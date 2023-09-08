Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lopez Brings the Heat in Thigh-High Boots for Day 3 of NYFW (and More Photos!) New York Fashion Week is officially underway, and it seems the fashion girlies are all about the muted tones By Stephanie Sengwe Updated on September 8, 2023 05:02PM EDT Trending Videos Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Fashion Week is the only place where celebrities can don the most understated attire — and still manage to make a major impact. From Emma Watson to Jennifer Lopez to Joan Smalls, celebrities picked neutral attire that were sure to get people talking. And of course, there were plenty of showstopping styles in addition to those simple shades — it is New York Fashion Week, after all! 01 of 23 Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez sets the tone in an oversized suede-look jacket while attending the Coach spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear runway show and dinner event at the New York Public Library (NYPL) on Sept. 7. 02 of 23 Charlize Theron Charlize Theron. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty In head-to-toe navy blue with tons of jewels around her neck, Charlize Theron makes a serious statement at the Dior and Jean-Michel Othoniel Present J'adore As Seen By Jean-Michel Othoniel event at the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. 03 of 23 Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union. Gotham/GC Images Gabrielle Union goes sporty-chic for the Jason Bolden x JCPenney event at Caviar Kaspia. 04 of 23 Chase Stokes & Camila Mendes Chase Stokes and Camila Mendes. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Chase Stokes and Camila Mendes coordinate in black and white at the Coach show. 05 of 23 Emma Watson Emma Watson. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Also on trend was Emma Watson, who donned a semi-sheer gown with crocheted fringe (and walked the carpet with her brother!) while at The Soho House Awards held at DUMBO House in Brooklyn. 06 of 23 Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera. Jared Siskin/Getty Bringing some color to the Empire State festivities is Christina Aguilera, who celebrates the start of New York Fashion Week with Vogue at the Smart Tox kickoff event on Sept. 7th. 07 of 23 Benny Medina, Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez & Anna Wintour Benny Medina, Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images The COACH show was packed with heavy hitters as J.Lo was joined by her long-term manager Benny Medina, Vogue U.K. editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. 08 of 23 Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Brian Ach/Getty Joshua Jackson's tan suit was the perfect contrast to Jodie Turner-Smith's colorful Mach & Mach mini-dress. The pair celebrate the Queen & Slim actress's birthday at the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya. 09 of 23 Sabrina Carpenter Gotham/GC Images Sabrina Carpenter tops off her muted look with matching makeup and adds a splash with white block heels as she heads to the Jason Bolden x JCPenney event at Caviar Kaspia. 10 of 23 Linda Evangelista Linda Evangelista. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Linda Evangelista keeps things classic in all black as she makes an in-store appearance at Marc Jacobs, where she was signing copies of her new book. 11 of 23 Kelsey Merritt Kelsey Merritt. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Model Kelsey Merritt strolls the Concrete Jungle in this off-white two-piece. 12 of 23 Lil Nas X Lil Nas X. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Lil Nas X sips some bubbly while attending the COACH spring 2024 runway show and dinner afterparty. 13 of 23 Julia Fox Julia Fox. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Julia Fox makes sure she gets seen in a mini with a racy silkscreen print photo. 14 of 23 Joan Smalls Joan Smalls. Gotham/GC Images Joan Smalls attends a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown wearing an olive-green gown with deep neckline. 15 of 23 Sergio Hudson Sergio Hudson. Paras Griffin/Getty Designer Sergio Hudson was honored at the 2023 Essence Best In Black Fashion Awards Dinner & Party at 74Wythe. 16 of 23 Lana Condor Lana Condor. Dimitrios Kambouris/Gett Lana Condor looks sleek as she attends the Dior event in Brooklyn. 17 of 23 Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Gotham/GC Images Newlyweds Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge have a stylish date night as they attend the David Yurman dinner (she's the new face of the brand) at Casa Cruz in Midtown Manhattan. 18 of 23 Jenna Lyons Jenna Lyons. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Staying true to her style, Jenna Lyons is cool, calm and collected in this chic ensemble as she makes an appearance at the RIMOWA 'SEIT 1898' 125th Anniversary Exhibition. 19 of 23 Dove Cameron, Camila Mendes & Benny Drama Dove Cameron, Camila Mendes and Benny Drama. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Dove Cameron, Camila Mendes and Benny Drama are pictured having a good time while at the COACH show and dinner afterparty. 20 of 23 Meghann Fahy Meghann Fahy. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Meghann Fahy decided to color block with a bold print as she also attends the Dior and Jean-Michel Othoniel Present J'adore As Seen By Jean-Michel Othoniel event at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. 21 of 23 Naomi Smalls Naomi Smalls. Jared Siskin/Getty Also at the Vogue and Smart Tox event is Naomi Smalls who strikes a fierce pose while in the photobooth. 22 of 23 Spike Lee Spike Lee. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Spike Lee pays a colorful homage to Michael Jackson and Prince while at the RIMOWA 'SEIT 1898' 125th Anniversary Exhibition. 23 of 23 Cara Santana Cara Santana. Gotham/GC Images Actress Cara Santana is all about the shimmer and shine as she heads to the L'Agence presentation at Gotham Hall.