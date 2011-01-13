10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"My poor mom really wants me to meet someone. I think she wanted to believe the Ryan Gosling rumor more than anybody."
– Single mom Michelle Williams, denying a romance between her and her Blue Valentine costar, to Marie Claire
"My thing is getting ahead [of myself] and worrying about stuff. She's only 3-weeks-old, right?! People are like, 'Where is she going to college?' I didn't even know she wanted to go to college!"
– First-time dad Vince Vaughn, already having anxiety about his newborn, Locklyn Kyla, to ET Canada
"Her child will probably need therapy after seeing Black Swan."
– Jake Gyllenhaal, teasing his pal and mom-to-be Natalie Portman, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival
"I stopped smoking weed for my kids. One day, we were driving and you could smell it from somewhere. My daughter asked what the smell was so I told her it was a skunk. Then she said, 'Sometimes Daddy smells like that!'"
– Mark Wahlberg, on why dope is no longer dope, to E! News at the Palm Springs International Film Festival
"Jane Lynch is by far the best Glee cast member. Por favor, comparing Jane to the rest of the cast is like comparing the Great Barrier Reef to a piece of dog s---."
– Sofia Vergara, making light her reported rivalry with the Glee star in a FunnyorDie.com video
"My baby, he's 6 feet 6 inches, 250-plus pounds. I mean, I got him from Detroit."
– Newly engaged Sherri Shepherd, on her big catch, fiancé Lamar Sally, on The View
"It's not autobiographical – I can buy a Ferrari!"
– "F--- You" singer Cee Lo Green, on his Grammy Award-nominated hit, to PEOPLE
"Look at Shania Twain!...[Her marriage] was the ultimate revenge. And he's freakin' hot! [Shania's first husband] Mutt [Lange] is not hot at all. I'm like, 'good for you chickadee!'"
– Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, weighing in on the country singer's split and subsequent marriage, to HuffingtonPost.com
"I'm about as gay as a box of rainbows."
– Figure skater Johnny Weir, on The Wendy Williams Show
"I only go for the weak and the feeble. I'm not going to have a go at Russell Crowe or Mickey Rourke. Mickey Rooney maybe. Betty White, I'm not scared of her. You've gotta to choose your targets wisely."
– Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, on which celebrities he'll go after at this Sunday's awards show telecast, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >