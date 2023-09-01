From Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ' Father's Day flop to Willow Smith 's unexpected "introduction to sex" from parents Will and Jada , here are some celebs who've had their kids walk in on them.

Turns out that while these stars thought they were enjoying some alone time with with their partners, their kids were just a bit too close — and accidentally interrupted the private moments.

Can someone say, awkward? These celeb kids sure can!

01 of 07 Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson. Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images During a chat with with Access at PetSafe’s Unleashed event in August 2023, Jessica Simpson explained that she and her husband of nearly 10 years, Eric Johnson, take advantage of the small things that keep their spark going. "It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me," she shared. "There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two." Though with three kids running around, Simpson admitted that finding private time can be a bit of a challenge. "And now it's like our kids are so old. It's like, wow, they're gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So like, what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?" she joked. Simpson said she and her husband are "in denial" that one of their kids has walked in before, "as is the child, so it's not really been something that we've talked about." "I did just have to fill my middle child [Ace] in on certain things, but luckily he didn't walk in. I think he would stand there and be like, 'What are you doing?' He would literally talk to us," she added. The couple shares three children: Birdie Mae, Ace Knute and Maxwell Drew.

02 of 07 Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Cash Warren and Jessica Alba. Michael Bezjian/WireImage On a 2021 episode of Jessica Alba's YouTube show Getting Honest, she and husband Cash Warren dished on their awkward moment, revealing that their middle child, daughter Haven, once walked in on them. "It was the worst," Warren said. "We like spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, 'I can't believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.' " On the flip side, however, Alba said she "started crying." "I went downstairs and said, 'Haven, I bet that's the last time you walk into our room without knocking,' " Warren added with a laugh. "Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson."

03 of 07 Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are open books when it comes to talking about behind-the-scenes parenting moments, like when Bell shared that her kids had walked in on her and Shepard doing the deed. “Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” she said when asked about her most embarrassing moment involving her family on an episode of The Talk in 2017. “That’s how they were made, it’s okay!,” Bell added after the show's cohosts gasped. When asked what the couple did in that moment she explained, “Well, we didn’t, like, continue … we sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’… And then we just said, ‘Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes.' ”

04 of 07 Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Kevin Mazur/Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, kicked off her 18th birthday with a rather uncomfortable run-in with her parents. “We started her day off pretty bad yesterday; it happened again,” Consuelos shared on a 2019 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan before he officially took over for Seacrest in 2023. “She knocked on our door — our bedroom door.”

Ripa said that after their daughter opened the door, they “made eye contact,” but apparently she didn’t see much else. “She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,' ” Ripa told the audience. The parents of three shared that the awkwardness overflowed into the day, which also happened to be Father's Day, during an “awkward brunch,” “We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re disgusting,' ” Kelly shared, while Mark added, “She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not.' ” The couple's two other children — sons Michael and Joaquin — then shared their own experience with walking in on their parents.

05 of 07 Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Kevin Mazur/Getty On a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith shared that her "introduction to sex" was walking in on her parents, Will and Jada. “When the hell did you walk in on us?” Jada, who co-hosts the show with Willow and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, asked. “I was in Utah… not Utah. Aspen,” Willow said. “I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?' ”

06 of 07 Mario & Courtney Lopez Mario and Courtney Lopez. Rob Latour/Shutterstock Thinking daughter Gia was busy with homework, Mario and Courtney Lopez once attempted to sneak away for a quickie. But, as Courtney revealed in a 2021 chat with Lisa Vanderpump, "[Gia] came to look for us and opened the door," before Mario added, "So this is the worst thing, right? I was like lightning with the covers." After the awkward encounter, Mario said that he wanted to speak openly with his eldest child about what she saw. "I said, 'I got to go talk to her,' but we couldn't find her for like an hour," Mario recalled. Eventually, the actor did find his daughter and said he asked to have an open and honest conversation with her.