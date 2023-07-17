Here, eight celebrity couples who filed for divorce but eventually reconciled.

These star couples almost called it quits, but the pandemic, their love for family and some time apart eventually made them come back to one another.

01 of 08 Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Paras Griffin/GC Images Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from her husband Kroy Biermann in May of 2023, describing her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" in documents obtained by TMZ. However, the couple had a change of heart, calling off their divorce by July. "They're getting along," a source told PEOPLE. "They're trying to make it work for the kids."

A document obtained by PEOPLE showed that the "Tardy for the Party" singer filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia. Under the dismissal "without prejudice," her claim against Biermann is stopped immediately — though she can still refile her claim in the future should she choose to. “They're still all over the place. They’re back together, but it’s complicated," a source told PEOPLE in mid-July. "Everyday is a new day for them.”

02 of 08 Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer-Stallone. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage in August 2022. Just one month later, however, the lovebirds were back on track and decided not to dissolve their marriage. "Let's just say that it was a very tumultuous time," Stallone said of their separation in an interview with the Sunday Times. "There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn."



03 of 08 Ray J & Princess Love Ray J, Princess Love. Getty The road to reconciliation for Ray J and Princess Love wasn't so smooth. The couple took turns filing and calling off their divorce several times before settling their issues in March 2023 and deciding to stay together. Love first filed for divorce in May 2020, just four months after the couple welcomed their second child, before asking for a dismissal of the filing two months later, that July. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars seemingly had reconciled after Ray J shared a touching tribute for his wife's birthday in August 2020 — but he then filed for divorce a month later in mid-September 2020, asking for joint custody of their two children. He then agreed to call off the divorce in March 2021, but filed again a few months later in October. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the "One Wish" singer was granted a dismissal from the divorce in March 2023.



04 of 08 Patrick & Jillian Dempsey Patrick Dempsey with his family. Karwai Tang/WireImage Jillian Dempsey filed for divorce from Patrick after 15 years of marriage back in 2015. However, after a year spent working on their differences, the couple called off their divorce, with Patrick telling PEOPLE, “Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of. I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.”

05 of 08 Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler. C Flanigan/Getty Hannah Lee Fowler, the wife of country singer Sam Hunt, filed for divorce just months before she was due to give birth to the couple's first child in February 2022, claiming the "Take Your Time" singer was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." Hours later, she'd withdraw those complaints, only to file again in a different county. In April that year, documents obtained by PEOPLE showed Fowler asked the court to dismiss the case entirely. The couple went on to welcome a daughter, Lucy Louise, in May 2022 and this past April, Hunt announced they're expecting a second child together.



06 of 08 Cardi B & Offset Cardi B, Offset. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, in July 2018. Over the following year, however, their brand-new marriage faced some hiccups. They broke up and reunited amid rumors of Offset's infidelity before Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences." Two months later, the "WAP" rapper called off the divorce and a judge dismissed the case "without prejudice." "Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye. This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything," Cardi told Jason Lee during the debut episode of The Jason Lee Show. "I'm gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I'ma let him say it," she continued. "I want him to say it, because I feel like that's really part of his story." She ensured the host that the Migos rapper altered his behavior saying, "The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."



07 of 08 Jean-Claude Van Damme & Gladys Portugues Jean-Claude Van Damme and Gladys Portugues. Chris Jackson/Getty Jean-Claude Van Damme and Gladys Portugues first got married in 1987 before divorcing in 1992. Van Damme moved on and married Darcy LaPier in 1994 before they divorced in 1997. He and Portugues then reconciled and were re-married in 1999. However, 15 years into their second marriage, Portugues filed for divorce again — though didn't move forward with proceedings. "The JCVD family is still strong," the Kickboxer actor told TMZ in 2015, letting people know the divorce had been called off. "The kids are strong, the wife is strong. There's so much divorce around the world and it's very bad for the children. Divorcing ... is not funny for the children, the people and parents ... and even for the country."

