Legendary Celebrity Hairstylist John Barrett Dead at 66: ‘Rest in Peace Our Dear Friend’

The industry icon, whose clients included Princess Diana, Martha Stewart and Reese Witherspoon, died from blood cancer, a close friend confirmed to WWD

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Updated on August 11, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Hair stylist John Barrett attends the 9th Annual Style Awards during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Stage Lincoln Center on September 5, 2012 in New York City
Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett. Photo:

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett — known for his A-list clients and iconic salon inside Bergdorf Goodman's N.Y.C. penthouse — has died. He was 66. 

According to WWD, his close friend and health proxy Julianne Jaffe confirmed the cause of his death was blood cancer. 

On Wednesday, his team shared an Instagram post announcing the news. “On behalf of The John Barrett Salon Team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of our founder & owner, the legendary John Barrett."

He was remembered as someone who "lit up any room that he walked into with his charm, wit, and candor," the statement continued. "His superhuman talent was his ability to make anyone who sat in his chair feel like the most beautiful person in the world.” 

The post further read: “John — We will always miss you, love you and we will carry on in your honor and memory. Thank you for all you have done for us and the beauty industry. Rest in peace our dear friend.” 

John Barrett
Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett.

John Barret/Instagram

Barrett, who grew up in Limerick, Ireland, moved to London in his teens and became a hairdressing apprentice in the 1970s. Later, he moved to Los Angeles, where he began forming connections with editorial and Hollywood figures. 

By 1996, he opened his first salon in New York City inside the famous Bergdorf Goodman building — where his signature “Bergdorf Blonde” hue was birthed — and moved on to open his own salone nearby on 57th Street only a few years ago. 

“He lived by the phrase, 'It's not just about the hair, it's about the care,’ ” his team shared in the Instagram statement. "He cared with great passion for his beloved family, friends, salon and staff."

Barrett’s clientele included Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes and even Princess Diana.

In a Page Six interview published in April, Barrett said his bond with the late princess was "comfortable" and that the two were able to chat easily. “I get to her suite, and immediately she’s sitting on the bed with my assistant looking at photographs of my assistant’s children," he remembered of their first meeting.

He’d also worked with Martha Stewart on various looks, whether it was for an impromptu spa day or the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit red carpet that happened this past May. 

“John was a good friend and a fantastic hairdresser,” Stewart shared with WWD. “We will miss him sorely.”

