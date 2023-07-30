There's no denying that the red carpet has been getting increasingly naked over the last year or so with totally sheer gowns and full-frontal exposure becoming de rigueur. And while you would think that penchant for skin-exposing fashion would translate over to how famous people are dressing for these sweltering summer temperatures as well, instead it seems like the biggest street style stars are choosing to stay surprisingly covered up.

Recently, celebs have started ditching the booty shorts and denim cutoffs in favor of a slightly longer hemline. Hailey Bieber appears to have kicked off the trend at the end of June when she was spotted wearing a white crop top paired with a very baggy pair of white, knee-grazing Loulou shorts.

Fellow model Gigi Hadid quickly followed suit stepping out in a divisive pair of knee-length, skintight, denim capris by Jacquemus at the beginning of July to celebrate a friend's birthday. Much like Bieber, Hadid likewise kept the rest of her look super pared down, wearing a black tank from her own brand Guest in Residence, a black Nili Lotan belt, a smattering of gold jewelry and a pair of black pointed-toe, kitten-heel mules.

Recently, model Iris Law put her own twist on the very aughts-inspired look, keeping her shorts patella-skimming, but opting for a fuller silhouette in a bright blue pair of bloomers by Stacey Nishimoto. This seems to be Law's preferred summer style, as in 2022 she also regularly posted selfies featuring this type of breezy cotton pantaloons, often bunched at the knee and featuring some delicate lace trim.



And where the models go, the rest of Hollywood is sure to follow. Nicola Peltz Beckham grabbed some ice cream while vacationing with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, in St. Tropez this week wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top, Peachy Den dark blue jorts and black platform flip-flops, accessorized with a large straw tote bag, gold hoops and shades.

Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian entered the Bermuda shorts chat with her Barbie-inspired look to go see the blockbuster movie with her kids. The pregnant reality star posted a selfie of her all-pink ensemble to her Instagram Stories, writing over the shot, “took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts.”

For their day at the cinema, Kardashian followed her children's style advice, wearing an oversized pink leather jacket and the aforementioned magenta cargo jorts left unbuttoned so as to accommodate her growing belly. She completed the outfit with knee-high black boots and dark black sunglasses, proving that impending motherhood isn't slowing down her trendsetter status in the slightest.

