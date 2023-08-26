Entertainment Sports See All the Stars Celebrating the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C. It's game on for these celebs, who are celebrating the best in tennis ahead of and at the 2023 US Open By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2023 02:33PM EDT Trending Videos Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder at the Tennis Channel 20th anniversary party in N.Y.C. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel It really is love (for) all when tennis comes to New York City at the end of every summer. From star-studded parties to stars in the stands at the US Open, big names in tennis and the celebs who root for them get together to celebrate one of the Big Apple's best sports traditions. Here, the best pics (so far!) from 2023 US Open festivities in N.Y.C. And catch up on the day's tennis news and action with Tennis Channel's daily Live at the US Open, beginning Aug. 28. 01 of 09 Sean Kaufman & Lola Tung Sean Kaufman & Lola Tung. Sara Jaye Weiss The Summer I Turned Pretty's brother-sister duo hit the court on August 25 at IHG Hotels and Resorts Athletic Club at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. 02 of 09 Venus Williams & John McEnroe Venus Williams & John McEnroe. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock The tennis stars have a ball at Citi's Taste of Tennis event in at Gotham Hall in New York City on August 24. 03 of 09 Common & Mark Ronson Common & Mark Ronson. Ben Rosser/BFA.com Music men Common and Ronson get dapper at the Grand Slam Social hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at Kimpton Hotel Eventi on August 23 in N.Y.C. 04 of 09 Taylor Fritz Taylor Fritz. JP Yim/Getty The tennis champ greets fans at The Vitamin Shoppe on N.Y.C.'s Fifth Avenue during a signing event on August 24. 05 of 09 Venus Williams & Carlos Alcaraz Venus Williams & Carlos Alcaraz. Rob Kim/Getty Williams and Alcaraz swap their tennis racquets for pickleball paddles during The Palace Invitational on August 24 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel. 06 of 09 Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel The longtime friends and former Vampire Diaries costars get into the spirit while hosting Tennis Channel's 20th anniversary celebration on August 23 with their Brother's Bond Bourbon and SiriusXM. 07 of 09 Belinda Bencic & Alex de Minaur Belinda Bencic & Alex de Minaur. Jay Jimeno The tennis players pose with some four-legged friends at the Woof Wellness puppy yoga class ahead of the US Open on August 23 at the Park Terrace Hotel in N.Y.C. 08 of 09 Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Miguel Cervantes, Alycia Parks & Christopher Eubanks Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Miguel Cervantes, Alycia Parks & Christopher Eubanks. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Tennis goes to Broadway! Hamilton's Miranda and Cervantes welcome athletes Maia, Parks and Eubanks to their show on August 22. 09 of 09 Enjoy the US Open! Courtesy Tennis Channel Catch up on the day's tennis news and action with Tennis Channel's daily Live at the US Open, beginning Aug. 28.