Weddings Brides Who Wore Pink Gowns on Their Wedding Days Who needs something blue when you can have something pink? By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 03:57PM EDT Trending Videos Kristin Chenoweth gets married in two pink dresses. Photo: www.benfieldphotography.com Something old, something new ... something pink? For some brides, white dresses just aren't it. Take these six celebrities, who opted for pink gowns when they walked down the aisle. As newlywed Kristin Chenoweth recently told PEOPLE of her blush Pamella Roland gown: “On that day, I want to look like Kristin, I want to feel like Kristin, and I want [my husband] to see the girl that he has been with for five years. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it." Here, Chenoweth and five more brides looking pretty in pink on their big days. 01 of 06 Lydia Hearst Lydia Hearst weds Chris Hardwick. Chris Hardwick/Instagram For Lydia Hearst's 2016 wedding to Chris Hardwick, the heiress enlisted designer friend Christian Siriano to make the custom beaded ombré gown of her dreams. 02 of 06 Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway weds Adam Shulman. SplashNews Ahead of her 2012 Big Sur wedding to Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway selected a custom-made Valentino gown (the designer is a friend), finishing the ensemble with minimal jewelry, her pixie cut and a 1920s-inspired headband attached to a simple veil. The Valentino design team hand-crafted her strapless ivory silk point d’esprit tulle dress, which included a pink hand-painted shaded train embroidered with satin flowers. 03 of 06 Agyness Deyn Agyness Deyn weds Joel McAndrew. Henry Holland/Instagram “She came to the studio in May or June, tried on a few things, and then said, ‘Do whatever you think best!'” English designer Molly Goddard told Vogue of the model's dreamy gown. “I got the feeling of what she was after immediately — a wedding-y wedding dress, a bit glam but not glamorous, and sparkly, which scared me a bit.” What Agyness Deyn ultimately married Joel McAndrew in in 2019 was a sheer ivory gown with pink lining underneath and accented with turquoise stitching at the bodice, to match the color of her bejeweled heels. 04 of 06 Mandy Moore Minka Kelly/Instagram Before her 2018 wedding to Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore told reporters, "I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me." She made good on that promise, turning to her friends at Rodarte, Laura and Kate Mulleavy, to do a bridal pink take on one of their spring 2019 gowns, Harper's Bazaar shared at the time. 05 of 06 Teresa Giudice mark zunino/instagram Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas in August 2022 in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram, sharing that "@teresagiudice wore a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown that featured over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting. The train was over 100 inches long accented in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match." He embroidered three pink hearts over her heart, as well as three number "3"s down the inside of her bodice, after Giudice told him that lucky events seem to happen for her in threes. 06 of 06 Kristin Chenoweth www.benfieldphotography.com Kristin Chenoweth picked two pink Pamella Roland creations for her September 2023 wedding to Josh Bryant. “I didn’t want to wear white," Chenoweth told PEOPLE. “I went with a sheer nude and Chanel pink overlay with a big bow in the back [for the ceremony]. Very structured. It has tiny pearl flowers all over the bodice that ombré out to the floor.” Her second look, which she wore to her reception, was a short, shimmery dress with oversized bow detail at the neckline. She accessorized with a pair of pink Nike sneakers.