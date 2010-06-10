10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Paula Deen butters up The Situation, plus more from Katy Perry, Sandra Bullock and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

"Who did your hair, Crisco?"
Paula Deen, during her backstage brush with Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his abs!, at the CMT Awards

Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP; iStock

"How about Diddy dog food: Make your dog yap to a rap."
Diddy, joking about his next possible business venture, on Nightline

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I had to represent 'California Gurls' by wearing Daisy Dukes and a bikini on top – California girls aren't just all naked!"
Katy Perry, on the sparkling ensemble she wore for her MTV Movie Awards performance, to PEOPLE

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Will you just have my baby, and let's just get it over?"
Kid Rock, to Sheryl Crow while hosting the CMT Awards

"If it's a girl, maybe."
– Crow, who just adopted a second son

Credit: Robert Galbraith/Landov; Pichichi/Splash News Online

"I would never tax your tanning bed! Pres Obama's tax/spend policy is quite The Situation. but I do rec wearing sunscreen!"
Senator John McCain, Tweeting to Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, after the reality star complained about the President's 10% tanning tax

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/PR Photos

"I was welcomed into the brotherhood of the sock. When you're naked on the show, you have to wear a sock, and it's not on your foot."
True Blood newcomer Joe Manganiello, on his nude initiation into the vampire drama, to EW

Credit: Roger L. Wollenberg/Landov

"I have a major crush on President Obama ... I think he is so fine."
Glee's Amber Riley, who met the Commander in Chief during the cast's trip to the White House, on Lopez Tonight

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/WireImage; Everett

"Very Sonny and Cher, but Clay and Ruben."
Clay Aiken, on his upcoming concert tour with former American Idol castmate Ruben Studdard, on Chelsea Lately

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"I will keep doing it until I go to the bathroom and wipe my ears."
Joan Rivers, sharing her plan for future plastic surgeries, on The View

Credit: Vince Bucci/MTV/PictureGroup

"Whoever established the high road and how high it should be should be fired."
Sandra Bullock, showing off her humor in her first televised appearance since her marriage scandal, at the MTV Movie Awards

By Christie Larusso