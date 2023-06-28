Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection

A source tells PEOPLE that "she is out of the ICU now and recovering"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 11:33PM EDT
Madonna. Photo:

Getty (3)

Stars across music and film are sending Madonna well wishes after she was hospitalized with a "serious bacterial infection" on Sunday.

News of the performer's hospitalization was first shared by talent manager Guy Oseary in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Oseary shared in his announcement that the “Material Girl” singer, 64, underwent a "several day stay in the ICU" and remained under medical care.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement advised. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna's The Celebration Tour was previously scheduled to kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver with 35 different tour stops. She shared in a press release in January: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

After news of the health scare broke, a source told PEOPLE that "she is out of the ICU now and recovering." Oseary's Instagram post was also flooded by many well-wishers, including Rita Wilson, who wrote, "Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

"Hope she feels better very soon!" expressed Zooey Deschanel. Rosanna Arquette commented, "Sending her love and good light vibrations for a good recovery." Frankie Grande echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "Omg sending her love and healing light! 🙏"

Jon Batiste, Holly Robinson Peete, and Ryan Tedder left prayer hand emojis while Isla Fisher wrote alongside three red heart emojis: "Sending her so much love from us." Evan Rachel Wood also left a series of heart emojis, while Gwendoline Christie added, "So much love Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx."

Amber Valletta expressed, "🙏🏽thinking of M's strong recovery🩷." Carson Kressley commented, "Wishing her a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹." Michelle Visage added in the comments, "TAKE GOOD CARE OF OUR QUEEN." Rosie Perez shared, "Sending prayers and support ❤️❤️❤️."

Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna luce una sana y delgada gracias a la dieta macrobiótica. Imagen Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Madonna’s last health issue was back in late 2020 when she underwent a hip replacement surgery, 11 months after an injury she sustained on her Madame X Tour forced her to cancel several shows on the North American leg.

