10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I looked at Kate and she was like, 'You've got to do it. Trust me, it's so brave. Put a merkin on and you'll be fine.'"
– Evan Rachel Wood, on how her Mildred Pierce costar Kate Winslet convinced her to go nude for their HBO miniseries, to fancast.com
"[You] made me a fool."
– Ellen DeGeneres confronting Selena Gomez on her now-public romance with Justin Bieber after dodging the question during a prior appearance on her show
"[I] even gave her my husband for goodness sakes! What a good friend can you be!"
– Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds, joking about her friendship with one-time rival and good friend, the late Elizabeth Taylor, to Access Hollywood
"He upgraded me to 'M,' for Mother. That's good. I'm looking for MILF. I'm so on the cusp of MILF."
– Dancing With the Stars contestant Kirstie Alley, on earning a new nickname from pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, to PEOPLE
"I never thought I would get to kiss Michael Douglas."
– Matt Damon, on his onscreen make-out scene with the legendary actor in an upcoming Liberace biopic, to E!
"When drag queens love you, you will have a long career!"
– Kathie Lee Gifford, on her and fellow Today show co-host Hoda Kotb's barometer for success, to PEOPLE
"I lose out to The Wiggles and Yo Gabba Gabba!"
– Singer Josh Kelley, on the musical preferences of his and wife Katherine Heigl's 2½-year-old daughter Naleigh
"Anyone who can create this much controversy within a week, I want to meet."
– Simon Cowell, defending maligned Rebecca Black, to PEOPLE
"I have an equal opportunity womb!"
– Mother of two girls Maya Rudolph, on not having a gender preference for baby No. 3, to PEOPLE
"Your lips are very moist."
– Charlie Sheen, after planting a wet one on Jimmy Kimmel during a surprise appearance on his late-night talk show