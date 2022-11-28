For years, PEOPLE has been bringing you gift guides packed with celebs' favorite ideas for literally everyone on your list, from your best friend to your boyfriend, from foodies to Fido. And now we've assembled some of their best-ever finds in one place to help make holiday shopping a breeze. Read on for brilliant picks from Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Beckham, and more.

Jessica Alba: Sundays Polish Trio Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty “This female-founded small business makes nontoxic nail polish in beautiful colors. These boxes are great gifts because you can customize them with your favorite shades," Jessica Alba told PEOPLE in 2021. Sundays Polish Box of 3 Sundays View On Dearsundays.com

Dwyane Wade: Stylish Beanie Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is all about a cozy cap. “Beanies are a staple accessory. If you’re bold like me, try a bright red or orange for a pop of color,” he told PEOPLE in 2020. KBETHOS Fisherman Short Beanie Leon Roll up Trawler Classic Skullcap Amazon View On Amazon

Heidi Klum: Tie-Dye Kit Mark Sagliocco/Getty “I love doing arts-and-crafts activities like this with my kids," television host (and mom of four) Heidi Klum told PEOPLE in 2018. Jacquard Tie Dye Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hsn.com

Gabrielle Union: Fenty Lip Paint WireImage Actress Gabrielle Union loves to gift her girlfriends this long-lasting, matte lip product. “I live for Rihanna’s makeup line. I never leave home without this in my bag," she told PEOPLE in 2019. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Fentybeauty.com View On Harveynichols.com

Marsai Martin: Lush Bath Bomb Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Lush bath bombs, like this reinvigorating citrus-infused gem, are how the actress Marsai Martin winds down. “These are very satisfying to use after a long day at work,” the teen told PEOPLE in 2018. Lush Moon Bath Bath Bomb Lush View On Lushusa.com

Jessica Simpson: Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera John Shearer/Getty Singer Jessica Simpson thinks this modern-day polaroid camera, which comes in a range of pastel shades, is the perfect holiday memento because it can “capture memories in the moment and give friends a fun, artistic keepsake,” she told PEOPLE in 2019. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Abt.com

David Beckham: Diptyque Candle Karwai Tang/WireImage A candle with a nostalgic scent is a thoughtful and personal gift for anyone on your list — just ask David Beckham. “[Diptyque]'s Jasmin is my daughter’s favorite scent. Wherever I go in the world, I take one with me. It’s a reminder of home,” the soccer star told PEOPLE in 2015. Diptyque Jasmin Candle Diptyque View On Diptyqueparis.com

Millie Bobby Brown: Aerie Jumpsuit Bryan Bedder/Getty Onesies like this peachy tie-dye romper — which also comes in neutral hues — are “perfect for lounging around” with family, actress Millie Bobby Brown told PEOPLE in 2019.

Aerie Ruched Romper Aerie View On Ae.com

Tracee Ellis Ross: Jennifer Fisher Hoop Earrings Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Gold hoops are always in fashion and this pair from Jennifer Fisher is one of Tracee Ellis Ross’ favorites to give during the holidays. “Look like Sade with these chic hoops,” she suggested to PEOPLE in 2017. Jennifer Fisher Baby Samira Hoops Jennifer Fisher View On Jenniferfisherjewelry.com

Rob Lowe: Amazon Sleep Mask Jason Mendez/WireImage “I literally don’t travel anywhere without it,” actor Rob Lowe shared with PEOPLE in 2019. MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart

JoJo Siwa: Nike Sneakers Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Social media star JoJo Siwa “loves” to gift these popular unisex white sneakers to her friends and family, who can customize them to their style. “I love getting Air Force 1s for my friends and family. We sit around the dining room table and decorate them with paint and rhinestones,” she told PEOPLE in 2021. Nike Women's Air Force 1 '07 Nike View On Nordstrom View On Champssports.com View On Dick's