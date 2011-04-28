10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"The more you gyrated, the more I palpitated. And you fulfilled one of my guilty pleasures."

– judge Len Goodman, following Kendra Wilkinson's spicy samba

"Dancing with the Stars presents 'The Revenge of the Stripper, Part One: The Attack of the Killer Boobs.'"

– Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli, offering his opinion after Kendra's booty-shaking performance