Warning: We Are One Celebrity Away From Toe Rings Officially Happening

The time-honored fashion adage states that "three is a trend." And if that's true then it's time to sound the alarms because we currently have a toe ring renaissance brewing out there in Hollywood.

This week, Megan Fox posted a string of very nude, forest nymph thirst traps to her Instagram account taken by photographer Cibelle Levi, which feature clip-in feather hair extensions, some barely there apparel, a liberated nipple and a long expanse of exposed butt crack.

Given everything going on in these photos, if you didn't happen to notice the actress's choice in FernGully-inspired accessories, nobody would blame you. Fox concluded her most recent photo dump with a shot of her pedicured foot delicately dipping into a pool of water with a double-banded silver toe ring encircling her second toe.

But it's not just the Jennifer's Body star who is dabbling in this new frontier of body decoration. Forever the trendsetter, Rihanna was the first to bring back a glamorous toe bauble, posting a video of her diamond-adorned foot to her Instagram Stories in May. The pop star issued a subtle statement on the current "quiet luxury" trend by loudly broadcasting her billionaire status with an extremely large, pear-shaped diamond resting on her middle toe.

Cibelle Levi; Rihanna/ Instagram

And based on Rihanna's recent taste in six-figure jewels, it's not just the rise of toe rings that we need to be on the lookout for moving forward. Following this year's Oscars ceremony, the pop star was also spotted arriving at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Chateau Marmont afterparty wearing a very pricey chain wrapped around her very pregnant belly. She accessorized her silver sequin Valentino bralette and skirt with a custom diamond belly chain from Bayco reportedly valued at $1.8 million and boasting over 139 carats of oval, round and marquise rose-cut diamonds all set in platinum.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, fellow billionaire Kim Kardashian took a page from the bad gal's book and tried out a million-dollar belly chain of her own. To attend Michael Rubin's star-studded white party, Kardashian added a little bling to her minimalist Alaïa matching set with a chain custom made for her by Messika that features a singular 17-carat pear-shaped diamond right in the center. The SKIMS founder has actually owned this multi-purpose piece for a minute, wearing it in the past to the Time 100 Gala, albeit as a necklace instead of wrapped around her waist.

Considering super rich A-listers are always looking for all new ways to flaunt their wealth, these ridiculously luxe accessories are likely just the tip of the diamond-encrusted iceberg.