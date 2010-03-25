10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Diddy's kind of the McLovin of Get Him to the Greek. You don't know what he's going to do."
– Jonah Hill, praising his surprisingly funny costar, to MTV
"He is stupid hot. It's ridiculous. Even his hands are beautiful."
– Katherine Heigl, giving it up to her Killers costar Ashton Kutcher, to Eonline
"If I wear something revealing, they go, 'Well, that's not Christian.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm going to go to hell because I'm wearing a pair of really short white shorts.' Suddenly I'm a slut. That's so old-school."
– Miley Cyrus, taking on critics of her wardrobe, to Parade magazine
"Sometimes you don't wear underwear under things like that, right?"
– Ellen DeGeneres, gifting Gerard Butler with briefs emblazoned with "Watch Ellen" to go along with a kilt bearing her face, on her talk show
"[Staples] is a place to take me if you want me to get hot and bothered."
– Newly single Jennifer Love Hewitt, sharing her love for the office supplies superstore, to PEOPLE
"I just kissed Chris Pine. It was awesome. I kissed him hard and I kissed him strong. He punched me pretty hard. Do I regret it? Not one bit."
– Seth Rogen, introducing Pine with a punch line at the 18th Annual "A Night At Sardi's" event benefiting the Alzheimer's Association
"Well, it's hard because they pay a lot of money. Sometimes, when you want to buy an apartment in Manhattan, you gotta do one or two."
– Amanda Seyfried, on starring in romantic comedies like Letters to Juliet to pay for her New York City pad, to Vanity Fair
"I stopped reading reviews in 2001, 'cause I think Roger Ebert said that Zoolander was the reason why people hate America or something."
– Greenberg star Ben Stiller, to CBS News
"[My father] is pretty much under the correct impression that he has no say in anything I do and that my childhood was humiliating enough. So it's payback time. If he tried to sue me, he'd have to borrow money from me to sue me."
– Chelsea Handler, to Harper's Bazaar
"I'll go on Sex and The City – damn straight! They're good looking ladies… I'd go see Charlotte in 3-D."
– Avatar star Sam Worthington, fantasizing about a fictional mash-up of their blockbusters, to Access Hollywood