10 Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

President Bush sizes up his shoe-attacker, plus more from Jim Carrey, Paris Hilton and other stars. By Christie LaRusso
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: AFP PHOTO/Saul LOEB/Getty(2)

"All I can report is it is a size 10."
– President George W. Bush, making a joke after an Iraqi journalist threw his shoes at the U.S. Commander-in-Chief during a press conference in Iraq, as reported by The New York Times

Credit: Arnold Turner/WireImage

"You don't call me no more. We don't go out and get drunk anymore. Things have changed."
Diddy, teasing Ellen DeGeneres for not hanging out now that she's married, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Tub time with Larry King."
Jim Carrey, topping off David Letterman's list of the "Top 10 Things Jim Carrey Will Always Say Yes To," on the The Late Show

Credit: Yui Mok/PA EMPICS/ABACA

"What's it been – all of two weeks? Congratulations!"
– Fashion designer Stella McCartney, mocking friend Kate Hudson for her commitment to stay single, to InStyle

"Well, I was afraid to cancel."
– A sick and coughing Meryl Streep, referencing Sen. John McCain's infamous cancellation on David Letterman when explaining why she wasn't at home resting, on The Late Show

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage; Summit Entertainment

"It's like crack cocaine."
Rosario Dawson, on getting Twilight fever after reading the series' first book, to PEOPLE

"She was drunk!"
The Hills costar Lo Bosworth, on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's decision to tie the knot in Mexico, on The Hills: Live After the Show

"Can you swim through fire?"
Stephen Colbert, challenging Michael Phelps's no-limits attitude, on The Colbert Report

Credit: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

"None of these pills interact with your little blue pill, do they?"
Kelly Ripa, taking a shot at co-host Regis Philbin, on Live with Regis and Kelly

Credit: Eric Boone/Splash News Online

"Having a nightclub in your house really helps for having a party, because then you don't need to go out."
Paris Hilton, sharing her life lessons, to Esquire

By People Staff