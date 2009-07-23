10 Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

Whitney prefers to sing with her clothes on, plus more from January Jones, Seth Rogen and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I'm tired of people taking off their clothes."
Whitney Houston, on the music stars of today, at a listening party for her new album I Look to You

Credit: AP; Evan Agostini/Elevation

"The dog's final words were, 'Yo quiero morphine.'"
Jimmy Fallon, joking about the passing of the Taco Bell Chihuahua Gidget, on Late Night

Credit: Nick Sadler/Startraks

"I could've been an actress, a superhero, or a stripper."
January Jones, on the professions for which her unique name is best suited, to Interview

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Wireimage; Todd Williamson/Wireimage

"I'm actually way more funny now, because I'm hungry. And if comedy comes from pain, then I should be way funnier now than I ever was."
Seth Rogen, on the theory that he's not as funny now that he's lost weight, to MTV

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"I've always been biting at the bit to get into the industry,"
– Model-turned-actress Noot Seear, on joining the cast of the Twilight series as Volturi vampire Heidi, to WWD

Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

"I'm not as crazy as you'd think!"
Tracy Morgan, on his sober life as a dad, to PEOPLE

Credit: Dave Bjerke/NBC; Andy Fossum/Startraks

"Now I don't cringe when people tell me they used to laugh at 3rd Rock."
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, on being comfortable with his child-star status, to the Los Angeles Times

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Reuters/Landov; Ramey

"I don't know what you're on, but stop sending it to Paula Abdul."
Chelsea Handler, making a joke about David Hasselhoff – and the Idol judge – on her late night show

"Does that cost you money to be on Twitter?"
David Letterman, inquiring about the social networking site to Twitter fan Kevin Spacey, on Late Show

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"It would have probably been cheaper just to buy season tickets."
Marc Anthony, on becoming a partial owner of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso