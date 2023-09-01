Celebrity Couples Who Are High School Sweethearts

From Lebron and Savannah James ' Outback Steakhouse beginnings, to Ralph Macchio and Phyllis Fierro 's meeting over an array of snack food in his grandma's basement, here are the stories behind these famous couples and their long-lasting love.

High school romances might not always have a happy ending, but for these famous couples, their teenage love stories have stood the test of time.

01 of 21 Lebron & Savannah James Lebron and Savannah James. Savannah James/ Instagram; Phillip Faraone/Getty Lebron and Savannah James first met as teenagers when they were students at rival high schools — Savannah was a sophomore, Lebron was a year older. They had their first solo date at an Outback Steakhouse and well, the rest is history. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances,” Lebron told Harper's Bazaar in 2010. “And she's that. She's got my back and I love her for that." The pair, who married in 2013, welcomed their first child, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr, in 2004 followed by baby brother Bryce on June 14, 2007, and sister Zhuri Nova on Oct. 22, 2014. Bronny has followed in dad’s footsteps and plays basketball at the University of Southern California.

02 of 21 Bono & Ali Hewson Bono and Ali Hewson. Independent News and Media/Getty; Paul Morigi/Getty For Bono and his wife of more than 40 years, Ali Hewson, their love story dates back to before they were even teenagers when they met at Mount Temple Comprehensive School. The two began dating in high school and got married in August 1982. "He was my first real boyfriend," Hewson told The Telegraph in 2008. "It was 1976 that we got together — the same year that the band formed. I saw their first gig in our school gym." The two share four children together: daughters Jordan and Eve and sons Elijah and John.



03 of 21 Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes/ Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Before becoming one of the NFL’s hottest couples, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were students together at Whitehouse High School in Texas where their romance began — the two even went to prom together in 2013. The Mahomes got married in 2022 and are parents to daughter Sterling Skye and son "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

04 of 21 Ralph Macchio & Phyllis Fierro Ralph Macchio and Phyllis Fierro. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Sean Zanni/Getty When Ralph Macchio first met his now-wife, Phyllis Fierro, more than three decades ago, the two were in his grandma’s basement for a cousin’s birthday party. "This is 1970 or whatever, so this is Cheez Doodles, 7Up, Tootsie Rolls, probably the Ruffles with onion dip," he told PEOPLE. "She was a friend of my cousin, and we just smiled and talked and danced a little. Probably the Hustle!" The two got married in 1987 are now parents to two children, Julia and Daniel. "I would have to say my wife is my best friend," Macchio said in an interview with One on One with John Tesh in 1992. "There's no doubt." He continued, "There's just no one else I would even think about wanting to be with. From a very early time, I just knew this was the woman I wanted to marry and spend my life with. It's corny, but it's true."



05 of 21 Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. Thomas Rhett/ Instagram; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Forget high school, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have known each other since elementary school. While the pair did not start seriously dating until later on, Rhett said when they went to camp together in sixth grade he “already knew I was in love with her.” They dated briefly in high school before going their separate ways for several years, though remained good friends. The pair reunited again in May 2011 and by the end of the year, they were engaged. "I'd loved that girl since high school, and I told her father how I felt. He said, 'If you don't tell her, I'm going to,' " Rhett recalled. "It was a total Ryan Gosling moment. I said to her, 'I just want to kiss you one time. If you don't feel anything, we can go back to being friends.' " The two were married in May 2012 and are now parents to four daughters: Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina.



06 of 21 Snoop Dogg & Shante Broadus Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus. Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus have known each other since high school and as he described, "I feel like that was true love at first sight." When talking about his decades-long relationship with Broadus, who began managing the rapper in 2021, he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other. She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were." The couple, who married in 1997, share sons Corde and Cordell and daughter Cori. Snoop is also dad to a son, Julian, from a different relationship.

07 of 21 Kendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2018. Kevin Mazur/Getty Kendrick Lamar and his fiancée Whitney Alford met as teenagers when they were both students at Centennial High School. They were friends first before they became a couple, and have been together ever since. “She’s been here since day 1,” Lamar told New York Times Magazine in 2014. The private couple have been engaged since 2015 and share two children — a daughter, Uzi, and son, Enoch.

08 of 21 Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Bongiovi Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi. Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi are a New Jersey couple through and through — having met at Sayreville War Memorial High School in the Garden State. "She let me cheat off her in history," he told PEOPLE in 2020. "I was immediately drawn to her from the minute I saw her and that never changed." The couple broke up briefly in 1985, though by 1989, the pair was back together and eloped in Las Vegas. "We had the No. 1 album, the No. 1 single, and we were playing three nights at the Forum in L.A.," he told Men's Health in 2010. "I turned to Dorothea and said, 'I got an idea. Why don't we go right now?' She said, 'You're out of your mind.' I said, 'Come on. What's better than this, right now, this moment?' And so we ran off to Las Vegas. Didn't tell a soul." The pair welcomed their first daughter, Stephanie, in 1993 followed by sons Jesse, Jacob and Romeo in 1995, 2002 and 2004 respectively.



09 of 21 Ron & Cheryl Howard Ron and Cheryl Howard. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Though Ron Howard was just five years old when he first stepped into the spotlight after being cast on The Andy Griffith Show, his life really changed when he met his wife of nearly 50 years while they were still in high school. The pair had their first date in 1970 and married in 1975. "I met her, and there was never anybody else," Ron told PEOPLE in 2019 shortly after they celebrated their 44th anniversary. "She's unbelievably supportive and always has been. Our compatibility has endured through all kinds of experiences." The two are the proud parents of four kids, Bryce, twins Paige and Jocelyn and son Reed. They welcomed their sixth grandchild in April 2020.



10 of 21 Jeff Daniels & Kathleen Treado Jeff Daniels and Kathleen Treado. Evan Agostini/Liaison; Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jeff Daniels and Kathleen Treado married in 1979 after they began dating in high school. The pair, who share three children together, made the decision to pick up and move back to their home state of Michigan from New York City in 1986 where they had relocated in the late 1970s as Daniels pursued his acting career. "It was a very dramatic move in 1986 to move to Michigan, but that was to keep the family number one. And that worked," Daniels told PEOPLE in 2019. "Kathleen's permanent. The family's permanent," he continued. "Careers are job to job, you're hot, you're not."



11 of 21 Lindsay Arnold & Samuel Lightner Cusick Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick. Lindsay Arnold / Instagram; Barry King/Getty Dancing with the Stars alumna Lindsay Arnold met her now husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, at just 16 years old. “I could never have imagined that when I was 16 years old I would have met the man I would marry and who would be my partner – yesterday, today and tomorrow!,” Arnold told PEOPLE of her husband, whom she wed in 2015. The pair now share two daughters, Sage and June, whom they welcomed in 2020 and 2023 respectively.



12 of 21 Trevor & Melissa Lawrence Trevor and Marissa Lawrence. Marissa Lawrence/ Instagram; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, have been together since 2016 when the pair was still in high school. In 2020, the couple got engaged in a very fitting setting: the middle of Clemson Memorial Stadium. The following year, they tied the knot. To celebrate their second anniversary, Marissa took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute. "Your love is the greatest gift I could ask for. It is patient, kind, considerate, understanding, silly, selfless, graceful... I can go on and on… You are the best husband and partner!" she wrote. "It’s you + me forever. Here’s to 80 more."



13 of 21 LL Cool J & Simone I. Smith LL Cool J and Simone Smith. John Ferguson/Mirrorpix/Getty; Leon Bennett/Getty Ll Cool J and Simone I. Smith were just teenagers when they “fell deep in love.” The pair first met in 1987 through a mutual friend and dated for eight years before tying the knot in 1995. In addition to being mom and dad to their four children, son Najee and daughters Italia, Samaria and Nina, LL Cool J and Smith are also grandparents. In January 2023, Smith posted a throwback photo of the young couple back in the day captioned: "When I was 17 and he was 19 we fell deep in love growing up in Queens!"



14 of 21 Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. Catelynn Lowell/ Instagram Viewers first got to know Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009, which chronicled the young couple’s pregnancy journey and their first daughter, Carly’s adoption. The two first met in seventh grade and began dating in 2005. In 2015 they welcomed their second child, Novalee Reign, and later that year officially tied the knot. In 2019, Catelynn gave birth to their third child, Vaeda followed by a fourth daughter in 2021.

15 of 21 Heather Morris & Taylor Hubbell Heather Morris & Taylor Hubbell. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Heather Morris/ Instagram Heather Morris wed her high school sweetheart, Taylor Hubbell, in 2015. To celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Glee star paid tribute to her husband with a sweet post shared on Instagram. “Happy 8 years to my partner and soul mate @hubbell_woodshop,” she wrote. “I don’t think I have to write something long and sappy cuz we both know how deeply our love runs, but in case you didn’t know…I would gladly ride on the edge of a steep mountaintop for you in which case causes me a panic attack and I have to out my head between my legs and meditate till it’s over..but once it is I’d lift my head and squeeze your hand because you guided me through the whole time and will always remain my constant ❤️❤️❤️” The couple share two children, Elijah and Owen.

16 of 21 Tristan Mack Wilds & Christina Hammond Tristian Mack Wilds and Christina Hammond. Christina Hammond/ Instagram; Leigh Vogel/Getty After more than 15 years together, Tristan “Mack” Wilds married his high school sweetheart Christina Hammond in 2021. "At different times in our lives, we're shown fairy tales don't come true. This one came true for me," the 90210 actor told E! News of their special day. "Our love story is my favorite love story. I am living out my dream of being married to the love of my life,” Hammond added.



17 of 21 Novak & Jelena Djokovic Novak and Jelena Djokovic. Michael Steele/Getty; Clive Brunskill/Getty Before tying the knot in 2014, Jelena and Novak first met in high school in their home country of Serbia. After dating for eight years, the two got engaged in Monte Carlo in 2013 and married the following year. The pair welcomed their first child, Stefan Djokovic, in 2014 before the trio became a family of four in 2017 with the birth of their daughter, Tara Djokovic.

18 of 21 Alex & Lisa Gaskarth Alex and Lisa Gaskarth. Lisa Gaskarth/ Instagram; Alex Gaskarth/ Instagram All Time Low’s frontman Alex Gaskarth wed his high school sweetheart, Lisa, in 2016 after 12 years together. To celebrate their three year anniversary, the musician shared a black and white photo from the day to Instagram along with the caption, “Three years married to my best friend and the love of my life! @lisagaskarth you continue to amaze me every day. Time is flying by and I’m very lucky to be on the ride with you. Love youuuu !!! (This is my favorite pic from our wedding day, shot on a lil’ film camera, and I find myself staring at it a lot. I’ve probably posted it before but that’s too bad!)”

19 of 21 Aaron Judge & Samantha Bracksieck Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck. Aaron Judge/ Instagram; Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit a homerun when he met his now-wife Samantha Bracksieck while the two were still in high school. Per Brides, the pair dated on and off as teens. After both attending Fresno State University in California, the pair wed in 2021.

20 of 21 Daddy Yankee & Mireddys González Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González. Rodrigo Varela/WireImage; Julio Aguilar/Getty Daddy Yankee — real name Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez — married his wife Mireddys González in 1995 after first meeting in high school. "The most beautiful thing I have in my life is my family, without a doubt," Daddy Yankee told People en Español. "My wife and my children are my treasure, the reason why I work day after day to try that they have a better life, to make a legacy for them, that they do not have the difficulties that I have gone through in this life." The pair share daughter Jesaaelys and son Jeremy. Daddy Yankee is also has a daughter, Yamilet, from a previous relationship.

