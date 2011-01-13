10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Michelle Williams's mom wants to buy into the Ryan Gosling rumors, plus more from Jake Gyllenhaal, Sofia Vergara and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

"My poor mom really wants me to meet someone. I think she wanted to believe the Ryan Gosling rumor more than anybody."
– Single mom Michelle Williams, denying a romance between her and her Blue Valentine costar, to Marie Claire

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC

"My thing is getting ahead [of myself] and worrying about stuff. She's only 3-weeks-old, right?! People are like, 'Where is she going to college?' I didn't even know she wanted to go to college!"
– First-time dad Vince Vaughn, already having anxiety about his newborn, Locklyn Kyla, to ET Canada

3 of 10

Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages

"Her child will probably need therapy after seeing Black Swan."
Jake Gyllenhaal, teasing his pal and mom-to-be Natalie Portman, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Michael Germana/Everett

"I stopped smoking weed for my kids. One day, we were driving and you could smell it from somewhere. My daughter asked what the smell was so I told her it was a skunk. Then she said, 'Sometimes Daddy smells like that!'"
Mark Wahlberg, on why dope is no longer dope, to E! News at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: FunnyorDie.com; Inset: Dana Edelson/NBC

"Jane Lynch is by far the best Glee cast member. Por favor, comparing Jane to the rest of the cast is like comparing the Great Barrier Reef to a piece of dog s---."
Sofia Vergara, making light her reported rivalry with the Glee star in a FunnyorDie.com video

6 of 10

Credit: Ethan Miller/WireImage

"My baby, he's 6 feet 6 inches, 250-plus pounds. I mean, I got him from Detroit."
Newly engaged Sherri Shepherd, on her big catch, fiancé Lamar Sally, on The View

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty; inset: Getty

"It's not autobiographical – I can buy a Ferrari!"
– "F--- You" singer Cee Lo Green, on his Grammy Award-nominated hit, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Robert Evans; Inset: Bravo

"Look at Shania Twain!...[Her marriage] was the ultimate revenge. And he's freakin' hot! [Shania's first husband] Mutt [Lange] is not hot at all. I'm like, 'good for you chickadee!'"
Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, weighing in on the country singer's split and subsequent marriage, to HuffingtonPost.com

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

"I'm about as gay as a box of rainbows."
– Figure skater Johnny Weir, on The Wendy Williams Show

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

"I only go for the weak and the feeble. I'm not going to have a go at Russell Crowe or Mickey Rourke. Mickey Rooney maybe. Betty White, I'm not scared of her. You've gotta to choose your targets wisely."
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, on which celebrities he'll go after at this Sunday's awards show telecast, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso