Entertainment Sports See All the Stars in the Stands at Wimbledon 2023 From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Roger Federer and Kate Middleton, see all the stars popping up at Wimbledon 2023 By Kate Hogan Published on July 10, 2023 04:59PM EDT Break out your tennis best! Wimbledon is back in London, bringing some of the biggest stars in tennis to the court with some of the biggest stars in the world cheering them on. Here, see everyone — Katy and Orlando! Princess Kate and Roger! — who has popped by the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club to catch this year's action. 01 of 26 Cara Delevingne Karwai Tang/WireImage The model/actress gets the applause going on July 10. 02 of 26 Sienna Miller Karwai Tang/WireImage Bunny ears or peace signs? The actress has some fun behind Yoni Helbitz and Lila Moss on July 9. 03 of 26 Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor Karwai Tang/WireImage The couple shares a laugh (behind Malala Yousafzai!) on July 9. 04 of 26 Emma Corrin Karwai Tang/WireImage The Crown's Corrin can't help but react to the July 9 excitement. 05 of 26 Ellie Goulding Karwai Tang/WireImage Goulding takes her seat as play continues on July 9. 06 of 26 Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung Karwai Tang/WireImage The lovebirds take a break from the action to share a sweet moment on July 9. 07 of 26 Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn Karwai Tang/WireImage The husband- and wife-to-be bring the cool to the court on July 9. 08 of 26 Hannah Waddingham Karwai Tang/WireImage No stranger to thrilling sporting events, Ted Lasso's Waddingham has quite the reaction (alongside musician Sam Ryder) on July 8. 09 of 26 James Blake and Jameela Jamil Karwai Tang/WireImage The couple gets to the point (in coordinated sunnies!) on day six, July 8. 10 of 26 Billie Jean King Karwai Tang/WireImage A courtside staple, King celebrates a big moment on July 8. 11 of 26 Jon Bon Jovi Karwai Tang/WireImage The rocker almost blends in with the crowd during play on July 7. 12 of 26 Tom Hiddleston Karwai Tang/WireImage Hiddleston rises from his seat to give applause during the July 7 action. 13 of 26 Golda Rosheuvel Karwai Tang/WireImage All hail the queen! Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte goes glam on July 7 for her trip to Wimbledon. 14 of 26 Martina Navratilova Karwai Tang/WireImage Former Wimbledon champion Navratilova — who recently announced she's cancer free! — waves to photographers on July 7. 15 of 26 Andrew Lloyd Webber Karwai Tang/WireImage The music master attends day five of play on July 7. 16 of 26 Jessica Alba Instagram/jessicaalba Alba brings kids Honor, Haven and Hayes Warren to the Evian suite during a family vacation to London. 17 of 26 James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty The parents-to-be share a sweet moment in the stands on July 6, days after sharing their pregnancy news publicly. 18 of 26 Mel C Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm enjoys a courtside moment on July 6. 19 of 26 Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Karwai Tang/WireImage It's love all for Bloom and Perry, who snuggle in the stands on July 5. 20 of 26 David Beckham Karwai Tang/WireImage Beckham has a very special date — his mom Sandra! — during day three of Wimbledon, July 5. 21 of 26 Seal Karwai Tang/WireImage Seal — sporting a silver suit and shades — snags a seat on July 5. 22 of 26 Bear and Shara Grylls Karwai Tang/WireImage Mr. and Mrs. Grylls coordinate in blues during the July 5 action. 23 of 26 Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Shi Tang/Getty Following their fun promotional moment ahead of Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales and the tennis star reunite in the stands on July 4, alongside his wife, Mirka. 24 of 26 Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Karwai Tang/WireImage The couple enjoys a summer vacation abroad on July 3, day one of play. 25 of 26 Idina Menzel Karwai Tang/WireImage On July 3, Menzel grabs a seat (in the royal box!) for her first-ever visit to Wimbledon alongside friend Simon Adkins. 26 of 26 Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott Karwai Tang/WireImage The parents-to-be kick back during day one of Wimbledon, July 3.