Something old, something new ... something pink?

For some brides, white dresses just aren't it. Take these six celebrities, who opted for pink gowns when they walked down the aisle.

As newlywed Kristin Chenoweth recently told PEOPLE of her blush Pamella Roland gown: “On that day, I want to look like Kristin, I want to feel like Kristin, and I want [my husband] to see the girl that he has been with for five years. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it."

Here, Chenoweth and five more brides looking pretty in pink on their big days.