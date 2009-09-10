10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Kim catches baby fever from sister Kourtney, plus more from George Clooney, Katherine Heigl and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: MAP/Splash News Online

"She just only craves healthy food . . . I gotta get pregnant."
Kim Kardashian, expressing envy for sister Kourtney's mom-to-be cravings, to Hollyscoop

2 of 10

Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

"I'm going to have a day job and a night job – that's the times we're living in."
Ellen DeGeneres, on taking a second gig as American Idol's fourth judge, on her talk show

3 of 10

Credit: Frederic Nebinger/Abaca

"It's hard when you take a big chance and it doesn't really work."
George Clooney, after a man stripped and declared his love for the actor during a news conference at the Venice Film Festival

4 of 10

Credit: James Breeden/Nate Jones/Pacific Coast News

"Heidi, um, keeps asking me to go to Bible study with her."
Audrina Patridge, on keeping up with her Hills costar Heidi Montag, to Maxim

5 of 10

Credit: INF

"I wanted to tell everybody so you don't think I stole a Korean baby."
Katherine Heigl, after announcing that she and husband Josh Kelley are adopting a 10-month-old baby girl, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

6 of 10

Credit: RE/Westcom/StarMax; PRN/PR Photos

"I'll make you see multicolor. I'll make you forget your own name."
– MTV's Video Music Awards host Russell Brand, hitting on the temporarily celibate Sherri Shepherd, on The View

7 of 10

Credit: Charlie McKnight

"Wah, wah, wah – here, drink the tears of fame."
Kathy Griffin as Kate Gosselin, to her children in Kate is Enough: The Kate Gosselin Story, a spoof video that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

8 of 10

Credit: John Calabrese/Matt Symons/Pacific Coast News

"He's motoring around like [Olympic sprinter] Usain Bolt and eatin like [competitive eater Takeru] Kobayashi, Camila and I can barely keep up."
Matthew McConaughey, describing his active 14-month-old son Levi, on his MySpace blog

9 of 10

Credit: Courtesy Tyra Banks Show

"no wig.no weave.just me ya'll!"
Tyra Banks, tweeting before her weave-free reveal on her talk show

10 of 10

Credit: Dee Cercone/Everett; Byron Purvis/AdMedia

"I'm sure she's a wonderful gal but we have never tasted the Skittles Rainbow together."
John Mayer, dismissing rumors that he has dated Kristin Cavallari, on Twitter

