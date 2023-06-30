Celebrity Hairstylist Ricardo Rojas Talks His Dream Acting Gig on 'And Just Like That... ' (Exclusive)

The Argentina-born hair artist — whose roster of clients includes Cher and Mariah Carey — grew up watching 'Sex and the City' being filmed in New York City

By
Published on June 30, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Celebrity Hair Stylist Ricardo Rojas Dishes on His First Major Acting Role in 'And Just Like That... '
Photo:

Ricardo Rojas

Celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas lives a dream life of traveling with superstar clients but recently had his original childhood dream come true with his first acting role in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That...

The Argentinian shared his experience exclusively with PEOPLE and included some styling tips that Carrie Bradshaw herself would approve of.

"I was living my whole youth in New York City and [had] seen Sex and the City being filmed on the street and it was so part of our culture," Rojas tells PEOPLE of the iconic series, which aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO.

Also playing a hairstylist in AJLT, he was able to have some fun with some provocative lines in the show. His favorite?

“Are you ready to be blown?” Rojas says of his cheeky quip in his salon scene with his onscreen client and now off-screen friend Sarita Choudhary. The British actress, 62, who fans may recognize from Showtime’s Homeland playing opposite Mandy Patinkin, now steps into a more glamorous role as Bradshaw's real estate agent in the Max series.

Though Rojas was admittedly a little nervous about his big debut, he effortlessly slipped into the spicy and free character of Juan José. "I had fun with Juan José!" he says.

Celebrity Hair Stylist Ricardo Rojas Dishes on His First Major Acting Role in 'And Just Like That... '

Ricardo Rojas

"[My clients] have been very supportive," Rojas says of the "great compliments" he's received about his "nice presence" on screen. "I cannot believe it."

Though the hair expert, who is known for his Ricardo Rojas haircare line, may be living out his dreams on screen now, he is still a hair pro, after all. With his And Just Like That... gig, he's getting to marry two of his greatest loves, in TV and hair. What's even more, is he's getting to discuss the hair of the show's stars, which he's more than happy to do.

“Carrie [Bradshaw], she has this beautiful hair,” he tells PEOPLE of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, adding that he loves that her hair is long and wants to see more older women embracing long hair.

“Hair means a lot. It’s powerful. It’s sexy," he says. "And I see that on her in a very effortless way. Not too coiffed, really good texture.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis attend the "'And Just Like That It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Presented By Max"

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max (3)

“I would love to see Miranda with her hair longer,” he says of Cynthia Nixon’s character, who explores her inner dominatrix this season. “Hair is like a beautiful fabric, like silk,” he continues, noting that hair color further expresses who you are.

As for Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, her hair is “perfect,” because she’s “Upper East Side, half up, half down,” Rojas says.

To celebrate his big TV gig, Rojas and his publicist husband, Jim Mannino, held a watch party at the Soho House in L.A. Some of Rojas' high-profile pals and clients in attendance — like Taylor Momsen, Natasha Bedingfield and Julianna Margulies — even teased they were worried he would no longer be available to them due to his new star status.

Though he is open to more TV and film roles, Rojas is not ditching his hair career anytime soon. He will always be particularly appreciative of one of his first big clients, Donatella Versace, who helped him make a name for himself after the pair met in Miami — and was a dream come true to work with. Rojas adds that his first acting gig "takes him back" to the first major moment of his hair career: working for the late Oribe Canales.

Continuing to create a name for himself, he then found himself landing superstar clients like Cher and Mariah Carey over the years.

Related Articles
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall Explains What Led to Her 'And Just Like That...' Cameo: 'If I'm Going to Come Back'
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
'AJLT' Season 2 Premiere Recap: Carrie Has 'Exiting-out-of-Grief Sex' and Miranda Makes a Big Discovery About Che
Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the ‘Complicated’ Path to Rewearing Carrie’s Wedding Dress in 'And Just Like That…'
and just like that season 2
'And Just Like That' PEOPLE Review: Season 2 Is Good Enough to Make You Forget About Samantha
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and actor Willie Garson sighting filming a scene for the movie "Sex and The City" on location in the west village on October 01 2007 in New York City (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)
Sarah Jessica Parker Gave a Sweet Nod to Late Friend and 'Sex and the City' Costar Willie Garson on 'AJLT'
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Kim Cattrall in rainbow dress for pride
Kim Cattrall Celebrates Pride Month with a Body-Hugging Rainbow Dress — See Her Look!
Sarah Jessica Parker . And Just Like That...
'And Just Like That...' Carrie Faked COVID to Avoid Recording Her Audiobook
Bradley Cooper (Sex and the City)HBO
'Sex and the City' Stars Reveal the White Lie Bradley Cooper Told to Book Role Opposite Sarah Jessica Parker
Patricia Field Documentary Photo-credit Samuel J Paul
Costume Designer Patricia Field Talks 'Wonderful' Work in 'Sex and the City' and More in New Documentary (Exclusive)
Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
See Kim Cattrall in Netflix's 'Glamorous' — Which Premieres the Same Day as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
PHOTO May 17, 2023 Photograph by Courtesy of Max Key Art MAX And Just Like That... Season 2
'And Just Like That...' Trailer: Carrie Has 'Moved on' to Aidan, Miranda Doubts Che and Charlotte Is Hammered
Evan Handler Kim Catrall
Evan Handler Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Great,' Even If She Had 'No Contact with Anybody' (Exclusive)
Carrie and Aiden
'Sex and the City' Celeb Superfans Weigh In on the Ultimate Debate: Which Guy Was Worst?
Kim Cattrall of 'Filthy Rich' speaks during the Fox segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour
Kim Cattrall Seemingly Hinted at 'And Just Like That...' Negotiation Plan Before Cameo Was Unveiled
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Dressed Kim Cattrall for 'And Just Like That...' Cameo