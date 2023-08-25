Celebrities Dropping Their Kids at College in 2023: Photos

See how these celebrity parents are dealing with the bittersweet feelings of dropping off their not-so-little ones for college this year

Alexandra Schonfeld
Published on August 25, 2023 11:46AM EDT

College drop-off can be bittersweet for both the parents and kids — and for these celebrity families, it's no different. These famous parents are giving a glimpse into their not-so-little ones' latest milestones and how they're handling watching them grow up and leave the nest.

From Vanessa Bryant to Michael Strahan, here are all the stars dropping their kids back at college this fall and sharing sweet send-offs on social media.

01 of 05

Vanessa Bryant's Daughter

Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Natalia First Day of School Flowers Signed as Coming from Late Dad Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant sends her daughter Natalia first day of school flowers.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Vanessa Bryant marked her eldest daughter Natalia's return to college with a sentimental gift. In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, Natalia showcased a bright bouquet filled with orange, yellow and pink roses along with a letter that read:
“Happy first day of school! Love you always, Daddy."

Alongside the note, the new college junior wrote, “First day of school always, @kobebryant," in reference to her late father, adding, “Thank you, Mommy @vanessabryant."

02 of 05

Michael Strahan's Daughter

Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/
Michael Strahan drops off his daughter at college.

Michael Strahan/instagram

Michael Strahan is officially a "#DukeDad"!

The former Good Morning America anchor shared a collection of photos from his daughter Sophia's college drop-off to Instagram, writing, "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

The proud dad noted that as Sophia is a twin, he'll soon be posting pictures from Isabella's drop-off when she arrives at USC.

03 of 05

Lara Spencer's Daughter

Before August came to a close, Lara Spencer shared that it was time to drop off her daughter Kate for college. The Good Morning America anchor documented the milestone in a series of Instagram posts including one from the car ride and one "Carb loading with my nugget and her awesome new roomie and family❤️."

The close out the posts, Spencer shared a photo posing with her daughter under a gold-and-black balloon arch along with the caption: "Today is the start of a new chapter in your life. Write your story, baby."

04 of 05

George Stephanopoulos & Ali Wentworth's Daughter

Ali Wentworth, Celeb Kids Back to School Gallery
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos's collge drop off.

Ali Wentworth/Instagram

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's little girl is all grown up. The couple, who share two daughters, dropped off 18-year-old Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos to college and mom was feeling all the feelings.

"Everyone is saying “she’s ready to launch”! But… I don’t think I’m ready!" Wentworth wrote. "I don’t want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote- “the bed’s too big, the frying pan too wide”. I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it’s brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined- please send me baked goods. I’ll be under my covers."

05 of 05

Nicole Ari Parker's Daughter

Nicole Parker brings daughter Sophie to college
Nicole Ari Parker drops off her daughter Sophie.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Nicole Parker/Instagram

Nicole Ari Parker marked her daughter's college drop-off with a sweet montage shared to Instagram and set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely." In the clips, 18-year-old Sophie can be seen hugging her brother Nicolas and settling into her new dorm room at Howard University.

"I am so so proud of you. We miss you soooo much but we know you got this!! 💪🏽 Get to class on time," Parker wrote in her caption. "Call me after 🤳🏻 😃 Love Mom."

