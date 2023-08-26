See All the Best Celebrity Outfits at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Shows

As Queen Bey continues the American leg of her tour, we've compiled a list of some of the hottest celeb looks from her dates so far.

Everyone from Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King to Paul McCartney and Ariana Grande have been in attendance at one of the stops on the Renaissance World Tour this summer, and some of the looks the stars have been serving are as hot as the pop icon herself.

Since kicking off her five-month tour in Europe on May 10, Beyoncé has attracted stars from far and wide as she packs stadiums across the globe on her first solo tour since 2016.

01 of 06 Vivica A. Fox Vivica A. Fox poses with Megan Thee Stallion at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in Paris. Vivica Fox/Instagram Vivica A. Fox was dressed to impress when she attended one of the Renaissance tour’s stops in Paris in May. Wearing a blue bedazzled pantsuit from London-based designer David Koma, Fox, 59, was the epitome of glam as she took in the show alongside fellow A-listers Chris Rock, Megan Thee Stallion and the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles. A bright yellow top peeked out from behind Fox’s blue suit coat, and she matched the pop of color with a pair of coordinated yellow triangle heels. She pulled the look together with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings and two blingy necklaces. Fox called it “an awesome show” as she praised the “amazing” Beyoncé for her stellar performance in an Instagram post.



02 of 06 Kamala Harris Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff dress up for date night at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in Maryland. Kamala Harris/Instagram Even the vice president had to get in on the Renaissance World Tour this summer — and Kamala Harris brought her A game as she and her husband Doug Emhoff enjoyed an ultra-stylish date night at Beyoncé’s stop in Maryland in August. Harris, 58, wore a gold sequin LaQuan Smith button-down top and wide-leg white pants with a pair of matching gold pointy-toe shoes. The designer’s original top – made of silk and sequins – features a dramatic plunging neckline, but Harris’ seemed to be custom fitted to include more buttons. The top retails for $725. In a joint Instagram post shared by both Harris and Emhoff, the caption read: “Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!”

03 of 06 Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner looks sleek and glamorous as she attends Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in Paris. Kylie Jenner/Instagram Beyoncé’s Paris shows were particularly star-studded events, and Kylie Jenner was among the best dressed of the celebrities in attendance. Jenner, 26, wore a full Courrèges look to the show, pairing a long black skirt and knee-length black boots with a nude illusion top and black leather sleeves. She finished the look with a small black purse, silver earrings and a pair of black sunglasses. While en route to the concert, Jenner shared a fun video on TikTok where she and her friends — including her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada — danced and lip-synced to Beyoncé’s “Heated” in preparation for the big night.

04 of 06 Lori Harvey Lori Harvey and Damson Idris pose for Harvey's Instagram Story as they attend Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in London. Lori Harvey/Instagram Making the Renaissance World Tour date night wasn’t just the vice president’s move — Lori Harvey did the same. The model, 26, and boyfriend Damson Idris, enjoyed an eventful date night as they attended one of the tour’s stops in London in May. Harvey shared several videos with Idris, 31, on her Instagram Story, showing off her stunning red-hot look. In a plunging red dress paired with dainty gold necklaces and chunky gold earrings, Harvey was perfectly glammed for the star-studded night. Idris wore a Prada puffer jacket — which his girlfriend later borrowed and wrapped around her own bare shoulders — over a navy blue button-up, layered with a white T-shirt. The couple were getting “COZY” in several loved-up snaps from the night.

05 of 06 Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with her mother and a friend at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour stop in London. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Queen Bey’s five-night London residency also saw Priyanka Chopra dress to impress, as the actress brought her mother and a friend to the show, and all three women rocked all-black ensembles. Chopra, 41, paired a V-neck crop top that ruched at the center and featured a multi-color drawstring with a coordinating black ruched skirt. The same multi-color drawstring hung from the top of the skirt’s high-leg slit. “Damn! What a woman and what a night,” the actress captioned her Instagram post, where she shared several photos and videos from the concert — including a snap of her mother posing with Salma Hayek, who laid a kiss on her cheek. Chopra also thanked her husband, Nick Jonas, “for the most memorable night,” alluding to the tickets being a gift from her rockstar partner.