Entertainment Sports Celebrities at the 2023 US Open Finals: Photos See all the stars who came out to the men's and women's finals at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C. Published on September 9, 2023 06:30PM EDT Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Brosnahan. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty And just like that, the 2023 US Open tennis tournament is coming to a close. On Saturday, U.S. darling Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final, while in Sunday's men's final, Daniil Medvedev will take on Novak Djokovic. Through it all, celebrities have been coming out in droves to watch the action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York City borough of Queens. Here, all the celebs who made the trek for the final weekend of play. 01 of 11 Laura Dern, Daughter Jaya Harper & Shonda Rhimes Sarah Stier/Getty 02 of 11 Charlize Theron Matthew Stockman/Getty 03 of 11 Spike Lee Elsa/Getty 04 of 11 Diane Keaton & Ariana DeBose ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty 05 of 11 Amanda Seyfried & Rachel Brosnahan Sarah Stier/Getty 06 of 11 Alec Baldwin ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty 07 of 11 Al Roker Sarah Stier/Getty 08 of 11 Nicole Kidman ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty 09 of 11 Mindy Kaling & John McEnroe Elsa/Getty 10 of 11 Maria Sharapova Sarah Stier/Getty