10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Meryl [Streep]'s gonna win, and I'm gonna take her down. When she walks up there, you're gonna see my heel come off, and I'm gonna be like, 'Whoo [mimics throwing]!' This heel is gonna take Meryl Streep. She's gonna feel no pain after I fling that at her."
– Sandra Bullock, planning her defense tactics if she loses the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film this Sunday, on Tavis Smiley
"I could…leave television altogether, and work in a classier business with better people, like hardcore porn."
– Conan O'Brien, making light of his commitment to leave The Tonight Show if NBC moves it to a 12:05 a.m. timeslot to accommodate Jay Leno, during his nightly monologue
"I gained seven pounds of love weight."
– Newlywed Khloe Kardashian, clarifying that she's not pregnant, to PEOPLE
"Now my penis is fantastic! One hundred percent recovered. Put me back in the game, Coach."
– Channing Tatum, rejoicing after his privates made a full recovery following a scalding incident on the set of his upcoming film The Eagle of the Ninth, to Details
"After a breakup, a friend of mine Swarovski-crystalled my precious lady. It shined like a disco ball so I have a whole chapter in there on how women should vagazzle their vajayjays."
– Jennifer Love Hewitt, giving a sneak preview of the advice offered in her new dating guide The Day I Shot Cupid, on Lopez Tonight
"I was telling him that last night, 'If we ever broke up ... the next guy is going to have a really hard time, because your body is so amazing!'"
– Kim Kardashian, speculating on who could follow in the very buff footsteps of current boyfriend, NFL star Reggie Bush, on the Dallas-based radio show Kidd Kraddick in the Morning
"What 15-year-old boy wouldn't want girls chasing after them all day long?"
– Tween sensation Justin Bieber, enjoying his new heartthrob status, to PEOPLE
"I'll take the stretch marks. I'll take the sagging boobs. I'll take the cellulite I can never get rid of."
– Jessica Alba, taking the bad with the good for the miracle of pregnancy, to Self
"I know music. I know entertainment. I know eyeliner."
– Idol runner-up Adam Lambert, on Fuse TV
"I am like Mariah Carey f----d up right now."
– George Clooney, referencing the singer's tipsy award show speech as he took to the podium at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards