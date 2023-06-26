Celebrities Who Are Great-Grandparents

See which celebrities who have enjoyed four generations of love, from those who are still alive to those who live on in many memories.

Stars like Buzz Aldrin , Whoopi Goldberg and Mick Jagger certainly have endless bedtime story material to share with their great-grandchildren. As the most senior members of their broods, they've also gotten to watch their kids and their grandkids grow up. No matter how many stadiums you've sold out or countries you've led, there's no better gig than parenthood.

Having a great-grandparent is a delightful privilege. It's just an added bonus if they can tell you about the time when they walked on the moon.

03 of 11 Buzz Aldrin Buzz Aldrin and his three great-grandsons. Getty;Buzz Aldrin/Facebook History might regard Buzz Aldrin as the second man to walk on the moon, but his "pride and joy" live back on Earth. The astronaut has three great-grandchildren through his only grandson, Jeffrey Schuss. The living legend shared an adorable photo of Schuss' boys on Twitter in 2017, writing, "I have only one grandson Jeffrey. But he and wife April gave me 3 great grandsons - Nathaniel, Benjamin & Archer." Jeffrey's mother is Aldrin's only daughter, Janice. The space traveler and his late ex-wife, Joan Archer, also share sons Andrew and James.

04 of 11 Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg with her daughter Alexandrea Martin, her granddaughter Amara Skye and her great-granddaughter Charli Rose. Whoopi Goldberg/Instagram Whoopi Goldberg became a great-grandma at age 58, when her eldest grandchild, Amara Skye (middle), welcomed a daughter. Shortly after baby Charli Rose (pictured at age 4) arrived in 2014, The View host opened up about her new title on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "I wasn't your normal grandmother, and I'm not going to be your normal great-grandmother," she told Fallon, noting that she was in her early 30s when her only child, Alexandrea Martin (pictured far left), became a mom. Goldberg went on to answer everyone's question about how her great-grandchild would address her: "She better call me Whoopi," the actress deadpanned.

05 of 11 Dick Van Dyke Dick Van Dyke with his family on Father's Day. Instagram/official_dick_van_dyke Dick Van Dyke was well-celebrated on Father's Day this year. The comedian shared a carousel of family photos in honor of the special Sunday, shouting out the many people who make him a dad. "I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting," Van Dyke said in his caption, which accompanied a group photo with his wife, Arlene Silver, and their big brood. "But, I'm amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father's Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great grandchildren!! All wonderful, non-toxic people!!"

08 of 11 Berry Gordy Berry Gordy, Jermaine Jackson Jr. and his son, Soltan. Asa Soltan Rahmati/Instagram;Michael Tullberg/Getty Jermaine Jackson Jr. (pictured on left in both photos) became a dad in 2017, giving Motown Records founder Berry Gordy (far right) his first great-grandchild. Jermaine Jr. shares his son, Soltan Soul Jackson, with Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati. And if being Berry Gordy's great-grandson wasn't enough of a claim to fame, Soltan's grandfather is Jermaine Jackson of The Jackson 5.

09 of 11 Martin Sheen Martin Sheen and his great-granddaughter, Luna. Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Charlie Sheen/instagram Martin Sheen's Hollywood family is growing! The West Wing star became a great-grandfather in 2013, when Charlie Sheen's daughter Cassandra Estevez became a mom to Luna (pictured on right). Martin has another grandchild through his eldest son, Emilio Estevez (pictured on left with his dad, daughter Paloma, niece Cassandra and then girlfriend, Paula Abdul, in 1992). Emilio announced that his first born, son Taylor Estevez, was expecting a baby in 2019.

10 of 11 Priscilla Presley Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough. Michael Kovac/Getty Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, welcomed a daughter in 2022, making Priscilla Presley a great-grandmother. However the world learned of their family's new addition at a heartbreaking time: during Lisa Marie Presley's memorial following her death in January 2023. Smith-Petersen shared a tribute to his wife's mother while Keough watched from the audience. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the new dad said.