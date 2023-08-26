See All the Stars Celebrating the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.

It's game on for these celebs, who are celebrating the best in tennis ahead of and at the 2023 US Open

Published on August 26, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Paul Wesley Ian Somerhalder Tennis channel 20th anniversary 08 23 23
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder at the Tennis Channel 20th anniversary party in N.Y.C. Photo:

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel 

It really is love (for) all when tennis comes to New York City at the end of every summer. From star-studded parties to stars in the stands at the US Open, big names in tennis and the celebs who root for them get together to celebrate one of the Big Apple's best sports traditions.

Here, the best pics (so far!) from 2023 US Open festivities in N.Y.C.

And catch up on the day's tennis news and action with Tennis Channel's daily Live at the US Open, beginning Aug. 28.

Sean Kaufman & Lola Tung

Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman take
Sean Kaufman & Lola Tung.

Sara Jaye Weiss

The Summer I Turned Pretty's brother-sister duo hit the court on August 25 at IHG Hotels and Resorts Athletic Club at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C.

Venus Williams & John McEnroe

Venus Williams John McEnroe 08 24 23
Venus Williams & John McEnroe.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The tennis stars have a ball at Citi's Taste of Tennis event in at Gotham Hall in New York City on August 24.

Common & Mark Ronson

Common, Mark Ronson
Common & Mark Ronson.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Music men Common and Ronson get dapper at the Grand Slam Social hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at Kimpton Hotel Eventi on August 23 in N.Y.C.

Taylor Fritz

1 U.S. men's tennis player Taylor Fritz samples optimum nutrition at The Vitamin Shoppe
Taylor Fritz.

JP Yim/Getty 

The tennis champ greets fans at The Vitamin Shoppe on N.Y.C.'s Fifth Avenue during a signing event on August 24.

Venus Williams & Carlos Alcaraz

Venus Willams and Carlos Alcaraz participate in The Palace Invitational" at Lotte New York Palace on August 24, 2023 in New York City.
Venus Williams & Carlos Alcaraz.

Rob Kim/Getty

Williams and Alcaraz swap their tennis racquets for pickleball paddles during The Palace Invitational on August 24 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder

Paul Wesley Ian Somerhalder Tennis channel 20th anniversary 08 23 23
Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel 

The longtime friends and former Vampire Diaries costars get into the spirit while hosting Tennis Channel's 20th anniversary celebration on August 23 with their Brother's Bond Bourbon and SiriusXM.

Belinda Bencic & Alex de Minaur

tennis stars Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur.
Belinda Bencic & Alex de Minaur.

Jay Jimeno

The tennis players pose with some four-legged friends at the Woof Wellness puppy yoga class ahead of the US Open on August 23 at the Park Terrace Hotel in N.Y.C.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Miguel Cervantes, Alycia Parks & Christopher Eubanks

Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda Beatriz Haddad Maia Miguel Cervantes Alycia Parks Christopher Eubanks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Miguel Cervantes, Alycia Parks & Christopher Eubanks.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Tennis goes to Broadway! Hamilton's Miranda and Cervantes welcome athletes Maia, Parks and Eubanks to their show on August 22.

Enjoy the US Open!

Tennis Channel Logo
Courtesy Tennis Channel

Catch up on the day's tennis news and action with Tennis Channel's daily Live at the US Open, beginning Aug. 28.

