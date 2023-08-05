These Celebrity Pets Have Their Own Instagram Accounts — And Some Have Over 500K Followers

Even celebrities can’t get enough of the puppy lifestyle pages. From Amanda Seyfried to Megan Thee Stallion , here are the best celebrity pet Instagrams.

While we may think of Instagram as the place for sun-soaked beach shots or wide-ranging photo dumps, one of the cutest trends to hit the social media app has been the pet Instagram. A new class of pet influencers is popping up, and it’s certifiably adorable.

01 of 14 Demi Moore - @pilaf.littlemouse Demi Moore's dog, Pilaf. Pilaf.Littlemouse/ Instagram The Ghost star shows off the life of her tiny chihuahua Pilaf (affectionately termed Pipi) on his very own Instagram. With Pilaf's specialty outfits and even tinier cowboy hats, the page is too cute. Moore even twins with her furry friend!

02 of 14 Paris Hilton - @hiltonpets Paris Hilton's dog. Hiltonpets/ Instagram The Hilton family is growing! The socialite and beauty mogul runs a joint page for all of her furry friends, both dogs and cats. In July, the Simple Life star added a teacup chihuahua to her clan, giving him the royal name Prince Tokyo Gizmo Hilton.

03 of 14 Amanda Seyfried - @finnsite Amanda Seyfried's dog Finn. Finn Seyfried/ Instagram Mamma mia! The actress’s Australian shepherd Finn sports his own social media page, even featuring some shots of the pup on the set of The Dropout. Finn clearly has a special place in Seyfried’s heart, with the Mean Girls actress telling PEOPLE he “completely changed my life and helped me find my solitude and my independence.”

04 of 14 Katy Perry - @missnuggetperry Katy Perry and her dog Nugget. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Nugget Perry is the next it-dog. On his adorable Instagram feed, Nugget can be seen wearing matching Dumbo costumes with his mom Katy, and even chilling behind the scenes at QVC. No stranger to the big screen, Nugget was featured in the music video for Katy’s 2019 single “Small Talk.”

05 of 14 Nina Dobrev - @mrs.maverick Nina Dobrev's dog, Maverick. Maverick Dobrev/ Instagram The Vampire Diaries star adopted her dog Maverick, who is a mix of border collie and Australian shepherd, back in 2017 and has run his dogstagram ever since. The account even features some loved-up shots of Dobrev’s longtime boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

06 of 14 Lily Collins - @redforddog Lily Collins' dog Redford. Redforddog/ Instagram Redford in Paris! After rescuing the adorable puppy in 2019, the Emily in Paris star and her husband, Charlie McDowell, booted up an Instagram account for their beloved dog. Redford also makes the rounds with Collins’ celebrity friends, including Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

07 of 14 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - @diariesofdiana @ginotherockstar @pandathepunk Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dog, Gino. Ginothegerman/ Instagram The couple, who wed in 2018, share three separate Instagrams for their dogs: German shepherd Gino, Chihuahua Diana, and husky/Australian shepherd mix Panda. Back in 2020, Jonas glowed over his pets’ social media success, telling PEOPLE, “We like to see our kids succeed out there in the world having all the experiences they should. We're stage parents, basically!”

08 of 14 Megan Thee Stallion - @frenchie4oe Megan Thee Stallion's dog, Foe. Foe Thee Frenchie/ Instagram While Megan may be Thee Stallion, Foe is Thee Frenchie. The “Body” rapper's pet is ready for his #hotdogsummer with a specialty Instagram page that has more than 500,000 followers. Foe is no stranger to the spotlight, having been seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and even gaining his own Snapchat series, Off Thee Leash.

09 of 14 Olivia Culpo - @oliversprinkles Olivia Culpo's dog, Oliver. Oliversprinkles/ Instagram The model and star of The Culpo Sisters runs a specialty page for her puppy Oliver, whom she welcomed home in 2020. The account is co-run by her partner, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who appears in some glamour shots with the pup.

10 of 14 Mark Wahlberg - @champerian Mark Wahlberg's dog, Champ. Champ Wahlberg/ Instagram The Ted actor’s pomeranian Champ has become a star in his own right, touting 80,000 followers on Instagram. The page sports a variety of photos, from play dates with his doggy friends to some snaps with his dad. Champ is a major part of the family, even doing virtual school with Wahlberg’s son Brendan in 2020.

11 of 14 Giada De Laurentiis - @giadaszoo Giada de Laurentiis' dogs. Giada's Furry Fam/ Instagram The celebrity chef touts an Instagram for her “furry fam,” including dogs Bella, Bruno and Ollie. “I've had many people come over and be like, 'Your dogs are allowed to sleep on the couch?' De Laurentiis told PEOPLE in 2022. "That kind of time for us is bonding time … I just like it."

12 of 14 Mark Hamill - @millsthemagnificent Mark Hamill's dog, Millie. Millsthemagnificent/ Instagram The Star Wars leading man has found puppy love with his rescue dog Millie, who now touts her very own Instagram page. The actor has since adopted another dog, the “tiny (but fierce) ball of fur we call Molly Mae Hamill,” according to Hamill’s Instagram.

13 of 14 Bobby Flay - @nachoflay Bobby Flay's cat, Nacho. Nacho Flay/ Instagram A cat-stagram! The Beat Bobby Flay chef runs a specialty page for his bright orange cat Nacho. The feline friend has their own brand of catfood, Made by Nacho, for which they’ve also found TikTok fame.