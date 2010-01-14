10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Sandra takes aim at Meryl – with her shoe, plus more from Kim Kardashian, Conan O'Brien and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Carlo Allegri/AP

"Meryl [Streep]'s gonna win, and I'm gonna take her down. When she walks up there, you're gonna see my heel come off, and I'm gonna be like, 'Whoo [mimics throwing]!' This heel is gonna take Meryl Streep. She's gonna feel no pain after I fling that at her."
Sandra Bullock, planning her defense tactics if she loses the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film this Sunday, on Tavis Smiley

Credit: Paul Drinkwater /NBC

"I could…leave television altogether, and work in a classier business with better people, like hardcore porn."
Conan O'Brien, making light of his commitment to leave The Tonight Show if NBC moves it to a 12:05 a.m. timeslot to accommodate Jay Leno, during his nightly monologue

Credit: Jake Holly/Startraks

"I gained seven pounds of love weight."
– Newlywed Khloe Kardashian, clarifying that she's not pregnant, to PEOPLE

Credit: Courtesy Details

"Now my penis is fantastic! One hundred percent recovered. Put me back in the game, Coach."
Channing Tatum, rejoicing after his privates made a full recovery following a scalding incident on the set of his upcoming film The Eagle of the Ninth, to Details

Credit: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

"After a breakup, a friend of mine Swarovski-crystalled my precious lady. It shined like a disco ball so I have a whole chapter in there on how women should vagazzle their vajayjays."
Jennifer Love Hewitt, giving a sneak preview of the advice offered in her new dating guide The Day I Shot Cupid, on Lopez Tonight

Credit: Eric Boone/Splash News Online

"I was telling him that last night, 'If we ever broke up ... the next guy is going to have a really hard time, because your body is so amazing!'"
Kim Kardashian, speculating on who could follow in the very buff footsteps of current boyfriend, NFL star Reggie Bush, on the Dallas-based radio show Kidd Kraddick in the Morning

Credit: Christian Lapid/Startraks

"What 15-year-old boy wouldn't want girls chasing after them all day long?"
– Tween sensation Justin Bieber, enjoying his new heartthrob status, to PEOPLE

Credit: Frederico Allende/Broadimage

"I'll take the stretch marks. I'll take the sagging boobs. I'll take the cellulite I can never get rid of."
Jessica Alba, taking the bad with the good for the miracle of pregnancy, to Self

Credit: Bryan Bedder/WireImage

"I know music. I know entertainment. I know eyeliner."
Idol runner-up Adam Lambert, on Fuse TV

Credit: Lucas Jackson/Landov; John Shearer/Getty

"I am like Mariah Carey f----d up right now."
George Clooney, referencing the singer's tipsy award show speech as he took to the podium at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

