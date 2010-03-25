10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Diddy gives McLovin a run for his money, plus more from Katherine Heigl and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Melissa Moseley/Columbia; Richard Young/Startraks; Michael Germana/Landov

"Diddy's kind of the McLovin of Get Him to the Greek. You don't know what he's going to do."
Jonah Hill, praising his surprisingly funny costar, to MTV

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"He is stupid hot. It's ridiculous. Even his hands are beautiful."
Katherine Heigl, giving it up to her Killers costar Ashton Kutcher, to Eonline

3 of 10

Credit: PA Photos/Landov

"If I wear something revealing, they go, 'Well, that's not Christian.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm going to go to hell because I'm wearing a pair of really short white shorts.' Suddenly I'm a slut. That's so old-school."
Miley Cyrus, taking on critics of her wardrobe, to Parade magazine

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Sometimes you don't wear underwear under things like that, right?"
Ellen DeGeneres, gifting Gerard Butler with briefs emblazoned with "Watch Ellen" to go along with a kilt bearing her face, on her talk show

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"[Staples] is a place to take me if you want me to get hot and bothered."
Newly single Jennifer Love Hewitt, sharing her love for the office supplies superstore, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/BEImages

"I just kissed Chris Pine. It was awesome. I kissed him hard and I kissed him strong. He punched me pretty hard. Do I regret it? Not one bit."
Seth Rogen, introducing Pine with a punch line at the 18th Annual "A Night At Sardi's" event benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Summit

"Well, it's hard because they pay a lot of money. Sometimes, when you want to buy an apartment in Manhattan, you gotta do one or two."
Amanda Seyfried, on starring in romantic comedies like Letters to Juliet to pay for her New York City pad, to Vanity Fair

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

"I stopped reading reviews in 2001, 'cause I think Roger Ebert said that Zoolander was the reason why people hate America or something."
Greenberg star Ben Stiller, to CBS News

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Andy Fossum/Startraks

"[My father] is pretty much under the correct impression that he has no say in anything I do and that my childhood was humiliating enough. So it's payback time. If he tried to sue me, he'd have to borrow money from me to sue me."
Chelsea Handler, to Harper's Bazaar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Dave Allocca/AP; Jason Merritt/Getty

"I'll go on Sex and The City – damn straight! They're good looking ladies… I'd go see Charlotte in 3-D."
Avatar star Sam Worthington, fantasizing about a fictional mash-up of their blockbusters, to Access Hollywood

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso