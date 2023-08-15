Celebrity Kids Back to School Photos 2023

From the preschoolers to the high schoolers, see all the photos of this year's returning class as they hit the books once again.

As summer winds down, parents across the country are readying their kids for another year of learning, and these celebrities are no exception. Between the emotional send-offs and adorable first day photoshoots, this fall is already full of back-to-school memories. Stars like Vanessa and Nick Lachey , Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Lochte are sharing a look at their kids on their way back to the classroom.

01 of 06 Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Kids Jim Spellman/Getty, Vanessa Lachey/Instagram The Love Is Blind co-hosts are officially parents to a first and third grader! Vanessa Lachey shared a back-to-school photo of their daughter Brooklyn, 8, and son Phoenix, 6, posing with a rainbow of celebratory balloons at home in Hawaii.

02 of 06 Ali Manno's Daughter, Molly The former Bachelorette's seven-year-old daughter looked as stylish as ever on her first day of first grade.

03 of 06 Ryan Lochte’s Son, Caiden Kayla Reid posted a sweet photo from the moment she and Ryan Lochte dropped their six-year-old off to start the new year. "And just like that, he’s a kindergartner!" Reid wrote on Instagram. "Have the best first day of school. ♥️🥹📝,"



04 of 06 Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie and Jace kramergirl/Instagram Jana Kramer's kids seemed to have mixed feelings about returning to school this fall. The former One Tree Hill star — who is currently expecting her third baby — shared snaps of her daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, before their first day of second grade and last day of preschool, respectively. "Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not 😂," Kramer joked, comparing her daughter's big smile to her son's expressionless face in their individual first-day portraits.

05 of 06 Melissa Joan Hart's Sons Melissa Joan Hart's sons are growing up quickly. The actress posted a snap of her boys Mason, 17, Brady, 15, and Tucker, who turns 11 in September. "And so it begins! The start of the 'lasts,'" wrote Hart in the caption of their first-day photo. "Mason's last First day of School. Brady's first day of high school and Tucker heading into 4th grade. A few tears might've been shed...."

