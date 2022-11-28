Celebrities' Best Gift Picks Ever

Looking for the perfect present? We handpicked some of our favorite suggestions from the gift guides stars created for PEOPLE in years past

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on November 28, 2022 10:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

For years, PEOPLE has been bringing you gift guides packed with celebs' favorite ideas for literally everyone on your list, from your best friend to your boyfriend, from foodies to Fido. And now we've assembled some of their best-ever finds in one place to help make holiday shopping a breeze. Read on for brilliant picks from Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Beckham, and more.

Jessica Alba: Sundays Polish Trio

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“This female-founded small business makes nontoxic nail polish in beautiful colors. These boxes are great gifts because you can customize them with your favorite shades," Jessica Alba told PEOPLE in 2021.

Sundays Polish Box of 3

Sundays Polish Box of 3

Sundays
View On Dearsundays.com

Dwyane Wade: Stylish Beanie

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is all about a cozy cap. “Beanies are a staple accessory. If you’re bold like me, try a bright red or orange for a pop of color,” he told PEOPLE in 2020.

KBETHOS Fisherman Short Beanie Leon Roll up Trawler Classic Skullcap

Satinior Fisherman Beanie

Amazon
View On Amazon

Heidi Klum: Tie-Dye Kit

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

“I love doing arts-and-crafts activities like this with my kids," television host (and mom of four) Heidi Klum told PEOPLE in 2018.

Jacquard Tie Dye Kit

Jacquard Tie Dye Kit

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hsn.com

Gabrielle Union: Fenty Lip Paint

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

WireImage

Actress Gabrielle Union loves to gift her girlfriends this long-lasting, matte lip product. “I live for Rihanna’s makeup line. I never leave home without this in my bag," she told PEOPLE in 2019.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint

4.2
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Fentybeauty.com View On Harveynichols.com

Marsai Martin: Lush Bath Bomb

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lush bath bombs, like this reinvigorating citrus-infused gem, are how the actress Marsai Martin winds down. “These are very satisfying to use after a long day at work,” the teen told PEOPLE in 2018.

Lush Moon Bath Bath Bomb

Lush Moon Bath Bath Bomb

Lush
View On Lushusa.com

Jessica Simpson: Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

John Shearer/Getty

Singer Jessica Simpson thinks this modern-day polaroid camera, which comes in a range of pastel shades, is the perfect holiday memento because it can “capture memories in the moment and give friends a fun, artistic keepsake,” she told PEOPLE in 2019.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

5
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Target View On Abt.com

David Beckham: Diptyque Candle

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Karwai Tang/WireImage

A candle with a nostalgic scent is a thoughtful and personal gift for anyone on your list — just ask David Beckham. “[Diptyque]'s Jasmin is my daughter’s favorite scent. Wherever I go in the world, I take one with me. It’s a reminder of home,” the soccer star told PEOPLE in 2015. 

Diptyque Jasmin Candle

Diptyque Jasmin Candle

Diptyque
View On Diptyqueparis.com

Millie Bobby Brown: Aerie Jumpsuit

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Onesies like this peachy tie-dye romper — which also comes in neutral hues — are “perfect for lounging around” with family, actress Millie Bobby Brown told PEOPLE in 2019. 

Aerie Ruched Romper

Aerie Ruched Romper

Aerie
View On Ae.com

Tracee Ellis Ross: Jennifer Fisher Hoop Earrings

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gold hoops are always in fashion and this pair from Jennifer Fisher is one of Tracee Ellis Ross’ favorites to give during the holidays. “Look like Sade with these chic hoops,” she suggested to PEOPLE in 2017.

Jennifer Fisher Baby Samira Hoops

Jennifer Fisher Baby Samira Hoops

Jennifer Fisher
View On Jenniferfisherjewelry.com

Rob Lowe: Amazon Sleep Mask

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Jason Mendez/WireImage

“I literally don’t travel anywhere without it,” actor Rob Lowe shared with PEOPLE in 2019.

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart

JoJo Siwa: Nike Sneakers

People Digital Style Issue; Celebrity Gift Guide

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Social media star JoJo Siwa “loves” to gift these popular unisex white sneakers to her friends and family, who can customize them to their style. “I love getting Air Force 1s for my friends and family. We sit around the dining room table and decorate them with paint and rhinestones,” she told PEOPLE in 2021. 

Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07

Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07

Nike
View On Nordstrom View On Champssports.com View On Dick's

Josh Upshaw: Carolina Herrera 'Bad Boy' Fragrance

Celebrity Gift Guide; josh upshot

Courtesy Puig

“I know the Bad Boy fragrance is an amazing gift for the man in your life," says the model, who is also a face of the fragrance. "He can wear it for all occasions, commanding the spaces he walks through."

Carolina Herrera Men's Bad Boy Eau de Toilette Spray

Carolina Herrera Men's Bad Boy Eau de Toilette Spray

Macy's
View On Macy's
Related Articles
Gift Guide - Celeb Favorite Tech
The All-Time Best Tech Gifts, According to Celebrities
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly are spotted leaving Delilah's nightclub dressed up as Nintendo's Link and Zelda
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Dwayne Johnson The Rock
The Rock Brings Black Adam to N.Y.C., Plus Jeremy Strong & Anne Hathaway, JoJo Siwa and More
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Transforms into Princess Diana, Plus Harry Styles and More
vday. tout
Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2022: Editors' Picks
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)
Janelle Monáe Looks Radiant in London, Plus Carey Mulligan, Gabrielle Union and More
Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Hang in London, Plus Hoda Kotb, Sarah Jessica Parker & More
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Andy Cohen Wraps BravoCon in N.Y.C., Plus Pierce Brosnan and The Rock, Mindy & BJ and More
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Films Her Latest in L.A., Plus the Halloween Ends Premiere, Kristin Davis and More
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus the Downeys, Donald Glover, Florence Welch and More
Photo credit for both is Jeff Johnson. Carrie/Denim & Rhinestones Tour Fashion Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Dazzles During Concert Rehearsal in Penn., Plus Russell Crowe, Gigi Hadid and More