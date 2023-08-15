See All the Celebrities Who Swapped Friendship Bracelets at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Swift's celebrity fans have also gotten in on the action, DIYing their own bracelets for the shows and walking away with a forearm filled to the brim with bracelets. Ahead, see some of the biggest celebrity bracelet collectors.

Passing out handmade beaded bracelets at shows has become Swifties' new favorite pastime. Inspired by the Midnights song, “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” specifically the lyric, “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” fans have been making the accessory en masse and decorating them with inside jokes and references to their favorite Swift lyrics.

During Swift's nationwide tour this summer, stars flooded the stadiums every single night to see the pop star sing all of her greatest hits. More importantly, they were there to swap friendship bracelets with each other and with fans.

Scoring a ticket to one of the many concerts during Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour has proven to be a near-impossible feat. Unless you're famous, that is.

01 of 29 Lupita Nyong'o and Sarah Paulson Instagram/Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong'o brought her sister Fiona, Sarah Paulson and her sister Rachel as her dates for the Eras Tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, writing on Instagram, "friendship bracelets by me… and some of you!! Thanks to all the Swifties for your suggestions — trading bracelets was super sweet."

02 of 29 Kumail Nanjiani Kumail Nanjiani/Instagram Kumail Najiani made it out to SoFi Stadium for a show, writing on Instagram, "Well that was one of the best shows I've seen. Ever. Thank you to @taylorswift and the kindest fans ever for ALL THE BRACELETS!!!"

03 of 29 Amanda Kloots Amanda Kloots/Instagram Amanda Kloots showed off her armful of bracelets after attending one of the shows in Los Angeles. She wrote of the night on Instagram, "I mean…. she’s kind of amazing!! What a show! I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many devoted fans in one place before."

04 of 29 Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling not only swapped her own bracelets with fans at SoFi Stadium, but she also shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Kit, on Instagram, revealing that she also got to swap bracelets too.

05 of 29 Simu Liu Simu Liu/Twitter Barbie star Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu saw Taylor Swift in Seattle, and the actor wrote on Twitter, "what a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!"

06 of 29 Joe Locke Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Joe Locke/Instagram Heartstopper's Joe Locke joined the crowd in Atlanta for Taylor Swift's show and shared his armful of bracelets on his Instagram Story.

07 of 29 Selena Gomez Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund; Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez — certified bestie of Taylor Swift — didn't stop at just one Eras show. She and little sister Gracie took in a few. Gracie even got Swift's "22" hat during the show in Arlington, Texas!

08 of 29 Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie/Instagram Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie linked up for one of Taylor Swift's L.A. shows and came with plenty of friendship bracelets on hand ... er, arm. Hargitay wrote of the experience on Instagram, "Still in the afterglow of the most magical night. Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are."

09 of 29 Halsey Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea IFF; Halsey/Instagram Halsey showed off her bracelet-making task ahead of her concert — letting concertgoers know she was coming prepared!

10 of 29 Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita had plenty of friendship bracelets to share at SoFi Stadium. Ferguson wrote of their night on Instagram, "@taylorswift really did that! 3.5 hours of pure joy. Superhuman. Love you, T. ❤️."

11 of 29 Lance Bass Lance Bass/TikTok Lance Bass was decked out in shades of purple for his Los Angeles Eras Tour stop — and had plenty of bracelets to trade. He wrote on TikTok, "I call this era 'Speak Now' with a nod to Lavender Haze. Dripping in friendship bracelets courtesy of my friends @Little Words Project."

12 of 29 Haley Lu Richardson and Caitlin Carver Hayley Lu Richardson/Instagram Haley Lu Richardson and Caitlin Carver were fully prepared for their Eras Tour stop with their armfuls of friendship bracelets!

13 of 29 Kyle Richards Kyle Richards/Instagram Kyle Richards rightfully called her stack of friendship bracelets a "prerequisite" for her Taylor Swift show.

14 of 29 Flavor Flav Flavor Flav/Twitter Flavor Flav was on hand for Taylor Swift's Detroit tour stop — and was thrilled to be swapping bracelets with fans. So much so, in fact, that he recruited fans to help him make even more bracelets for future shows.

15 of 29 Max Greenfield Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for 2023 Tribeca Festival; Max Greenfield/Instagram. Max Greenfield took the fam to one of Taylor Swift's Los Angeles tour stops and later told PEOPLE that it totally "lived up to everything."

16 of 29 Sarah Michelle Gellar Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar and her pals were fully loaded down with friendship bracelets at SoFi Stadium.

17 of 29 Reese Witherspoon Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Reece Witherspoon/Instagram. Reese Witherspoon showed off all her colorful bracelets on her Instagram Story.

18 of 29 Paula Abdul Paula Abdul/Instagram Paula Abdul mentioned all the "familiar faces" she was excited to see when she popped by SoFi Stadium for Taylor Swift's show (friendship bracelets in tow).

19 of 29 Antoni Porowski Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Antoni Porowski/Instagram Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski paired his friendship bracelets with his high-end watch for a bit of a stylish twist.

20 of 29 Ashley Greene Unique Nicole/Getty Images; Ashley Greene/Instagram Ashley Greene stacked her bracelets a few layers deep in preparation for her Taylor Swift concert.

21 of 29 Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner/Instagram At the Kansas City show, Jennifer Garner had more bracelets than she knew what to do with! She wrote on Instagram of the night, "@gracieabrams and @taylorswift: a match made in heaven. 👯‍♀️ We swooned for you, Gracie! And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift. Shout out to @whereismuna, to everyone who stopped by to bring a bracelet and say hello, to stealing a couple of hours with my bestie Laura, to Kansas City for your warmth and enthusiasm."

22 of 29 Taylor Lautner John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Taylor Lautner — who appears in the video for Taylor Swift's re-released "I Can See You" — also made an appearance on stage at the Kansas City show with plenty of friendship bracelets on hand.

23 of 29 Joey King Joey King Instagram Joey King was also on hand in Kansas City to help Taylor Swift usher in her new Speak Now (Taylor's Version) era and did so with plenty of friendship bracelets.

24 of 29 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images; Keith Urban/Instagram Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman showed up at Taylor Swift's Philadelphia show early in the summer with plenty of friendship bracelets to share. Urban later told PEOPLE that the two had the "best time" at the show.

25 of 29 Sofia Richie Grainge Sofia Richie Grainge/Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge and her pals brought their friendship bracelets out for a night at SoFi Stadium, as she showed off on her Instagram Story.

26 of 29 Noah Beck Noah Beck/Instagram Noah Beck paired his friendship bracelets with a sparkly outfit and cowboy hat in Los Angeles.

27 of 29 Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta Patrick Ta/Instagram Gigi Hadid and her friend and makeup artist Patrick Ta showed off their stacks of friendship bracelets from the Santa Clara, California, show

28 of 29 Gayle King and Channing Tatum Gayle King Instagram Channing Tatum wore a shirt reading, "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me," (a play on "Anti-Hero") for one of the Los Angeles concerts and posed with Gayle King. Both also were happy to show off their many friendship bracelets.