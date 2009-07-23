10 Best Celeb Quotes of the Week
"I'm tired of people taking off their clothes."
– Whitney Houston, on the music stars of today, at a listening party for her new album I Look to You
"The dog's final words were, 'Yo quiero morphine.'"
– Jimmy Fallon, joking about the passing of the Taco Bell Chihuahua Gidget, on Late Night
"I could've been an actress, a superhero, or a stripper."
– January Jones, on the professions for which her unique name is best suited, to Interview
"I'm actually way more funny now, because I'm hungry. And if comedy comes from pain, then I should be way funnier now than I ever was."
– Seth Rogen, on the theory that he's not as funny now that he's lost weight, to MTV
"I've always been biting at the bit to get into the industry,"
– Model-turned-actress Noot Seear, on joining the cast of the Twilight series as Volturi vampire Heidi, to WWD
"I'm not as crazy as you'd think!"
– Tracy Morgan, on his sober life as a dad, to PEOPLE
"Now I don't cringe when people tell me they used to laugh at 3rd Rock."
– Joseph Gordon-Levitt, on being comfortable with his child-star status, to the Los Angeles Times
"I don't know what you're on, but stop sending it to Paula Abdul."
– Chelsea Handler, making a joke about David Hasselhoff – and the Idol judge – on her late night show
"Does that cost you money to be on Twitter?"
– David Letterman, inquiring about the social networking site to Twitter fan Kevin Spacey, on Late Show
"It would have probably been cheaper just to buy season tickets."
– Marc Anthony, on becoming a partial owner of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, to PEOPLE