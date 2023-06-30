Celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas lives a dream life of traveling with superstar clients but recently had his original childhood dream come true with his first acting role in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That...

The Argentinian shared his experience exclusively with PEOPLE and included some styling tips that Carrie Bradshaw herself would approve of.

"I was living my whole youth in New York City and [had] seen Sex and the City being filmed on the street and it was so part of our culture," Rojas tells PEOPLE of the iconic series, which aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO.

Also playing a hairstylist in AJLT, he was able to have some fun with some provocative lines in the show. His favorite?

“Are you ready to be blown?” Rojas says of his cheeky quip in his salon scene with his onscreen client and now off-screen friend Sarita Choudhary. The British actress, 62, who fans may recognize from Showtime’s Homeland playing opposite Mandy Patinkin, now steps into a more glamorous role as Bradshaw's real estate agent in the Max series.

Though Rojas was admittedly a little nervous about his big debut, he effortlessly slipped into the spicy and free character of Juan José. "I had fun with Juan José!" he says.

Ricardo Rojas

"[My clients] have been very supportive," Rojas says of the "great compliments" he's received about his "nice presence" on screen. "I cannot believe it."

Though the hair expert, who is known for his Ricardo Rojas haircare line, may be living out his dreams on screen now, he is still a hair pro, after all. With his And Just Like That... gig, he's getting to marry two of his greatest loves, in TV and hair. What's even more, is he's getting to discuss the hair of the show's stars, which he's more than happy to do.

“Carrie [Bradshaw], she has this beautiful hair,” he tells PEOPLE of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, adding that he loves that her hair is long and wants to see more older women embracing long hair.



“Hair means a lot. It’s powerful. It’s sexy," he says. "And I see that on her in a very effortless way. Not too coiffed, really good texture.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max (3)

“I would love to see Miranda with her hair longer,” he says of Cynthia Nixon’s character, who explores her inner dominatrix this season. “Hair is like a beautiful fabric, like silk,” he continues, noting that hair color further expresses who you are.

As for Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, her hair is “perfect,” because she’s “Upper East Side, half up, half down,” Rojas says.

To celebrate his big TV gig, Rojas and his publicist husband, Jim Mannino, held a watch party at the Soho House in L.A. Some of Rojas' high-profile pals and clients in attendance — like Taylor Momsen, Natasha Bedingfield and Julianna Margulies — even teased they were worried he would no longer be available to them due to his new star status.

Though he is open to more TV and film roles, Rojas is not ditching his hair career anytime soon. He will always be particularly appreciative of one of his first big clients, Donatella Versace, who helped him make a name for himself after the pair met in Miami — and was a dream come true to work with. Rojas adds that his first acting gig "takes him back" to the first major moment of his hair career: working for the late Oribe Canales.

Continuing to create a name for himself, he then found himself landing superstar clients like Cher and Mariah Carey over the years.

