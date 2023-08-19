Intentionally Showing Your Underwear Is One of the Year's Hottest Fashion Trends — Just Ask These Celebrities

Whether it's layered under a completely sheer dress, peek-a-booing from betwixt a skirt cutout or being worn as a pair of extremely short shorts, Hollywood's biggest stars aren't afraid of letting it all hang out.

This time around, it's not just G-string straps that celebs are leaving peeking out of their waistbands, though — it's their entire brief. The look for 2023 has been all about extreme VPL, as in leaving no mystery whatsoever about where these famous people's underwear begins and ends.

Given that we've been living through a serious aughts fashion revival for the last few years, the return of the whale tail should come as no surprise to anyone.

01 of 56 Ellie Bamber Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Ellie Bamber let her black briefs show from underneath her sheer Saint Laurent dress at the fashion house's fall 2023 runway show.

02 of 56 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Mike Marsland/WireImage Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for the peekaboo affect under her Alaïa skirt at the BAFTAs.

03 of 56 Julia Fox Jacopo Raule/Getty Julia Fox's outfit for the Courrèges show at Paris Fashion Week was a bit more understated (especially for her). Her VPL was subtle, offering a glimpse from beneath her sheer dress.

04 of 56 Rosalía Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Rosalía paired her underboob with visible black briefs at this year's Billboard Women in Music event. Her undergarments were on full display beneath her sheer gown covered in black polka-dots.

05 of 56 Alessandra Ambrosio Karwai Tang/WireImage At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Alessandra Ambrosio wore a completely sheer Dundas gown with matching silver panties.

06 of 56 Emma Corrin Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Emma Corrin stomped the Miu Miu runway in a pair of gold briefs that were paired with a beige sweater.

07 of 56 Harvey Guillén Amy Sussman/Getty Harvey Guillén kept it classy in his Christian Siriano suit at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The sheer material offered just a peek at Guillén's skin beneath — and his briefs!

08 of 56 Ciara Karwai Tang/WireImage Ciara chose a sheer mesh Dundas gown for Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty, which showed off her matching undergarments.

09 of 56 Eva Herzigova Mike Marsland/WireImage Eva Herzigova chose a completely sheer Saint Laurent gown and matching black underwear for the Cannes Film Festival.

10 of 56 Charlotte Lawrence Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Charlotte Lawrence's visible panties under her tiered Saint Laurent gown at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party offered a pop of flair.

11 of 56 Noah Cyrus Robino Salvatore/GC Images Noah Cyrus went with an all-black outfit during Milan Fashion Week, wearing a mesh dress and black underwear underneath.

12 of 56 Rihanna Antony Jones/Getty Rihanna made sure both her bedazzled underwear and bra were showing beneath her Jean Paul Gaultier look at A$AP Rocky's performance during a Spotify event.

13 of 56 Kendall Jenner Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kendall Jenner's gathered Loewe dress perfectly showed off her matching black underwear at Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party.

14 of 56 Rita Ora Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rita Ora was practically naked in her sheer feathered dress and black undies while out in Los Angeles earlier this year.

15 of 56 Alessandra Ambrosio Dave Benett/Getty Alessandra Ambrosio let her lacy bra and panties be the star of her outfit at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

16 of 56 Poppy Delevingne Dave Benett/Getty Poppy Delevingne at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

17 of 56 Haley Kalil Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Haley Kalil wore a monochromatic blue look for the GLAAD Media Awards, choosing a matching blue underwear and bra set.

18 of 56 Julia Fox Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Julia Fox's look for Paris Fashion Week was a whole vibe — from her fur boots to her leather underwear.

19 of 56 Ariana DeBose Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ariana DeBose's Versace look featured a black bra and panty set covered with a fitted netted dress.

20 of 56 Charlotte Lawrence Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Charlotte Lawrence looked completely ethereal in her sheer black dress at the Fashion Trust US Awards. The sheer skirt of her dress allowed her cheeky black panties to peek through.

21 of 56 Emily Ratajkowski Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski may have picked a plaid Burberry dress for a New York City outing, but it was still sheer — and still showed off her undergarments!

22 of 56 Junglepussy Noam Galai/Getty Rapper Junglepussy wore a bright red dress for the Tribeca Film Festival that was business in the front and party in the back. The lacing detail in the back showed off plenty of skin (and undies)!

23 of 56 Trinity Vigorsky Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Trinity Vigorsky's full lace catsuit at the Grammy Awards showed off every bit of her underwear.

24 of 56 Delilah Belle Hamlin Gotham/GC Images For her birthday, Delilah Belle Hamlin picked a pretty pink look that also showed off plenty of skin — and her undergarments.

25 of 56 Emily Ratajkowski Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski paired her sheer knit two-piece set with matching underwear and on-trend cowboy boots for a N.Y.C. stroll.

26 of 56 Janelle Monáe Steve Granitz/FilmMagic For this year's Critics Choice Awards, Janelle Monáe chose a sheer ruched Vera Wang dress that offered just a peek at her undergarments.

27 of 56 Dua Lipa Dua Lipa/ Instagram Dua Lipa brought the old-school whale tail trend back in a completely new way for New Years', pairing her visible underwear with her sparkly minidress.

28 of 56 Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber/ Instagram Hailey Bieber's N.Y.E. dress was a bit of an underwear illusion — the straps on the back of her black minidress are made to look like underwear!

29 of 56 Julia Fox Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Julia Fox's look for an episode of WWHL was full-on vinyl latex — and it included her visible underwear and a bra top.

30 of 56 Ice Spice Frazer Harrison/Getty Images At the BET Awards, Ice Spice wore a sheer body-hugging dress that showed off her black underwear and bra beneath.

31 of 56 Florence Pugh Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Known for her sheer looks, Florence Pugh again opted for a see-through Valentino gown at the fashion house's haute couture show.

32 of 56 Christine Quinn Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn took in the Georges Hobeika Haute Couture show in a completely sheer gown with beaded embellishments and a dazzling train. Oh, and her visible underwear.

33 of 56 Sofia Richie Grainge Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sofia Richie Grainge may specialize in quiet luxury but that doesn't mean she won't still offer a peek at her designer underwear even when wearing Chanel!

34 of 56 Lil Nas X Jamie McCarthy/Getty Lil Nas X painted his entire body silver for this year's Met Gala and only covered the necessary bits with a silver thong.

35 of 56 Rita Ora Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Rita Ora's mesh dress at the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party left little to the imagination — and fully showed off her black undergarments.

36 of 56 Fletcher Vivien Killilea/Getty Fletcher went the no-bra route at a Grammys afterparty, topping her black briefs with a mesh dress and nothing else.

37 of 56 Dua Lipa Arnold Jerocki/Getty Dua Lipa's sheer lace GCDS was practically painted on her body, so it's no surprised that it completely showed off her skin and her black underwear.

38 of 56 Emily Ratajkowski Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Emily Ratajkowski got cheeky at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, letting her thong underwear peek out from beneath her gray dress.

39 of 56 Irina Shayk Arnold Jerocki/GC Images You could barely tell Irina Shayk was wearing anything over her Gucci logo underwear at the Cannes Film Festival — but she was!

40 of 56 Dua Lipa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic This Barbie let her underwear show on the red carpet! Dua Lipa wore a custom Bottega Veneta gown at the world premiere of Barbie.

41 of 56 Florence Pugh ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock In another move of sheer brilliance, Florence Pugh wore a see-through Valentino skirt at one of the fashion house's shows and let her underwear shine. Literally.

42 of 56 Rita Ora Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Rita Ora's liquid-like latex dress left her star pasties and underwear on full display.

43 of 56 Gayle Jon Kopaloff/WireImage At this year's Grammy Awards, Gayle wore a sheer dress with black detailing that showed off her nipple pasties and matching black panties.

44 of 56 Kim Kardashian Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kim Kardashian's vintage Gucci dress allowed the straps of her undies to peek out.

45 of 56 Rita Ora THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images For a night out, Rita Ora wore a pair of completely lace pants but made sure to cover the necessary bits with a pair of black briefs.

46 of 56 Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner got a little bit sultry while posing for the 'gram in her sheer black dress.

47 of 56 Lourdes Leon Lourdes Leon/Instagram Lourdes Leon's dress was practically shreds — which meant that her underwear was on full display.

48 of 56 Ingrid Andress Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty For the Grammys, Ingrid Andress picked a geometric black dress that had a built-in way to show off underwear.

49 of 56 Kristen Stewart Tristar Media/WireImage Kristen Stewart's cheer Chanel 'fit at the Berlin Film Festival featured her high-waisted black briefs.

50 of 56 Kahyun Kim Araya Doheny/FilmMagic Kahyun Kim took the title of the movie to heart and showed up to the premiere of Cocaine Bear wearing bear-shaped nipple pasties and a sheer dress over black undies.

51 of 56 Kendall Jenner Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner pulled a switcheroo and wore her black underwear on top of her romper for a Met Gala afterparty.

52 of 56 Miley Cyrus Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Miley Cyrus rocked a similar vintage Gucci look for her New Year's Eve party that Kim Kardashian also wore this year — one that featured built-in visible underwear straps.

53 of 56 Anya Taylor-Joy Frazer Harrison/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy's Dior Haute Couture gown at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards was so sheer that you could see her nude-colored undergarments.

54 of 56 Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Instagram There's no denying that Kylie Jenner's Jacquemus look intentionally left her underwear peeking out.

55 of 56 Hari Nef WP Pix / SplashNews.com Hari Nef covered her lacy black undergarments with a sheer corset for the Barbie premiere afterparty in London.