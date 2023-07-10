See All the Stars in the Stands at Wimbledon 2023

From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Roger Federer and Kate Middleton, see all the stars popping up at Wimbledon 2023

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Break out your tennis best! Wimbledon is back in London, bringing some of the biggest stars in tennis to the court with some of the biggest stars in the world cheering them on.

Here, see everyone — Katy and Orlando! Princess Kate and Roger! — who has popped by the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club to catch this year's action.

01 of 26

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The model/actress gets the applause going on July 10.

02 of 26

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller gestures with the double peace sign and Yoni Helbitz and Lila Moss as they attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Bunny ears or peace signs? The actress has some fun behind Yoni Helbitz and Lila Moss on July 9.

03 of 26

Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor

Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple shares a laugh (behind Malala Yousafzai!) on July 9.

04 of 26

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin reacts as she attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Crown's Corrin can't help but react to the July 9 excitement.

05 of 26

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Goulding takes her seat as play continues on July 9.

06 of 26

Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung

Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The lovebirds take a break from the action to share a sweet moment on July 9.

07 of 26

Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn

Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The husband- and wife-to-be bring the cool to the court on July 9.

08 of 26

Hannah Waddingham

Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham attend day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2023

Karwai Tang/WireImage

No stranger to thrilling sporting events, Ted Lasso's Waddingham has quite the reaction (alongside musician Sam Ryder) on July 8.

09 of 26

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend day six of the Wimbledon

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple gets to the point (in coordinated sunnies!) on day six, July 8.

10 of 26

Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King attends day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2023

Karwai Tang/WireImage

A courtside staple, King celebrates a big moment on July 8.

11 of 26

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The rocker almost blends in with the crowd during play on July 7.

12 of 26

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Hiddleston rises from his seat to give applause during the July 7 action.

13 of 26

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

All hail the queen! Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte goes glam on July 7 for her trip to Wimbledon.

14 of 26

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Former Wimbledon champion Navratilova — who recently announced she's cancer free! — waves to photographers on July 7.

15 of 26

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The music master attends day five of play on July 7.

16 of 26

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Family at Wimbledon

Instagram/jessicaalba

Alba brings kids Honor, Haven and Hayes Warren to the Evian suite during a family vacation to London.

17 of 26

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet

James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet on day four of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty

The parents-to-be share a sweet moment in the stands on July 6, days after sharing their pregnancy news publicly.

18 of 26

Mel C

Melanie Chisholm, Wimbledon

Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty

Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm enjoys a courtside moment on July 6.

19 of 26

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

It's love all for Bloom and Perry, who snuggle in the stands on July 5.

20 of 26

David Beckham

Sandra Beckham and David Beckham

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Beckham has a very special date — his mom Sandra! — during day three of Wimbledon, July 5.

21 of 26

Seal

Seal attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Seal — sporting a silver suit and shades — snags a seat on July 5.

22 of 26

Bear and Shara Grylls

Bear Grylls and Shara Grylls

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Mr. and Mrs. Grylls coordinate in blues during the July 5 action.

23 of 26

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Roger Federer of Switzerland and his wife Mirka Federer

Shi Tang/Getty

Following their fun promotional moment ahead of Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales and the tennis star reunite in the stands on July 4, alongside his wife, Mirka.

24 of 26

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple enjoys a summer vacation abroad on July 3, day one of play.

25 of 26

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On July 3, Menzel grabs a seat (in the royal box!) for her first-ever visit to Wimbledon alongside friend Simon Adkins.

26 of 26

Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott

Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The parents-to-be kick back during day one of Wimbledon, July 3.

Related Articles
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after being defeated by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Wimbledon Crowd Boos Belarus' Victoria Azarenka After Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Declines to Shake Hands
Trinity Rodman #20 of USA celebrating her goal during an international friendly game between Wales and USWNT
Trinity Rodman Dominates Late with 2 Goals in USWNT Send-Off Ahead of World Cup
Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season
Megan Rapinoe Announces Plans to Retire After 2023 Season: 'One Last Ride'
ShaâCarri Richardson tossing off her wig during the Women's Track and Field 100m Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson Tosses Off Wig Ahead of Winning 100m in US Championship Comeback
Rutgers Scarlet Knights assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson looks on during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge women's college basketball game
Former WNBA All-Star and 2-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Nikki McCray-Penson Dead at 51
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3
Who Is Michael Rubin? All About the Host of the Star-Studded Hamptons White Party
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Lost Nearly $50M in FTX Stock After Crypto Collapse: Report
Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier
WNBA Stars Announce New Winter League as Alternative to Playing Abroad After Brittney Griner's Arrest
Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Gift
Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Note
Rory Flack Breaking The Ice
Figure Skating Coach Rory Flack Looks to 'Bring the Urban Streets onto the Ice' in New Reality Series (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears
Victor Wembanyama Claims Britney Spears 'Grabbed Me from Behind' Before Spurs Security's Alleged Assault
Blake Bolden skates with participants at the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition Launch & Hockey Clinic at Ford Ice Center on June 27, 2023 in Antioch, Tennessee.
Blake Bolden Wants the Hockey World to Know That 'Black People Have Always Been Playing Hockey' (Exclusive)
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal
Who Is Logan Paul's Fiancée? All About Model Nina Agdal
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet
Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton and Wife Alizée Head to Wimbledon After Announcing Baby News
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball upcourt during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 27, 2008
‘Legendary’ Kobe Bryant Covers the NBA2K for the Fourth Time in 2024 Edition
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett Remembered by Family and Friends at Funeral