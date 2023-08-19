Intentionally Showing Your Underwear Is One of the Year's Hottest Fashion Trends — Just Ask These Celebrities

Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and a ton of other stars have intentionally left their undergarments on full display this year

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Published on August 19, 2023 06:46AM EDT
65th Annual Grammys - Ingrid Andress TOUT
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Given that we've been living through a serious aughts fashion revival for the last few years, the return of the whale tail should come as no surprise to anyone.

This time around, it's not just G-string straps that celebs are leaving peeking out of their waistbands, though — it's their entire brief. The look for 2023 has been all about extreme VPL, as in leaving no mystery whatsoever about where these famous people's underwear begins and ends.

Whether it's layered under a completely sheer dress, peek-a-booing from betwixt a skirt cutout or being worn as a pair of extremely short shorts, Hollywood's biggest stars aren't afraid of letting it all hang out.

01 of 56

Ellie Bamber

Ellie Bamber

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Ellie Bamber let her black briefs show from underneath her sheer Saint Laurent dress at the fashion house's fall 2023 runway show.

02 of 56

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for the peekaboo affect under her Alaïa skirt at the BAFTAs.

03 of 56

Julia Fox

Julia Fox

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Julia Fox's outfit for the Courrèges show at Paris Fashion Week was a bit more understated (especially for her). Her VPL was subtle, offering a glimpse from beneath her sheer dress.

04 of 56

Rosalía

Rosalia

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Rosalía paired her underboob with visible black briefs at this year's Billboard Women in Music event. Her undergarments were on full display beneath her sheer gown covered in black polka-dots.

05 of 56

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

Karwai Tang/WireImage

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Alessandra Ambrosio wore a completely sheer Dundas gown with matching silver panties.

06 of 56

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Emma Corrin stomped the Miu Miu runway in a pair of gold briefs that were paired with a beige sweater.

07 of 56

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillen

Amy Sussman/Getty

Harvey Guillén kept it classy in his Christian Siriano suit at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The sheer material offered just a peek at Guillén's skin beneath — and his briefs!

08 of 56

Ciara

Ciara

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ciara chose a sheer mesh Dundas gown for Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty, which showed off her matching undergarments.

09 of 56

Eva Herzigova

Eva Herzigova

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eva Herzigova chose a completely sheer Saint Laurent gown and matching black underwear for the Cannes Film Festival.

10 of 56

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Charlotte Lawrence's visible panties under her tiered Saint Laurent gown at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party offered a pop of flair.

11 of 56

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus

Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Noah Cyrus went with an all-black outfit during Milan Fashion Week, wearing a mesh dress and black underwear underneath.

12 of 56

Rihanna

Rihanna

Antony Jones/Getty

Rihanna made sure both her bedazzled underwear and bra were showing beneath her Jean Paul Gaultier look at A$AP Rocky's performance during a Spotify event.

13 of 56

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner's gathered Loewe dress perfectly showed off her matching black underwear at Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party.

14 of 56

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rita Ora was practically naked in her sheer feathered dress and black undies while out in Los Angeles earlier this year.

15 of 56

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

Dave Benett/Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio let her lacy bra and panties be the star of her outfit at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

16 of 56

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne

Dave Benett/Getty

Poppy Delevingne at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

17 of 56

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Haley Kalil wore a monochromatic blue look for the GLAAD Media Awards, choosing a matching blue underwear and bra set.

18 of 56

Julia Fox

Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox's look for Paris Fashion Week was a whole vibe — from her fur boots to her leather underwear.

19 of 56

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ariana DeBose's Versace look featured a black bra and panty set covered with a fitted netted dress.

20 of 56

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrenc

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Charlotte Lawrence looked completely ethereal in her sheer black dress at the Fashion Trust US Awards. The sheer skirt of her dress allowed her cheeky black panties to peek through.

21 of 56

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski may have picked a plaid Burberry dress for a New York City outing, but it was still sheer — and still showed off her undergarments!

22 of 56

Junglepussy

Junglepussy

Noam Galai/Getty

Rapper Junglepussy wore a bright red dress for the Tribeca Film Festival that was business in the front and party in the back. The lacing detail in the back showed off plenty of skin (and undies)!

23 of 56

Trinity Vigorsky

Trinity Vigorsky

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trinity Vigorsky's full lace catsuit at the Grammy Awards showed off every bit of her underwear.

24 of 56

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Gotham/GC Images

For her birthday, Delilah Belle Hamlin picked a pretty pink look that also showed off plenty of skin — and her undergarments.

25 of 56

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski paired her sheer knit two-piece set with matching underwear and on-trend cowboy boots for a N.Y.C. stroll.

26 of 56

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

For this year's Critics Choice Awards, Janelle Monáe chose a sheer ruched Vera Wang dress that offered just a peek at her undergarments.

27 of 56

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

 Dua Lipa/ Instagram

Dua Lipa brought the old-school whale tail trend back in a completely new way for New Years', pairing her visible underwear with her sparkly minidress.

28 of 56

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber/ Instagram

Hailey Bieber's N.Y.E. dress was a bit of an underwear illusion — the straps on the back of her black minidress are made to look like underwear!

29 of 56

Julia Fox

Julia Fox

Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty

Julia Fox's look for an episode of WWHL was full-on vinyl latex — and it included her visible underwear and a bra top.

30 of 56

Ice Spice

Ice Spice

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the BET Awards, Ice Spice wore a sheer body-hugging dress that showed off her black underwear and bra beneath.

31 of 56

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Known for her sheer looks, Florence Pugh again opted for a see-through Valentino gown at the fashion house's haute couture show.

32 of 56

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn attends the Georges Hobeika Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn took in the Georges Hobeika Haute Couture show in a completely sheer gown with beaded embellishments and a dazzling train. Oh, and her visible underwear.

33 of 56

Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge is seen arriving to Mr Chow restaurant for the Chanel dinner event in Beverly Hills on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Richie Grainge may specialize in quiet luxury but that doesn't mean she won't still offer a peek at her designer underwear even when wearing Chanel!

34 of 56

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lil Nas X painted his entire body silver for this year's Met Gala and only covered the necessary bits with a silver thong.

35 of 56

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty 

Rita Ora's mesh dress at the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party left little to the imagination — and fully showed off her black undergarments.

36 of 56

Fletcher

Fletcher attends Universal Music Groupâs 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Fletcher went the no-bra route at a Grammys afterparty, topping her black briefs with a mesh dress and nothing else.

37 of 56

Dua Lipa

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Dua Lipa is seen on the front row of the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Dua Lipa's sheer lace GCDS was practically painted on her body, so it's no surprised that it completely showed off her skin and her black underwear.

38 of 56

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski got cheeky at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, letting her thong underwear peek out from beneath her gray dress.

39 of 56

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk cannes
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

You could barely tell Irina Shayk was wearing anything over her Gucci logo underwear at the Cannes Film Festival — but she was!

40 of 56

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This Barbie let her underwear show on the red carpet! Dua Lipa wore a custom Bottega Veneta gown at the world premiere of Barbie.

41 of 56

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show
ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock

In another move of sheer brilliance, Florence Pugh wore a see-through Valentino skirt at one of the fashion house's shows and let her underwear shine. Literally.

42 of 56

Rita Ora

Rita Ora poses backstage at Heaven

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Rita Ora's liquid-like latex dress left her star pasties and underwear on full display.

43 of 56

Gayle

grammy awards 2023 beauty gayle

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

At this year's Grammy Awards, Gayle wore a sheer dress with black detailing that showed off her nipple pasties and matching black panties.

44 of 56

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian's vintage Gucci dress allowed the straps of her undies to peek out.

45 of 56

Rita Ora

Rita Ora is seen in Midtown

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

For a night out, Rita Ora wore a pair of completely lace pants but made sure to cover the necessary bits with a pair of black briefs.

46 of 56

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesnât Heavily Edit Her Instagram Photos Anymore: âI Went Through That Stageâ

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner got a little bit sultry while posing for the 'gram in her sheer black dress.

47 of 56

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon Goes Nearly Nude in Shredded Black Dress During Caribbean Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/p/CnqjWCkNS9W/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cdc8e470-c459-419a-81ef-213a36fca221. Lourdes Leon/Instagram
Lourdes Leon/Instagram

Lourdes Leon's dress was practically shreds — which meant that her underwear was on full display.

48 of 56

Ingrid Andress

65th Annual Grammys - Ingrid Andress TOUT
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

For the Grammys, Ingrid Andress picked a geometric black dress that had a built-in way to show off underwear.

49 of 56

Kristen Stewart

kristen stewart
Tristar Media/WireImage

Kristen Stewart's cheer Chanel 'fit at the Berlin Film Festival featured her high-waisted black briefs.

50 of 56

Kahyun Kim

Kahyun Kim

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Kahyun Kim took the title of the movie to heart and showed up to the premiere of Cocaine Bear wearing bear-shaped nipple pasties and a sheer dress over black undies.

51 of 56

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner pulled a switcheroo and wore her black underwear on top of her romper for a Met Gala afterparty.

52 of 56

Miley Cyrus

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: (l-r) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus
Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

Miley Cyrus rocked a similar vintage Gucci look for her New Year's Eve party that Kim Kardashian also wore this year — one that featured built-in visible underwear straps.

53 of 56

Anya Taylor-Joy

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy's Dior Haute Couture gown at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards was so sheer that you could see her nude-colored undergarments.

54 of 56

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner Instagram

There's no denying that Kylie Jenner's Jacquemus look intentionally left her underwear peeking out.

55 of 56

Hari Nef

Hari Nef seen here leaving The Barbie Film Premier After Party in London

WP Pix / SplashNews.com

Hari Nef covered her lacy black undergarments with a sheer corset for the Barbie premiere afterparty in London.

56 of 56

Emily Ratajkowski

W Magazine 50th Anniversary Presented By Lexus
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski wore a sheer netted dress with delicate pink undergarments for the W magazine 50th anniversary party.

