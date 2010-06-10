10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Who did your hair, Crisco?"
– Paula Deen, during her backstage brush with Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his abs!, at the CMT Awards
"How about Diddy dog food: Make your dog yap to a rap."
– Diddy, joking about his next possible business venture, on Nightline
"I had to represent 'California Gurls' by wearing Daisy Dukes and a bikini on top – California girls aren't just all naked!"
– Katy Perry, on the sparkling ensemble she wore for her MTV Movie Awards performance, to PEOPLE
"Will you just have my baby, and let's just get it over?"
– Kid Rock, to Sheryl Crow while hosting the CMT Awards
"If it's a girl, maybe."
– Crow, who just adopted a second son
"I would never tax your tanning bed! Pres Obama's tax/spend policy is quite The Situation. but I do rec wearing sunscreen!"
– Senator John McCain, Tweeting to Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, after the reality star complained about the President's 10% tanning tax
"I was welcomed into the brotherhood of the sock. When you're naked on the show, you have to wear a sock, and it's not on your foot."
– True Blood newcomer Joe Manganiello, on his nude initiation into the vampire drama, to EW
"I have a major crush on President Obama ... I think he is so fine."
– Glee's Amber Riley, who met the Commander in Chief during the cast's trip to the White House, on Lopez Tonight
"Very Sonny and Cher, but Clay and Ruben."
– Clay Aiken, on his upcoming concert tour with former American Idol castmate Ruben Studdard, on Chelsea Lately
"I will keep doing it until I go to the bathroom and wipe my ears."
– Joan Rivers, sharing her plan for future plastic surgeries, on The View
"Whoever established the high road and how high it should be should be fired."
– Sandra Bullock, showing off her humor in her first televised appearance since her marriage scandal, at the MTV Movie Awards