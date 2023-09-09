All the Celebrity Exes Who've Vacationed Together Post Break-Up

01 of 07 Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Irina Shayk and Bradley enjoy a tropical vacation together in August 2022. Irina Shayk/Instagram The Hangover star and the supermodel continue to enjoy vacations together despite splitting in 2019 after four years of dating. The pair are parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and prioritize spending time as a family. Last month, the trio took an end-of-summer trip to Italy, and in August 2022 they enjoyed a tropical getaway. At the time, Shayk, 37, shared a photo of her and Cooper, 48, posing with big smiles while spending time on the beach, proving they still enjoy each other's company despite ending their romantic relationship. A source recently told PEOPLE that the former couple is focused on their daughter's happiness and fostering a positive co-parenting dynamic for her. "Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy," the insider said.



02 of 07 Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards took a vacation to Italy together after announcing their separation. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her real estate mogul husband announced in July that they were separating after 27 years of marriage. However, they didn't let their split spoil their summer plans. The pair enjoyed a luxurious vacation in Italy together last month, and their daughters, Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky, came along for the fun. Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany, and Alexia’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman, also joined the group. Umansky posted a photo on Instagram of everyone all glammed up on a yacht, writing, "Summer Vacay 2023 on point." Richards, meanwhile, shared a snapshot of her and her four daughters enjoying a scenic boat ride in the waters around Capri. At the time of Umansky and Richards' separation news, a source told PEOPLE that the two remained on friendly terms and were figuring out a way forward with their family as their focus. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," the source said. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."



03 of 07 Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Chris Martin joined Gwyneth Paltrow on her honeymoon with husband Brad Falchuk. Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank As far as celebrity splits go, the Goop founder and the Coldplay frontman's was a memorable one, as the pair — who share two children — famously coined the phrase "consciously uncoupling" when announcing their 2016 divorce. Paltrow later remarried, tying the knot with husband Brad Falchuk in 2018, and in a surprise twist, she invited her ex along for the couple's honeymoon. “We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas,” Paltrow revealed while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan in January 2019. “So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon," she continued, adding, "We had such a good time." The Shakespeare in Love star said that while the choice to have Martin join her honeymoon may be inexplicable to some, it's important to the pair that their children see them getting along and on friendly terms. “[We] just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids," she explained. “And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that."



04 of 07 Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy Matthew Bellamy and Kate Hudson have vacationed together since ending their engagement in 2014. Michael Buckner/Getty Images The Almost Famous star has one big happy blended family. She shares eldest child Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, second son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. In December 2020, Bellamy joined Hudson, her two sons and her mom, actress Goldie Hawn, on a family vacation to the Greek island of Skiathos. “They blend in with other families and honeymooners,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They are very focused on the kids and making it fun for them.” The friendly exes were spotted paddling in a kayak with Bingham, and Bellamy was seen taking photos of Hudson and her daughter getting playful on the beach. After ending their engagement in 2014, the pair continued to spend time together regularly, including meeting up for lunch and working on their wine company together. “We’re family for the rest of our lives, we have a beautiful baby and we love making wine. We’ll continue doing it,” Hudson told Wine Enthusiast.



05 of 07 Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Bruce Willis and Demi Moore continued to take their three daughters on vacations together after their divorce. Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Moore and Willis went their separate ways back in 1998 after nearly 11 years of marriage and welcoming three children together, but they have remained incredibly close. The friendly exes have showed up to support each other's various work projects at events and red carpets over the years, shared holiday and birthday celebrations, and even vacationed together regularly. "We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were," the Die Hard star told Rolling Stone in 2000 of his relationship with Moore. "We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside." Making family time, including vacations, a top priority after their break-up was something their children appreciated. Their daughter Rumer told Larry King in a 2015 interview, "I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays. They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact." Moore and Willis even chose to quarantine together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Ghost star shared a photo of her and her ex-husband self-isolating together in matching pajamas at their nearby homes in Idaho. They were joined by their older daughters and their significant others and, later, by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters. "Family bonding," Moore captioned the quarantine snapshot.



06 of 07 Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian still enjoy vacations together with their three kids. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram The Kardashians star and her ex may have split in 2015, but Disick remains firmly in the Kardashian inner circle. The former couple, who shares three children together — sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope — remains close, and Disick also has tight friendships with Kardashian's sisters. In 2019, the two exes took their kids on a spring break trip to Finland together. According to a source, the group witnessed the spectacular northern lights, played in the snow and enjoyed a snowmobile "safari." Kardashian and Disick also took their crew on a pre-Christmas getaway to Cabo, Mexico, in December 2018. At the time, a fan declared the family vacation an example of "co-parenting done right," prompting Khloé Kardashian to give her seal of approval. “Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” she tweeted in response.