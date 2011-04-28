10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"That night I knew I just made myself a Trivial Pursuit question: In 2011, what female singer, ya know, flubbed the lyrics?"
– Christina Aguilera, predicting her fate in pop culture history after botching the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl, on Ellen
"I was waiting for someone to notice."
– Kate Hudson, announcing her engagement to British rocker Matthew Bellamy after Matt Lauer spotted her sizeable engagement ring on the Today show
"The more you gyrated, the more I palpitated. And you fulfilled one of my guilty pleasures."
– judge Len Goodman, following Kendra Wilkinson's spicy samba
"Dancing with the Stars presents 'The Revenge of the Stripper, Part One: The Attack of the Killer Boobs.'"
– Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli, offering his opinion after Kendra's booty-shaking performance
"You go, you serve your time, you try and replicate Johnny Depp's career and then you move to Paris."
– Hollywood's reported bad boy Alex Pettyfer, who equated acting to being in prison in a profanity-laced interview with VMAN
"Hanging out with John Gotti when you're three...that could be why you're in so much trouble now."
– Jay Leno, to Gotti: Three Generations star Lindsay Lohan, who said she met the New York mobster as a toddler, on The Tonight Show
"You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube."
– Mel Gibson, on the release of his recorded angry rants, to Deadline Hollywood
"She's incredibly beautiful in the way that you think you could be if you got drunk enough and looked in the mirror just at the right angle."
– Julie Bowen, praising her Horrible Bosses costar Jennifer Aniston, to PEOPLE
"People are always saying they loved me in Titanic."
– Cate Blanchett, on being confused for another great Kate – Kate Winslet – to the New York Times's T Magazine
"For me personally, Amy Poehler's the most influential on the list…Mostly [for] just like providing coattails for me to ride on for years. That's pretty key."
– Seth Meyers, singing the praises of his former Saturday Night Live costar and one of this year's Time's 100 Most Influential people, to MTV
"I am swept up with royal wedding fever."
– Will Ferrell, explaining his formal attire – and why he sent curtseys and kisses to "very good friends" "Kate and Willie", on The Late Show
