Celebrities at the 2023 US Open Finals: Photos

See all the stars who came out to the men's and women's finals at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.

Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
Published on September 9, 2023 06:30PM EDT
Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Brosnahan. Photo:

Sarah Stier/Getty

And just like that, the 2023 US Open tennis tournament is coming to a close.

On Saturday, U.S. darling Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final, while in Sunday's men's final, Daniil Medvedev will take on Novak Djokovic.

Through it all, celebrities have been coming out in droves to watch the action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York City borough of Queens.

Here, all the celebs who made the trek for the final weekend of play.

01 of 11

Laura Dern, Daughter Jaya Harper & Shonda Rhimes

Sarah Stier/Getty
02 of 11

Charlize Theron

Matthew Stockman/Getty
03 of 11

Spike Lee

 Elsa/Getty
04 of 11

Diane Keaton & Ariana DeBose

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty
05 of 11

Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Brosnahan

Sarah Stier/Getty
06 of 11

Alec Baldwin

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty
07 of 11

Al Roker

 Sarah Stier/Getty
08 of 11

Nicole Kidman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty
09 of 11

Mindy Kaling & John McEnroe

Elsa/Getty 
10 of 11

Maria Sharapova

Sarah Stier/Getty 
11 of 11

Enjoy the US Open!

Courtesy Tennis Channel

Catch up on the day's tennis news and action with Tennis Channel's daily Live at the US Open, through September 10.

