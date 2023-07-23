From 'Garden Attire’ to ‘Colorful Formal’ Celebrity Wedding Planners Break Down Wedding Dress Codes (Exclusive)

“I don’t know what to wear.”

We’ve all uttered those six little words while rifling through the closet in search of a last-minute outfit for dinner, or a date.

“I do” invitations often offer a bit of guidance on what to wear, “black-tie optional” or “beach-formal,” but with the surge of weddings this season, many guests are getting stumped by the dress codes suggestions in small print.

Getty

We asked celebrity wedding and event planners Colin Cowie, Marcy Blum and Bryan Rafanelli to break down wedding guests attire to eliminate confusion so you can dress your best.

Rafanelli, who designed Chelsea Clinton's wedding, as well as Allison Williams' nuptials and many of President Obama's White House State Dinners and events shares his expert advice below:

If the invite reads “Garden Attire,” then the vibe is all about "creating the essence of a botanical feel,” he explains. “Don't be be too literal. Think lightly weighted material with an emphasis on pale hues, pastels and subtle floral prints to enhance this enchanting and natural vibe amongst a beautiful garden setting.”

Bryan Raffanelli. Corbin Gurkin Photography

His recommendations: “A flowy dress with soft pastel hues or a muted floral pattern, paired with sandals or a colorful wedge heel, and pastel-colored suits with lightly patterned shirts. Incorporate a floral printed pocket square for a more effortless chic touch and pair the suit with slip on loafers or even a deck shoe.”

If the events calls for “Festive” dress, he suggests adding a “stylish flair” to your traditional wedding or cocktail attire.

“The trick to creating an effortlessly glamorous and dazzling ensemble is to incorporate your personal style and personality into your attire. Including bold colors or patterns will offer up a fun twist that will make you truly stand out.”

LumiNola/Getty Images.

Rafanelli continues: “Consider wearing a playful patterned cocktail dress or vibrant colors. Don’t be afraid to dress in beading or add fringe for an extra festive look. Accessorize with strappy heels, statement earrings, layered necklaces, or a structured clutch. Think sophisticated with a twist. A navy or gray suit paired with a subtly patterned dress shoe.”

Wedding expert Colin Cowie, whose long list of celebrity clients include Oprah and Tom Cruise, says it's always better to be overdressed than underdressed. “It's very easy to lose a tie, or take off a piece of jewelry,” he says, “But it's not easy to find one when you're really desperate for one!”

Colin Cowie. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

When it comes to a “Colorful Formal” dress code, Cowie recommends a tuxedo, (for a formal evening wedding only) paired with a colored bow tie and matching pocket handkerchief and socks, or a colorful long dress. "Don’t make the mistake of showing up to a 3pm wedding dressed in a tux," says Cowie.

As far as “Dressy Casual,” goes, Cowie isn’t a fan. “There's no such thing as dressy casual, because you're either dressed up or you're casual. Basically what someone is trying to say there is that it's no jeans, no shorts, no T-shirts and no flip-flops, but you can come a bit more casually dressed.”

Highly sought-after celebrity event planner, Marcy Blum who has worked with celebs including LeBron James, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Bill Gates' daughter Jenn Gates and Nayel Nassar and Kate Bock and Kevin Love offers her insights below:

Dennis Kwan

Destination: “Depending on where in the world you are, we recommend ‘Resort Chic or ‘Beachy Formal’ as a nice way of asking your guests to dress as they do on vacation, but a bit more elevated,” says Blum. “Floral or crochet dresses and colorful linen with fun printed button-downs.” She also suggests guests “dress for the location.”

“If the wedding is on a beach in Aruba, a long velvet dress is not the best choice. practical shoe choices as well. You may want to leave your stiletto's at home for a Western-themed welcome party out West.”

Semi-Formal: “This would be described as “Dressy Cocktail” in most cases," she says. "We see this dress code as dark suits with ties and knee-length or midi dresses of any length (but not required to be long). A heel is encouraged, as are wingtips or cap-toed shoes."

And if you happen to get an invite with no dress code? Blum says to dress to impress! “Wear what makes you feel good and appropriate for the wedding location and season, but also elevate your everyday style for the occasion. Also, white is always a No.”