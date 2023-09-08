Jennifer Lopez Brings the Heat in Thigh-High Boots for Day 3 of NYFW (and More Photos!)

New York Fashion Week is officially underway, and it seems the fashion girlies are all about the muted tones

By Stephanie Sengwe
Updated on September 8, 2023 05:02PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library (NYPL) on September 7, 2023 in New York, New York.
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty

Fashion Week is the only place where celebrities can don the most understated attire — and still manage to make a major impact.

From Emma Watson to Jennifer Lopez to Joan Smalls, celebrities picked neutral attire that were sure to get people talking. And of course, there were plenty of showstopping styles in addition to those simple shades — it is New York Fashion Week, after all!

01 of 23

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library (NYPL)
Jennifer Lopez.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez sets the tone in an oversized suede-look jacket while attending the Coach spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear runway show and dinner event at the New York Public Library (NYPL) on Sept. 7.

02 of 23

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron attends as Dior and Jean-Michel Othoniel Present J'adore As Seen By Jean-Michel Othoniel at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Charlize Theron.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In head-to-toe navy blue with tons of jewels around her neck, Charlize Theron makes a serious statement at the Dior and Jean-Michel Othoniel Present J'adore As Seen By Jean-Michel Othoniel event at the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens.

03 of 23

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the Jason Bolden JCPenney event at Caviar Kaspia on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union.

Gotham/GC Images

Gabrielle Union goes sporty-chic for the Jason Bolden x JCPenney event at Caviar Kaspia.

04 of 23

Chase Stokes & Camila Mendes

Chase Stokes and Camila Mendes at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library (NYPL) on September 7, 2023 in New York, New York
Chase Stokes and Camila Mendes.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty

Chase Stokes and Camila Mendes coordinate in black and white at the Coach show.

05 of 23

Emma Watson

Emma Watson
Emma Watson.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Also on trend was Emma Watson, who donned a semi-sheer gown with crocheted fringe (and walked the carpet with her brother!) while at The Soho House Awards held at DUMBO House in Brooklyn.

06 of 23

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera celebrates the start of New York Fashion Week with Vogue at the Smart Tox kickoff event on September 7th.
Christina Aguilera.

Jared Siskin/Getty 

Bringing some color to the Empire State festivities is Christina Aguilera, who celebrates the start of New York Fashion Week with Vogue at the Smart Tox kickoff event on Sept. 7th.

07 of 23

Benny Medina, Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez & Anna Wintour

Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library (NYPL)
Benny Medina, Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

The COACH show was packed with heavy hitters as J.Lo was joined by her long-term manager Benny Medina, Vogue U.K. editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

08 of 23

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith celebrates her birthday with husband Joshua Jackson at the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City. attends the premiere of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City.

Brian Ach/Getty

Joshua Jackson's tan suit was the perfect contrast to Jodie Turner-Smith's colorful Mach & Mach mini-dress. The pair celebrate the Queen & Slim actress's birthday at the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya.

09 of 23

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the Jason Bolden JCPenney event at Caviar Kaspia on September 07, 2023 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

Sabrina Carpenter tops off her muted look with matching makeup and adds a splash with white block heels as she heads to the Jason Bolden x JCPenney event at Caviar Kaspia.

10 of 23

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista In-Store Appearance at Marc Jacobs, New York, USA - 07 Sep 2023
Linda Evangelista.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Linda Evangelista keeps things classic in all black as she makes an in-store appearance at Marc Jacobs, where she was signing copies of her new book.

11 of 23

Kelsey Merritt

Kelsey Merritt is seen on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Kelsey Merritt.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Model Kelsey Merritt strolls the Concrete Jungle in this off-white two-piece.

12 of 23

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X at the COACH Spring 2024 Runway Show and dinner afterparty at the New York Public Library (NYPL) on September 7, 2023 in New York, New York.
Lil Nas X.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty

Lil Nas X sips some bubbly while attending the COACH spring 2024 runway show and dinner afterparty.

13 of 23

Julia Fox

Julia Fox is seen on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Julia Fox.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox makes sure she gets seen in a mini with a racy silkscreen print photo.

14 of 23

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls attends a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Joan Smalls.

Gotham/GC Images

Joan Smalls attends a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown wearing an olive-green gown with deep neckline.

15 of 23

Sergio Hudson

Honoree Sergio Hudson speaks onstage during attends the 2023 ESSENCE Best In Black Fashion Awards Dinner & Party at 74Wythe on September 07, 2023 in New York City
Sergio Hudson.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Designer Sergio Hudson was honored at the 2023 Essence Best In Black Fashion Awards Dinner & Party at 74Wythe.

16 of 23

Lana Condor

Lana Condor attends as Dior and Jean-Michel Othoniel Present J'adore As Seen By Jean-Michel Othoniel at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Lana Condor.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Gett

Lana Condor looks sleek as she attends the Dior event in Brooklyn.

17 of 23

Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie (L) and Elliot Grainge attend a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge.

Gotham/GC Images

Newlyweds Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge have a stylish date night as they attend the David Yurman dinner (she's the new face of the brand) at Casa Cruz in Midtown Manhattan.

18 of 23

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons RIMOWA 'SEIT 1898' 125th Anniversary Exhibition, New York, USA - 07 Sep 2023
Jenna Lyons.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Staying true to her style, Jenna Lyons is cool, calm and collected in this chic ensemble as she makes an appearance at the RIMOWA 'SEIT 1898' 125th Anniversary Exhibition.

19 of 23

Dove Cameron, Camila Mendes & Benny Drama

Dove Cameron, Camila Mendes and Benny Drama at the COACH Spring 2024 Runway Show and dinner afterparty at the New York Public Library (NYPL) on September 7, 2023 in New York, New York.
Dove Cameron, Camila Mendes and Benny Drama.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty

Dove Cameron, Camila Mendes and Benny Drama are pictured having a good time while at the COACH show and dinner afterparty.

20 of 23

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy attends as Dior and Jean-Michel Othoniel Present J'adore As Seen By Jean-Michel Othoniel at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Meghann Fahy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 

Meghann Fahy decided to color block with a bold print as she also attends the Dior and Jean-Michel Othoniel Present J'adore As Seen By Jean-Michel Othoniel event at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens.

21 of 23

Naomi Smalls

Naomi Smalls enjoys the start of New York Fashion Week with Vogue at the Smart Tox kickoff event on September 7th.
Naomi Smalls.

Jared Siskin/Getty

Also at the Vogue and Smart Tox event is Naomi Smalls who strikes a fierce pose while in the photobooth.

22 of 23

Spike Lee

Spike Lee RIMOWA 'SEIT 1898' 125th Anniversary Exhibition, New York, USA - 07 Sep 2023
Spike Lee.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Spike Lee pays a colorful homage to Michael Jackson and Prince while at the RIMOWA 'SEIT 1898' 125th Anniversary Exhibition.

23 of 23

Cara Santana

Cara Santana attends the L'Agence presentation during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Cara Santana.

Gotham/GC Images

Actress Cara Santana is all about the shimmer and shine as she heads to the L'Agence presentation at Gotham Hall.

