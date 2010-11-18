10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"She could probably talk to a wall and have chemistry."
– Jake Gyllenhaal, praising his Love and Other Drugs costar Anne Hathaway for their onscreen chemistry, to EW
"I wonder if this is what Jesus felt like when he started Christmas."
– Jimmy Kimmel, who declared Nov. 17 National Unfriend Day on Facebook, on his late show
"I don't remember how many years it's been…I also didn't realize it was a race, otherwise I would have been a lot quicker."
– Prince William, on what took him so long to propose to his girlfriend of eight years, Kate Middleton
"I started losing weight and realized, 'Oh, it's true what they say: Diet and exercise really work!'"
– Kelly Osbourne, appearing in her first bikini on the cover of Shape
"My mom has always wished me a daughter just like me. I'm terrified one of us will go to jail."
– Pink, announcing her pregnancy – and her fears! – on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"First, I make my apology calls to Clooney, Pitt, Depp and Pattinson. The others take it well, but Pattinson cries like a little girl."
– Conan O'Brien, imagining if he were crowned Sexiest Man Alive, to PEOPLE
"The day that happens, I don't think Newsday is going to know before my grandmother."
– Jay-Z, on when wife Beyoncé becomes pregnant after debunking numerous baby rumors, on Howard Stern's radio show
"I think in a lot of people's minds I will always be [Harry Potter]. It's rather like the mafia, I guess. Once you're in, you never get out."
– Daniel Radcliffe, on forever being tied to the fictional wizard boy, Parade magazine
"She has a tattoo of his [NBA jersey number], which is number nine, on the back of her neck. She should just put a six in front of it and go on and be single!"
– Wendy Williams, solving one of Eva Longoria's problems following her divorce filing from her basketball star husband Tony Parker, on her talk show
"Now it's going to be, 'Sexiest man, take out the garbage.' That does sound better."
– 2010's Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds, on how wife Scarlett Johansson will be using his title to her advantage, to PEOPLE