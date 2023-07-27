For these famous faces, age is really just a number and turning 100 was just another notch on their already impressive belts of life accomplishments. From Norman Lear, who turns 101 on July 27, 2023, to June Spencer, who retired from The Archers at age 103, here's a look at all the celebrities who have celebrated their 100th birthdays (and beyond).

01 of 06 Norman Lear Norman Lear. Chris Polk/Penske Media via Getty Norman Lear, writer, director, actor and producer extraordinaire, has been working in Hollywood since the 1950s, when he kicked off his career as a television writer. He has since created hits like All in the Family, Sanford and Son, Maude, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time and Good Times. In addition to his prolific career in entertainment, in 1980 he created People for the American Way, a non-profit designed to "educate, energize, and equip Americans to build a country that more fully reflects the values of freedom, fairness, and opportunity in a diverse democratic society," according to its website. He has also founded other non-profits including the now-defunct Business Enterprise Trust. Despite his decades of devotion to his craft, Lear has no plans of slowing down, telling PEOPLE in 2022 that he had 23 projects in the works. He turned 101 years old on July 27, 2023.

02 of 06 Iris Apfel Iris Apfel. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Style legend Iris Apfel became a centenarian on Aug. 29, 2021. She became an overnight icon in 2005 after the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City put her extensive fashion archive on display after a previously scheduled show fell through. She had collected the pieces through her travels working for her fabric company, Old World Weavers, which she ran with her late husband, Carl Apfel. The pair did work for nine presidential administrations as part of the White House decorating team. After the Met, opportunities kept coming and she designed lines with companies like Macy's, M.A.C Cosmetics and Lowe's, as well as starring in a self-titled documentary in 2014 and signing with IMG Models at age 97.

03 of 06 June Spencer June Spencer. Kate Green-WPA Pool/Gett June Spencer celebrated her 104th birthday in June 2023. The British actress is most known for her more than 70-year run on the BBC Radio 4 drama, The Archers ( above, she's pictured celebrating the show's 70th anniversary with Queen Camilla in 2021). She was 103 when she decided to retire from the show, per CNN. In 1991, Spencer was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE), the outlet noted.

04 of 06 Caren Marsh Doll Caren Marsh-Doll. Caren Marsh-Doll/Facebook Caren Marsh Doll celebrated her 104th birthday in April 2023. Doll's first role came back in the 1930s and she is perhaps most famous for being Judy Garland's stand-in in The Wizard of Oz — she even had her own pair of ruby slippers, Syracuse.com noted. “When you’re 19 and working on a film, you don’t really think it’s something that you’ll still be known as a part of when you’re 92,” she told the outlet of her role in the iconic film.

05 of 06 Janis Paige Janis Paige. Tara Ziemba/Gett Janis Paige celebrated her 100th birthday in September 2022. The actress began her career in the 1940s and appeared in films like Romance on the High Seas, Winter Meeting, Silk Stockings and Please Don't Eat the Daisies. Her talents also brought her to Broadway, where she appeared in five different productions between 1951 to 1984 — originating four of the five roles.