Celebrities Who Are Great-Grandparents

Having a great-grandparent is a delightful privilege. It's just an added bonus if they can tell you about the time when they walked on the moon. Stars like Buzz Aldrin, Whoopi Goldberg and Mick Jagger certainly have endless bedtime story material to share with their great-grandchildren. As the most senior members of their broods, they've also gotten to watch their kids and their grandkids grow up. No matter how many stadiums you've sold out or countries you've led, there's no better gig than parenthood. See which celebrities who have enjoyed four generations of love, from those who are still alive to those who live on in many memories. 01 of 11 Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell Kris Jenner, MJ Campbell and Kim Kardashian share a family moment. Kris Jenner /Instagram Kris Jenner might be the momager of her far-reaching family, but she's not the most senior matriarch! That would be her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, who's best known by her nickname, MJ. The ever-fashionable 88-year-old calls all of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner kids her great-grandchildren. Between her grandkids Kylie Jenner and Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, that's a total of 12 little ones separated from MJ by three generations (including Kourtney's baby-on-the-way with Travis Barker). 02 of 11 Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Elizabeth II poses with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (back row, left to right) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, (middle row, left to right) Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (front row, left to right) Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips at Balmoral Castle in 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Handout/The Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace via Getty Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (and their cousins) enjoyed several great years with their great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. In many ways, the long-reigning monarch was how one would imagine any great-grandma to be: she cuddled her littlest family members with extra love; entertained their shenanigans; and shared in moments at special occasions. Prince William and Kate Middleton's trio continue to honor their great-granny. At her funeral in September 2022, then 7-year-old Charlotte wore a hat and a brooch for the first time at a formal event, a grown-up nod to the late Queen. 03 of 11 Buzz Aldrin Buzz Aldrin and his three great-grandsons. Getty;Buzz Aldrin/Facebook History might regard Buzz Aldrin as the second man to walk on the moon, but his "pride and joy" live back on Earth. The astronaut has three great-grandchildren through his only grandson, Jeffrey Schuss. The living legend shared an adorable photo of Schuss' boys on Twitter in 2017, writing, "I have only one grandson Jeffrey. But he and wife April gave me 3 great grandsons - Nathaniel, Benjamin & Archer." Jeffrey's mother is Aldrin's only daughter, Janice. The space traveler and his late ex-wife, Joan Archer, also share sons Andrew and James. 04 of 11 Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg with her daughter Alexandrea Martin, her granddaughter Amara Skye and her great-granddaughter Charli Rose. Whoopi Goldberg/Instagram Whoopi Goldberg became a great-grandma at age 58, when her eldest grandchild, Amara Skye (middle), welcomed a daughter. Shortly after baby Charli Rose (pictured at age 4) arrived in 2014, The View host opened up about her new title on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "I wasn't your normal grandmother, and I'm not going to be your normal great-grandmother," she told Fallon, noting that she was in her early 30s when her only child, Alexandrea Martin (pictured far left), became a mom. Goldberg went on to answer everyone's question about how her great-grandchild would address her: "She better call me Whoopi," the actress deadpanned. 05 of 11 Dick Van Dyke Dick Van Dyke with his family on Father's Day. Instagram/official_dick_van_dyke Dick Van Dyke was well-celebrated on Father's Day this year. The comedian shared a carousel of family photos in honor of the special Sunday, shouting out the many people who make him a dad. "I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting," Van Dyke said in his caption, which accompanied a group photo with his wife, Arlene Silver, and their big brood. "But, I'm amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father's Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great grandchildren!! All wonderful, non-toxic people!!" 06 of 11 George H.W. Bush & Barbara Bush George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush with their family. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram Before the 41st president and first lady both died in 2018, they got to meet their granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager's daughters Mila (pictured at age 4 in 2017) and Poppy. In fact, Jenna named her second daughter – who was born in 2015 – after George H.W. Bush, whose childhood nickname was Poppy. (Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, welcomed a third child, son Hal, in 2019.) "What a gift that my girls got to know our Gampy," the Today host wrote on Instagram shortly after her grandpa's death. "What an honor that we could name our Poppy after such a principled, humble, kind man who we all loved fiercely and who loved us back." On what would've been Barbara Bush's 95th birthday in 2019, Jenna paid tribute with photos of her daughters and their late great-grandma. "I love the way Mila is looking at you in this picture: full of awe and admiration," Jenna's caption read. "That’s how we all saw you, Gan." 07 of 11 Kirk Douglas Kirk Douglas with his family. Kelsey Douglas/instagram Kirk Douglas was surrounded by four generations of family members before his death in February 2020. The actor was able to meet his grandson Cameron Douglas' daughter, Lua Izzy (pictured on far right), who was born in 2017. Cameron – whose dad is Michael Douglas – and his longtime girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed another baby, son Ryder, about 10 months after Kirk died at age 103. 08 of 11 Berry Gordy Berry Gordy, Jermaine Jackson Jr. and his son, Soltan. Asa Soltan Rahmati/Instagram;Michael Tullberg/Getty Jermaine Jackson Jr. (pictured on left in both photos) became a dad in 2017, giving Motown Records founder Berry Gordy (far right) his first great-grandchild. Jermaine Jr. shares his son, Soltan Soul Jackson, with Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati. And if being Berry Gordy's great-grandson wasn't enough of a claim to fame, Soltan's grandfather is Jermaine Jackson of The Jackson 5. 09 of 11 Martin Sheen Martin Sheen and his great-granddaughter, Luna. Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Charlie Sheen/instagram Martin Sheen's Hollywood family is growing! The West Wing star became a great-grandfather in 2013, when Charlie Sheen's daughter Cassandra Estevez became a mom to Luna (pictured on right). Martin has another grandchild through his eldest son, Emilio Estevez (pictured on left with his dad, daughter Paloma, niece Cassandra and then girlfriend, Paula Abdul, in 1992). Emilio announced that his first born, son Taylor Estevez, was expecting a baby in 2019. 10 of 11 Priscilla Presley Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough. Michael Kovac/Getty Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, welcomed a daughter in 2022, making Priscilla Presley a great-grandmother. However the world learned of their family's new addition at a heartbreaking time: during Lisa Marie Presley's memorial following her death in January 2023. Smith-Petersen shared a tribute to his wife's mother while Keough watched from the audience. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the new dad said. 11 of 11 Mick Jagger Jade Jagger, Assisi Jackson and their family with Mick Jagger. Jade Jagger/ Instagram, Dave Benett/WireImage Jade Jagger (pictured in left photo, on the right) – Mick Jagger's second-oldest child – has three grandchildren between her daughters Assisi and Amba Jackson. Assisi (pictured with her mom on the left) made Mick a great-grandfather in 2014 and 2019, when had her first and second daughters, Ezra and Romy. Amba also welcomed another great-grandchild for Mick in 2019.