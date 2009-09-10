10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"She just only craves healthy food . . . I gotta get pregnant."
– Kim Kardashian, expressing envy for sister Kourtney's mom-to-be cravings, to Hollyscoop
"I'm going to have a day job and a night job – that's the times we're living in."
– Ellen DeGeneres, on taking a second gig as American Idol's fourth judge, on her talk show
"It's hard when you take a big chance and it doesn't really work."
– George Clooney, after a man stripped and declared his love for the actor during a news conference at the Venice Film Festival
"Heidi, um, keeps asking me to go to Bible study with her."
– Audrina Patridge, on keeping up with her Hills costar Heidi Montag, to Maxim
"I wanted to tell everybody so you don't think I stole a Korean baby."
– Katherine Heigl, after announcing that she and husband Josh Kelley are adopting a 10-month-old baby girl, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I'll make you see multicolor. I'll make you forget your own name."
– MTV's Video Music Awards host Russell Brand, hitting on the temporarily celibate Sherri Shepherd, on The View
"Wah, wah, wah – here, drink the tears of fame."
– Kathy Griffin as Kate Gosselin, to her children in Kate is Enough: The Kate Gosselin Story, a spoof video that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"He's motoring around like [Olympic sprinter] Usain Bolt and eatin like [competitive eater Takeru] Kobayashi, Camila and I can barely keep up."
– Matthew McConaughey, describing his active 14-month-old son Levi, on his MySpace blog
"no wig.no weave.just me ya'll!"
– Tyra Banks, tweeting before her weave-free reveal on her talk show
"I'm sure she's a wonderful gal but we have never tasted the Skittles Rainbow together."
– John Mayer, dismissing rumors that he has dated Kristin Cavallari, on Twitter