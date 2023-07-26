Where Celebrity Kids Are Going to College in Fall 2023

See all the celebrity kids taking the first steps onto campus and into adulthood this fall.

With high school graduation gone and past, parents are experiencing a full range of emotions as they anticipate their college-ready kids leaving home. At once proud of their achievements and sad to see them off, stars like Alex Rodriguez, Laura Dern and Michael Strahan will soon be watching their not-so-little ones settle into freshman year.

01 of 10 Jack Rucker Darius Rucker/Twitter Darius Rucker is now a two-time NYU dad! The singer's 18-year-old, Jack, is headed to study in the Big Apple this year, following in the footsteps of his older sister, Daniella, 22, who received her degree from the Manhattan-based college this May.

02 of 10 Natasha Rodriguez Alex Rodriguez/Instagram Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha celebrated a major life decision this April: she's going to college at the University of Michigan. The former baseball pro took to Instagram to document his pride and their shared excitement about her next chapter. "Can’t believe she’s about to graduate and head off to college. I’ve got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙," Rodriguez captioned a photo of him and his 18-year-old surrounded by balloons in her new school's colors. The father-daughter duo pressed their thumbs together to form an M-shape.

03 of 10 Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Lauryn Efird/Instagram The reality pageant queen is all grown up and ready for college, but she's not making any totally solo moves. Thompson is off to study nursing at Regis University in Colorado, where she'll be relocating with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. "I’ll be moving off campus for security reasons and because Dralin is coming with me," the Mama June: From Not to Hot star told Entertainment Tonight. Thompson added, "I think he's more excited to move there than me. He's ready to move out of our small town and experience something new, too.”



04 of 10 Ryland Hauser Cynthia hauser/Instagram Yellowstone's Cole Hauser is watching his eldest leave the nest this year. The actor shared an Instagram photo of his son, Ryland, proudly wearing a Texas Christian University shirt and matching hat. In a second photo, the 18-year-old sliced into a TCU-themed cake sitting atop a similarly decorated table. "So very proud of my first born boy. Can’t wait to see your next chapter in your life," Hauser wrote alongside the photos from what appeared to be a celebration of Ryland's big step into higher education. Hauser's wife, Cynthia Daniel, shared photos from the same event, including one that also featured Ryland's little brother Colt, 14, and his little sister Steely Rose, 10.

05 of 10 Sophie Kodjoe Nicole Ari Parker's daughter, Sophie, is on her way to Howard University. The And Just Like That... star posted an Instagram Reel compiling moments from her daughter's high school graduation ceremony. Parker soundtracked her short series of videos and photos to the song "The World Is Yours" by Nas. "Soph! Soooo proud of you my Cakies. Let’s gooooo! The world is yours 🌍 💥✈️💃🏻📝🥳," wrote the mom of two, who shares both Sophie, 18, and son Nicolas, 16, with husband Boris Kodjoe. Parker nodded to her daughter's next chapter in the caption's hashtags, adding, "#HowardUniversityBound #proudMama."



06 of 10 Isabella Strahan michael strahan/Instagram Michael Strahan wished one of his twin daughters, Isabella, good luck in her next chapter at the University of Southern California. "✌️ Out high school and on to USC!!! So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!!" the Good Morning America host wrote on Instagram, captioning a set of photos from the 18-year-old's high school graduation. "Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! ❤️❤️"

07 of 10 Sophia Strahan The former NFL star's other 18-year-old daughter, Sophia, is heading off to Duke University now that she's done with high school. Strahan sent similar regards to her in a congratulatory Instagram post from her graduation ceremony. (Strahan's twins went to different high schools.) "I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke," he wrote, adding, "Congrats Sophia!! Love you! ❤️❤️"

08 of 10 Gabriella Giudice Teresa Giudice's daughter Gabriella is off to the University of Michigan – and she's got an extensive collection of swag to prove it! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos of her 18-year-old's bedroom decked out with blue and yellow balloons and decorations. Gabriella posed on her bed, which was covered with Michigan merchandise. "Gabriella is off to the University of Michigan💙💛 I am so proud of you. I adore watching you work so hard for the things you want, and you deserve everything that is yet to come," the mom of three captioned her Instagram post. "I am so excited to see what your bright future holds. I love you my porcelain doll, and I am gonna miss you being at home!💗💗 #proudmommy #unversityofmichigan #2023"

09 of 10 Isabella Astin Sean Astin daughter Isabella graduation. Sean Astin/Twitter Sean Astin revealed that his youngest, Isabella, will be attending the University of California, Santa Barbara in a celebratory tweet from her high school graduation.