Entertainment Sports All the Celebrity Couples at Wimbledon 2023 Love is more than a tennis score! See all the stars doubling up to attend the tournament this year By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 01:45PM EDT Trending Videos Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage The A-list has landed in London for another year of Wimbledon, and once again, they're coming in pairs. The annual tournament isn't just a tradition for tennis' top competitors – it's also an opportunity for celebrity couples to enjoy a date in the stands. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow and more power pairs are dressing in their poshest apparel to enter the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Find out whose gaze is glued to the gameplay and who only has eyes for their partner at this year's esteemed sporting event. 01 of 10 Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage The 20-year-old and his model girlfriend were all smiles in the sidelines on day nine of the prestigious tournament. 02 of 10 Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage The Bridgerton actress brought her beau to watch the action. 03 of 10 Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage The actor and fashion expert confirmed their relationship at last year's Wimbledon, when they were spotted kissing in the stands. They returned to the championship event with no less affection in their eyes. 04 of 10 Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage Jourdan Dunn looked cool in oval shades and a pastel yellow top while watching rallies alongside her fiancé. 05 of 10 James Blake and Jameela Jamil James Blake and Jameela Jamil at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage The longtime pair kept their eyes on the ball during the 2023 tournament. 06 of 10 James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet at Wimbledon. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton's brother and sister-in-law attended Wimbledon's day four on July 6, just a few days after they shared their pregnancy news with the world. 07 of 10 Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage The A-list pair couldn't help but show some love in the stands. 08 of 10 Bear Grylls and Shara Grylls Bear Grylls and Shara Grylls at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage The Grylls suited up in their best attire to see the matches on day three. 09 of 10 Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage The Hollywood duo crossed the pond to witness the famed tournament at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 10 of 10 Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage On the heels of their baby announcement, the husband and wife looked happed on their courtside date.