10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"Meryl [Streep]'s gonna win, and I'm gonna take her down. When she walks up there, you're gonna see my heel come off, and I'm gonna be like, 'Whoo [mimics throwing]!' This heel is gonna take Meryl Streep. She's gonna feel no pain after I fling that at her."

– Sandra Bullock, planning her defense tactics if she loses the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film this Sunday, on Tavis Smiley