10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Bieber fever – I'm not necessarily a fan. I don't listen to that kind of music. I like, like, Kurt Cobain is like my dream boyfriend."
– Miley Cyrus, clarifying her musical crushes, to MTV
"I don't starve myself in an extremist way. You're not taking away my coffee or my dairy or my glass of wine because I'd be devastated. My advice: just stop eating s– every day."
– Jennifer Aniston, on her sensible diet, to Harper's Bazaar U.K. magazine
"Here's proof that love is alive and well in Hollywood – at least for my darling husband and my husband's darling husband."
– Jennifer Garner, joking about the "prototype for the great Hollywood bromance" – the relationship between her husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, at the presentation of the 24th American Cinematheque Award
"I'm so excited The Hills is finally over and I can now become a full-time motion picture actress."
– Heidi Montag, revealing her post-reality show plans to become a Hollywood mogul, to PEOPLE
"Some people overdo it a little bit. I don't want to say names – Conan O'Brien. And I don't want to say the word karma, but he doesn't have a show and I do."
– Kirstie Alley, having her revenge for being late-night show fodder, on Rachael Ray
"[Russell] likes to buy those bride magazines. He's a bridezilla! He wants everything to be monogrammed."
– Katy Perry, on fiancé Russell Brand's wedding excitement, to InStyle magazine
"Like they said, he is half-baked. They pulled him out of the oven too soon.a He wasn't properly formed."
– Sharon Osbourne, describing her Celebrity Apprentice co-competitor Rod Blagojevich, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I don't know if this is too much for your magazine, but I can actually mentally give myself an orgasm."
– Lady Gaga, to New York magazine
"I am so glad I'm DEAF! Every time they mention Justin Bieber or Taylor Lautner, 10,000 girls SCREAM here at Nickelodeon's KCA!...Now Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus here at KCA. They are screaming so loud even I CAN HEAR IT!"
– Hearing impaired actress Marlee Matlin, Tweeting from the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
"I guess she doesn't read magazines, which makes sense because she basically has one on her face."
– Chelsea Handler, questioning how Jesse James's alleged mistress Michelle McGee could have not known that he was married, on her E!online blog