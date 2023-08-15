Celebrity Kids Back to School Photos 2023

See all the emotional goodbyes and stylish first day outfits as these stars send their kids back to the classroom

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE.
Published on August 15, 2023 02:22PM EDT
Jana Kramer kids first day of school
Photo:

kramergirl/Instagram

As summer winds down, parents across the country are readying their kids for another year of learning, and these celebrities are no exception. Between the emotional send-offs and adorable first day photoshoots, this fall is already full of back-to-school memories. Stars like Vanessa and Nick Lachey, Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Lochte are sharing a look at their kids on their way back to the classroom.

From the preschoolers to the high schoolers, see all the photos of this year's returning class as they hit the books once again.

01 of 06

Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Kids

lacheys first day of school

 Jim Spellman/Getty, Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

The Love Is Blind co-hosts are officially parents to a first and third grader! Vanessa Lachey shared a back-to-school photo of their daughter Brooklyn, 8, and son Phoenix, 6, posing with a rainbow of celebratory balloons at home in Hawaii.

02 of 06

Ali Manno's Daughter, Molly

The former Bachelorette's seven-year-old daughter looked as stylish as ever on her first day of first grade.

03 of 06

Ryan Lochte’s Son, Caiden

Kayla Reid posted a sweet photo from the moment she and Ryan Lochte dropped their six-year-old off to start the new year.

"And just like that, he’s a kindergartner!" Reid wrote on Instagram. "Have the best first day of school. ♥️🥹📝,"

04 of 06

Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie and Jace

Jana Kramer kids first day of school

kramergirl/Instagram

Jana Kramer's kids seemed to have mixed feelings about returning to school this fall. The former One Tree Hill star — who is currently expecting her third baby — shared snaps of her daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, before their first day of second grade and last day of preschool, respectively.

"Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not 😂," Kramer joked, comparing her daughter's big smile to her son's expressionless face in their individual first-day portraits.

05 of 06

Melissa Joan Hart's Sons

Melissa Joan Hart's sons are growing up quickly. The actress posted a snap of her boys Mason, 17, Brady, 15, and Tucker, who turns 11 in September.

"And so it begins! The start of the 'lasts,'" wrote Hart in the caption of their first-day photo. "Mason's last First day of School. Brady's first day of high school and Tucker heading into 4th grade. A few tears might've been shed...."

06 of 06

Gary Shirley's Daughters, Emilee and Leah

'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School

Gary Shirley/ Instagram

The Teen Mom alumnus shared a look at his all-grown-up daughters on their first day back in the classroom.

"Just two of the most important people on this planet," Shirley wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Emilee, 8, and Leah, 14. "Today was their first day of school! I love these girls very much. I’m very honored to be their father:)."

