01 of 08 Courteney Cox Kevin Mazur/Getty "You have to have the knowledge and understand what happens if you don't use it,” Courteney Cox tells PEOPLE on her approach to sunscreen, which has changed over the years. “I don't think I learned that until much later. So I'm trying to instill that into [daughter] Coco [Arquette] now, to be careful." Now, she can’t go without Dermalogica’s SPF 50 moisturizer because it ticks off the skincare boxes. Cox, who partnered with the brand this month, says the moisturizes and illuminates her skin and has a “great scent” but, it doesn’t leave a chalky cast she raves. “I use it on my face, neck, and also my hands and my arms, and I'm nuts about that." Buy It! Dermalogica Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer, $24, dermalogica.com



02 of 08 Emilia Clarke Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Emilia Clarke confesses she’s “hell-bent on never doing any kind of crazy stuff" to her face, which is why why relies on sunscreen to help fight the skin damage that sun exposure can accelerate. An immediate grab for the Game of Thrones alum is Clinique's dual-action SPF 28 moisturizer. Clarke, who is a global ambassador for the brand, loves the two-in-one because it protects her skin’s barrier but also "actually works for my dry, sensitive skin,” she says. The “yummy texture” of the cream is a bonus. Buy It! Clinique Moisture Surge™ Broad Spectrum SPF 28 Sheer Hydrator, $48; clinique.com

03 of 08 Hugh Jackman Arturo Holmes/Getty One tip Hugh Jackman wants everyone to remember: apply sunscreen. In April, the Tony-winning actor shared a video to Instagram, in which he’s seen sporting a nose bandage from his two recent biopsies for basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. Jackman, who said he "never wore sunscreen growing up" and has now been treated for skin cancer several times, encourages fans to be rigorous about dermatologist visits and SPF regimens because the cancer that can be caused by too much sun exposure is just “not worth it." He added: "Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe.” Along with SPF, Hugh likes to stay in the shade with a big hat. On the same day he posted the clip, he uploaded an Instagram selfie of him wearing a wide-brim straw hat.

04 of 08 Hailey Bieber Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Hailey Bieber inherited her sun care habits from the best: "My love of being dewy and hydrated comes from my mom. She was always very big on moisturizing and sunscreen — the way she has protected her skin from the sun for the last 20 years has been very diligent." A hero product for the beauty maven is EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen, which contains SPF 40 and fuses hyaluronic acid with minerals to boost moisture retention and diminish fine lines. Buy It! EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen, $36; amazon.com

06 of 08 Winnie Harlow Paul Morigi/Getty for VERSUS Winnie Harlow has always been on top of her SPF game, particularly because of her vitiligo, a skin condition that causes patches of discoloration and can make skin more prone to burning without protective melanin. She was motivated to create her brand Cay Skin (described as "a skincare brand for everyone under the sun") after suffering from a severe burn from working on an outdoor photoshoot. “I want to create something that is going to be protective for the skin, but also make you look gorgeous and feel good wearing it,” she shares of her no-white-cast-inducing product lineup, which includes face and body sunscreen-focused products. Buy It!: Shop Cay Skin on cayskin.com

07 of 08 Brooke Shields Taylor Hill/Getty In PEOPLE’s 2019 Beautiful issue, mom, model, entrepreneur and sun lover Brooke Shields opened up about her skin's sun damage, including mini cancer scares. As a result, Shields began to prioritize her sunscreen routine, and that of her daughters. Her go-to is the True Botanicals Skin Barrier Sun Shield SPF 30, which protects her skin from UVA and UBV rays and moisturizes her face without feeling greasy. "That's an important balance to strike," notes Shields, who partnered up with the brand as an ambassador in 2020. Buy It! True Botanicals Skin Barrier Sun Shield SPF 30, $65; truebotancials.com