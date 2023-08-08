Celebrity Designer Kate Wasserbach Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby (Exclusive)

Kate Wasserbach Moore is going to be a mom!

The celebrity designer and husband Travis Moore, whom she married in November, are expecting their first baby together, the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. "This is one of the most magical moments of my life," Wasserbach Moore says of discovering she was pregnant.

"By divine intervention, I was 'tipped off' that I was pregnant from my grandmother. At the time, she was on her deathbed," Wasserbach Moore tells PEOPLE. "Amidst her delicate state, she spoke of 'the baby' and thoughtfully disclosed her secret savings of $20, securely tucked away in a coin purse beside her bed, meant for the 'newborn baby.'"

Provided by Kate Wasserbach Moore

The designer, who was trying to conceive with her husband at the time, was so moved that she went home to take a pregnancy test. "Sure enough, the result was nothing short of miraculous — it was positive," she says. Although her grandmother wasn't able to hear the news personally, Wasserbach Moore says "it leaves me great comfort that she knew before me."

Although the first weeks of her pregnancy were difficult, she tells PEOPLE that at the 13-week mark, things shifted. "It was like a light switch turned on, sweeping away all the discomfort. Since then, I've felt amazing and I've come to truly embrace and love this beautiful phase of life."

"It's been a learning experience too, and I received some wise advice along the way that I want to share. Someone told me that it's absolutely okay to be grateful for the incredible blessing of pregnancy while also acknowledging the challenges and not feeling your best," Wasserbach Moore says.

"In the end, this process has taught me the power of embracing every aspect of motherhood with open arms, acknowledging that it's not always smooth sailing, but still cherishing every moment of this transformative experience."

Provided by Kate Wasserbach Moore

As for her husband, Wasserbach Moore tells PEOPLE that "becoming parents was a natural and heartfelt dream for both of us." As high school sweethearts, she says they "shared this unspoken understanding that our journey together would eventually lead to the joys of parenthood."

"Trav will be the best dad. Seeing Travis as a soon-to-be father fills my heart with immense joy. I know in my soul that he will infuse our little one's life with boundless love, happiness and a sense of incredible luck that he is his (or hers!), just as he has done for me throughout our relationship," she says of Moore.

Although the designer typically makes clothing for adults, Wasserbach Moore says she's excited to delve into the world of baby clothes. "Totally, I am already finding niches in the industry that have my wheels spinning! The baby industry is just so yummy and sweet," she reveals.

Provided by Kate Wasserbach Moore

While she's been pregnant, the fashion designer says that she's had a hard time striking the perfect balance for her maternity style. "I haven't ventured into buying maternity clothing just yet. Instead, I've found comfort in exploring larger sizes. My daily uniform looks like cargo pants, button-down shirts, cozy sweaters, tube socks, and sneakers. Essentially, I look like a suburban dad!" she jokes.

"As we step into the next chapter of our lives, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful for the love and support of our family and friends," Wasserbach Moore tells PEOPLE. "And so, with hearts full of anticipation and excitement, we eagerly await the arrival of our little bundle of joy come November, knowing that our love story is forever intertwined with the wonder and miracles of parenthood."

"Thank you to everyone for being a part of our journey, and we can't wait to share this extraordinary adventure with you all!"