See All the Best Celebrity Outfits at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Shows

The celebs are showing out at Queen Bey's tour stops

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 07:30AM EDT
the best celeb looks at different Beyonce tour dates this summer.
Sherri Shepherd and Kamala Harris rock stunning looks as they attend Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour. Photo:

Sherri Shepherd/Instagram, Kamala Harris/Instagram

Since kicking off her five-month tour in Europe on May 10, Beyoncé has attracted stars from far and wide as she packs stadiums across the globe on her first solo tour since 2016.

Everyone from Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King to Paul McCartney and Ariana Grande have been in attendance at one of the stops on the Renaissance World Tour this summer, and some of the looks the stars have been serving are as hot as the pop icon herself. 

As Queen Bey continues the American leg of her tour, we've compiled a list of some of the hottest celeb looks from her dates so far.

01 of 06

Vivica A. Fox

the best celeb looks at different Beyonce tour dates this summer.
Vivica A. Fox poses with Megan Thee Stallion at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in Paris.

Vivica Fox/Instagram

Vivica A. Fox was dressed to impress when she attended one of the Renaissance tour’s stops in Paris in May. Wearing a blue bedazzled pantsuit from London-based designer David Koma, Fox, 59, was the epitome of glam as she took in the show alongside fellow A-listers Chris Rock, Megan Thee Stallion and the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles

A bright yellow top peeked out from behind Fox’s blue suit coat, and she matched the pop of color with a pair of coordinated yellow triangle heels. She pulled the look together with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings and two blingy necklaces.

Fox called it “an awesome show” as she praised the “amazing” Beyoncé for her stellar performance in an Instagram post.

02 of 06

Kamala Harris

the best celeb looks at different Beyonce tour dates this summer.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff dress up for date night at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in Maryland.

Kamala Harris/Instagram

Even the vice president had to get in on the Renaissance World Tour this summer — and Kamala Harris brought her A game as she and her husband Doug Emhoff enjoyed an ultra-stylish date night at Beyoncé’s stop in Maryland in August.

Harris, 58, wore a gold sequin LaQuan Smith button-down top and wide-leg white pants with a pair of matching gold pointy-toe shoes. The designer’s original top – made of silk and sequins – features a dramatic plunging neckline, but Harris’ seemed to be custom fitted to include more buttons. The top retails for $725.

In a joint Instagram post shared by both Harris and Emhoff, the caption read: “Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!”

03 of 06

Kylie Jenner

the best celeb looks at different Beyonce tour dates this summer.
Kylie Jenner looks sleek and glamorous as she attends Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in Paris.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Beyoncé’s Paris shows were particularly star-studded events, and Kylie Jenner was among the best dressed of the celebrities in attendance. Jenner, 26, wore a full Courrèges look to the show, pairing a long black skirt and knee-length black boots with a nude illusion top and black leather sleeves. She finished the look with a small black purse, silver earrings and a pair of black sunglasses.

While en route to the concert, Jenner shared a fun video on TikTok where she and her friends — including her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada — danced and lip-synced to Beyoncé’s “Heated” in preparation for the big night.

04 of 06

Lori Harvey

the best celeb looks at different Beyonce tour dates this summer.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris pose for Harvey's Instagram Story as they attend Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in London.

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Making the Renaissance World Tour date night wasn’t just the vice president’s move — Lori Harvey did the same. The model, 26, and boyfriend Damson Idris, enjoyed an eventful date night as they attended one of the tour’s stops in London in May.

Harvey shared several videos with Idris, 31, on her Instagram Story, showing off her stunning red-hot look. In a plunging red dress paired with dainty gold necklaces and chunky gold earrings, Harvey was perfectly glammed for the star-studded night. Idris wore a Prada puffer jacket — which his girlfriend later borrowed and wrapped around her own bare shoulders — over a navy blue button-up, layered with a white T-shirt. The couple were getting “COZY” in several loved-up snaps from the night. 

05 of 06

Priyanka Chopra

the best celeb looks at different Beyonce tour dates this summer.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with her mother and a friend at Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour stop in London.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Queen Bey’s five-night London residency also saw Priyanka Chopra dress to impress, as the actress brought her mother and a friend to the show, and all three women rocked all-black ensembles. 

Chopra, 41, paired a V-neck crop top that ruched at the center and featured a multi-color drawstring with a coordinating black ruched skirt. The same multi-color drawstring hung from the top of the skirt’s high-leg slit.

“Damn! What a woman and what a night,” the actress captioned her Instagram post, where she shared several photos and videos from the concert — including a snap of her mother posing with Salma Hayek, who laid a kiss on her cheek.

Chopra also thanked her husband, Nick Jonas, “for the most memorable night,” alluding to the tickets being a gift from her rockstar partner.

06 of 06

Sherri Shepherd

the best celeb looks at different Beyonce tour dates this summer.
Sherri Shepherd rocks a metallic bodysuit as she attends Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour in St. Louis.

At Beyoncé’s stop in St. Louis, Sherri Shepherd pulled out all the stops as she wore a black and silver metallic bodysuit from Michele Lopez. The full-body suit featured a high neck, long sleeves and full pant legs, and was a “step out of my comfort zone” for the talk show host, who shared several behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram.

Though she’d originally finished the look with a pair of high-heel boots, she opted to leave those behind and wore a pair of silver sparkly Schutz cowboy boots instead — an insightful move as she shared she had to walk “20 blocks just to get an uber” after the concert. 

Related Articles
Taylor Swift and Lily Allen blue lace dress
Lily Allen Steps Out in the Same Lacy Dress Taylor Swift Wore for Jack Antonoff’s Wedding
Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma — See Her Ink!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok â and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok — and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Kim Cattrall Samantha Jones And Just Like That
All About Kim Cattrall's 'Natural,' 'Dewy' Look (and Fierce Fashion) for the 'And Just Like That ...' Finale
Bridget Everettâs âBurkinâ Bag Is Truly a Sight to Behold â See Her Model the Art Piece
Bridget Everett’s 'Burkin' Bag Is Truly a Sight to Behold — See Her Model the Art Piece
Anderson Paak, Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Red-Hot Suit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
Jennifer Lawrence is seen on August 23, 2023 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in a Classic Blue-on-Blue Look — See Her Outfit
Sherri Shepherd Rocks Shimmery Catsuit for Beyonce Concert
Sherri Shepherd Rocks Shimmery Catsuit for Beyoncé Concert: ‘I Felt Alien Sexy’
Zendaya 2012 fashion vs Zendaya 2023 fashion
Zendaya Still Thinks About This Questionable Outfit from a Disney Press Tour in 2012: ‘Could’ve Done Better’
Kylie Jenner vacation pics, Instagram
Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Red-Hot 'Thorn Bra' and Corset Set
Beyonce performing Renaissance MetLife New Jersey 07 29 23
Beyoncé Shares 'Birthday Wish' for Fans Attending Renaissance World Tour During 'Virgo Season'
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Celebrates Her Birthday in Style with Gucci Bikini Top: 'Raving into My 28th Year'
Leni Klum packs on the PDA with her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky as they
Heidi Klum’s Look-Alike Daughter Leni Hits the Beach in a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini
Glossier x WNBA Campaign
See WNBA Players Get Their Glow On in Glossier's Campaign for Its First Foundation (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the Chloe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood
Chloe and Halle Bailey Celebrate Their Newest VS Pink Collab in Matching All-Black Outfits
Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls
Kylie Jenner Introduces New Bratz Dolls in Her Likeness: 'The Girls Are Hereeee'