It's the age-old dilemma: Your calendar is filling up fast with fun holiday events, but your budget is feeling the crunch of a long gift list. StyleWatch is here to help, by coming up with party-perfect outfits inspired by all of your favorite celebrities — but at a fraction of the price. And because we love to give around the holidays too, we lined up some seriously awesome discounts at your favorite retailers, so you'll have a little extra to splash out on someone you love.

Inspired by Jessica Chastain: Plaid About You

Amy Sussman/Getty



Jessica Chastain donned head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection (nearly $7,000 worth!) for the brand's runway show in September. Though you don't have to shell out nearly as much for a similar look, you'll definitely get your money's worth out of it: It's equally suited for an office holiday party as is does for drinks and dinner after work, and the neutral elements serve as the perfect base for infinite additional outfits

Buy It! Left to Right: Anne Klein Blazer, $159; anneklein.com, Uniqlo Blouse, $39.90; uniqlo.com, Zara Bag, $49.90; zara.com, J.Crew Earrings, $48; jcrew.com, White House Black Market Pants, $110; whitehouseblackmarket.com, Schutz Heels, $148; schutz-shoes.com

Inspired by Dakota Johnson: White Nights

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Tuxedo dressing has been on-trend for a few years now, and Dakota Johnson's white mini version by Area (worn with Jimmy Choo heels and Ana Khouri hoops) is a fresh take — not to mention, a flattering cut for most body types. Subtly glittery accents, from the cap-toe on a pump to the chain-mesh look of a slouchy shoulder bag, add a low-key but high-impact finishing touch.

Buy It! Left to Right: CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings, $98; czbykennethjaylane.com *Get 30% off this style with code "PEOPLE30" through 12/31, Adrianna Papell Dress, $169; adriannapapell.com *Get $25 off all special occasion dresses with code "PEOPLE25" through 12/31, INC International Concepts Bag, $79.50; macys.com, Nine West Heels, $119; ninewest.com



Inspired by Ana de Armas: Hot Spots

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Polka dots have a reputation for being sweet and summery, but by adding metallic Aquazzura heels and a glitzy belt by Alessandra Rich (who also designed the dress), Ana de Armas brings the print firmly into the festive season. And, psst: The total of our entire look for less will do less damage to your wallet than de Armas' $655 belt alone.

Buy It! Left to Right: Lulus Dress, $57; lulus.com, Swarovski Earrings, $95; swarovski.com, Talbots Belt, $69.50; talbots.com, Nina Bag, $78; ninashoes.com, Vince Camuto Sandals, $148.99; dsw.com

Inspired by Viola Davis: Red Alert

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

This is your sign to try monochromatic dressing — and to do it in a bold color! Viola Davis (in $6,170 worth of Alexander McQueen) shows that, while the trend can be intimidating on paper, it's effortlessly eye-catching in practice. Consider amping up your glam, as Viola did with her red lip and mega lashes, to complement the room-commanding nature of the look.

Buy It! Left to Right: New York & Company Blazer, $149.95; nyandcompany.com, Syd & Pia Earrings, $110; macys.com, New York & Company Pants, $99.95; nyandcompany.com, Aldo Bag, $70; aldoshoes.com, Sam Edelman Heels, $140; samedelman.com

Inspired by Mila Kunis: Green Queen

Noam Galai/Getty

You're already an expert at putting together a cute sweater-and-pants combination. Make the world's easiest outfit holiday party-perfect by opting for a rich jewel toned top, plaid pants and a few chic finishing touches. (Mila's sweater and trousers combo, by Dorothee Schumacher, retails for $2,350.)

Buy It! Left to Right: Mango Sweater, $59.99; mango.com, BaubleBar Necklace, $68; baublebar.com, Nine West Pants, $48; kohls.com, Steve Madden Bag, $54; stevemadden.com, Marc Fisher LTD Pumps, $150; nordstrom.com

Inspired by Constance Wu: Silver Belle

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Constance Wu's Judith Leiber clutch alone is $1,295 (and her spangled Naeem Khan mini is $5,995). You'll look like a million bucks — but spend less than $100 on each piece — in this lookalike outfit that has serious rewear potential.

Buy It! Left to Right: H&M Dress, $64.99; hm.com, Kate Spade Earrings, $48; katespade.com, Gunne Sax by Jessica McClintock Bag, $52; kohls.com, Nadri Bracelet, $80; nadri.com, Nadri Bracelet, $125; nadri.com *Get 30% off each both bracelets with code "STYLE30" through 12/31, Nine West Sandals, $86.99; dsw.com