10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Well, first of all, take your shirt off."
– Former All My Children star Kelly Ripa, giving General Hospital's frequent guest star James Franco soap opera acting advice, on her talk show
"Star Magazine, Radar Online, Jason Alexander and the rest of you liars, Ya'll can kiss my lily white southern Louisiana a--!"
– Britney Spears, responding to allegations started by one-time husband Jason Alexander that her current boyfriend Jason Trawick is abusive, on Twitter
"Lesson learned."
– Josh Duhamel, after getting kicked off a plane for refusing to turn off his cell phone, to Access Hollywood
"It's amazing to look up and see the most powerful person in the world – and next to her, Barack Obama."
– Chris Rock, joking about Kennedy Center Honors recipient Oprah Winfrey, at the annual tributes gala
"David will not be singing. We just encourage David to clap along."
– Tea Leoni, on Christmas caroling restrictions for her husband David Duchovny, to PEOPLE
"Running around onstage making fun of celebrities is a workout in itself!"
– Kathy Griffin, 50, after flaunting her killer bikini bod onstage at the VH1 Divas Salute the Troops, to PEOPLE
"Was it from [21 Jump Street] that [director] Tim Burton said, 'Oh, this might be the guy for Edward Scissorhands'?"
– David Letterman, joking with guest star Johnny Depp about his TV acting roots, on The Late Show
"You came in third, just like Bristol Palin."
– Former Dancing With the Stars winner Donny Osmond, teasing sister Marie, who also appeared on the ballroom competition, on Good Morning America
"I've been making fun of Angelina Jolie since she made out with her brother."
– Chelsea Handler, after media outlets connected her latest cracks about the actress to her budding friendship with Jennifer Aniston, on her late show
"I'm not a lesbian. I'm not even kind of a lesbian."
– Oprah Winfrey, making her sexuality crystal clear in a special ABC interview with Barbara Walters
