It really is love (for) all when tennis comes to New York City at the end of every summer. From star-studded parties to stars in the stands at the US Open, big names in tennis and the celebs who root for them get together to celebrate one of the Big Apple's best sports traditions.

Here, the best pics (so far!) from 2023 US Open festivities in N.Y.C.

And catch up on the day's tennis news and action with Tennis Channel's daily Live at the US Open, beginning Aug. 28.