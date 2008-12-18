10 Best Celeb Quotes of the Week
"All I can report is it is a size 10."
– President George W. Bush, making a joke after an Iraqi journalist threw his shoes at the U.S. Commander-in-Chief during a press conference in Iraq, as reported by The New York Times
"You don't call me no more. We don't go out and get drunk anymore. Things have changed."
– Diddy, teasing Ellen DeGeneres for not hanging out now that she's married, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Tub time with Larry King."
– Jim Carrey, topping off David Letterman's list of the "Top 10 Things Jim Carrey Will Always Say Yes To," on the The Late Show
"What's it been – all of two weeks? Congratulations!"
– Fashion designer Stella McCartney, mocking friend Kate Hudson for her commitment to stay single, to InStyle
"Well, I was afraid to cancel."
– A sick and coughing Meryl Streep, referencing Sen. John McCain's infamous cancellation on David Letterman when explaining why she wasn't at home resting, on The Late Show
"It's like crack cocaine."
– Rosario Dawson, on getting Twilight fever after reading the series' first book, to PEOPLE
"She was drunk!"
– The Hills costar Lo Bosworth, on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's decision to tie the knot in Mexico, on The Hills: Live After the Show
"Can you swim through fire?"
– Stephen Colbert, challenging Michael Phelps's no-limits attitude, on The Colbert Report
"None of these pills interact with your little blue pill, do they?"
– Kelly Ripa, taking a shot at co-host Regis Philbin, on Live with Regis and Kelly
"Having a nightclub in your house really helps for having a party, because then you don't need to go out."
– Paris Hilton, sharing her life lessons, to Esquire