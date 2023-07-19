Celebrity Rehab Center Lists for $19.95 Million – See Inside!

The 12-bedroom and 10-bathroom oceanfront property sits on three-acres

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 11:09PM EDT
Promises Malibu - 20729 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
Photo:

Simon Berlyn

A 3-acre property in the heart of Malibu has hit the market for $19.95 million.

The 12-bedroom and 10-bathroom oceanfront sanctuary is surrounded by vivid landscaping filled with mature oak and fruit trees that stand on the ground that was once home to the formerly world-renowned Promises Malibu.

Jennifer Johnson and Sean Landon of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Promises Malibu - 20729 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA

Simon Berlyn

Apart from being a quick drive to Santa Monica, the property boasts three single-family homes totaling over 9,000 square feet of living space. Behind its gates also lies a spacious parking lot for guests and a tennis court for outdoor entertainment.

The outdoor area contains various opportunities for relaxation through multiple sitting areas found near its walkways, balconies, and around its large saltwater swimming pool.

Promises Malibu - 20729 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA

Simon Berlyn

White walls surround its interior with multiple touches of the color blue found through its kitchen tile and living room area.

Promises Malibu - 20729 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA

Simon Berlyn

The living room contains a large-screen television, fireplace, small coffee area, and spacious sectional couch perfect for group gatherings. The open-concept floor plan allows easy access to its kitchen, illuminated by the area's many floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a side-by-side door refrigerator and dishwasher. Space is a commodity found throughout its bedrooms, that contain private balconies, multiple beds, televisions, and a small fireplace area.

Promises Malibu - 20729 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA

Simon Berlyn

According to its listing, there is also an opportunity to combine the compound with another property, making the lot size over 6.5 acres with a "massive addition of square footage, amenities, ancillary structures, and endless possibilities."

