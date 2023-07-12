The A-list has landed in London for another year of Wimbledon, and once again, they're coming in pairs. The annual tournament isn't just a tradition for tennis' top competitors – it's also an opportunity for celebrity couples to enjoy a date in the stands.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow and more power pairs are dressing in their poshest apparel to enter the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Find out whose gaze is glued to the gameplay and who only has eyes for their partner at this year's esteemed sporting event.