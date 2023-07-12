All the Celebrity Couples at Wimbledon 2023

Love is more than a tennis score! See all the stars doubling up to attend the tournament this year

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The A-list has landed in London for another year of Wimbledon, and once again, they're coming in pairs. The annual tournament isn't just a tradition for tennis' top competitors – it's also an opportunity for celebrity couples to enjoy a date in the stands.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow and more power pairs are dressing in their poshest apparel to enter the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Find out whose gaze is glued to the gameplay and who only has eyes for their partner at this year's esteemed sporting event.

01 of 10

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham smile as they attend day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 20-year-old and his model girlfriend were all smiles in the sidelines on day nine of the prestigious tournament.

02 of 10

Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor

Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England.
Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Bridgerton actress brought her beau to watch the action.

03 of 10

Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung

Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023
Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The actor and fashion expert confirmed their relationship at last year's Wimbledon, when they were spotted kissing in the stands. They returned to the championship event with no less affection in their eyes.

04 of 10

Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn

Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023
Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn looked cool in oval shades and a pastel yellow top while watching rallies alongside her fiancé.

05 of 10

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend day six of the Wimbledon
James Blake and Jameela Jamil at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The longtime pair kept their eyes on the ball during the 2023 tournament.

06 of 10

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet on day four of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet at Wimbledon.

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty

Kate Middleton's brother and sister-in-law attended Wimbledon's day four on July 6, just a few days after they shared their pregnancy news with the world.

07 of 10

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The A-list pair couldn't help but show some love in the stands.

08 of 10

Bear Grylls and Shara Grylls

Bear Grylls and Shara Grylls
Bear Grylls and Shara Grylls at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Grylls suited up in their best attire to see the matches on day three.

09 of 10

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Hollywood duo crossed the pond to witness the famed tournament at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

10 of 10

Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott

Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On the heels of their baby announcement, the husband and wife looked happed on their courtside date.

