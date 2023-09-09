New York Fashion Week Day 4: Celebrities Come Out for Christian Siriano, Ralph Lauren

It was an A-list day in N.Y.C. as the big names stepped out for some very special style celebrations at New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on September 9, 2023 10:34AM EDT
It just keeps getting better and better!

After a strong start to New York Fashion Week — with celebs coming out in droves for some glam pre-parties and starry kick-off events — shows officially began on Sept. 8 with Ralph Lauren drawing the big names for his nighttime presentation and Christian Siriano bringing out tons of adoring fans for his 15th anniversary fashion show.

From Sia's surprise performance to Janet Jackson's hot weather leather moment, here's everything you need to see from NYFW day 4.

01 of 21

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York.
Quinta Brunson.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Quinta Brunson is all smiles at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready to Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on Sept. 8.

02 of 21

Janet Jackson & Sia

Janet Jackson and Sia at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York.
Janet Jackson and Sia.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Janet Jackson and Sia take a quick pic at the star-studded Christian Siriano show, which also marked the designer's 15th anniversary.

03 of 21

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York.
Avril Lavigne.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Also at Siriano's runway show is Avril Lavigne, who channels her punk roots in an edgy all-black ensemble.

04 of 21

Sia

Sia performs on the runway during the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Sia.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty 

Wrapped in a bevy of ruffles, Sia surprises with a performance on the runway during the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 8.

05 of 21

Laverne Cox & Sasha Colby

Laverne Cox and Sasha Colby attend the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Laverne Cox and Sasha Colby.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Laverne Cox and Sasha Colby deliver a casual slay while waiting for the Christian Siriano show to commence.

06 of 21

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Padma Lakshmi.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty 

Padma Lakshmi opts for a daring gown with simple glam at the Christian Siriano show.

07 of 21

Janet Jackson, Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone & Rosie Perez

Janet Jackson, Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone and Rosie Perez at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York.
Janet Jackson, Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone and Rosie Perez.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone, Rosie Perez snag a pic with Janet Jackson at the Christian Siriano runway show.

08 of 21

Molly Gordon, Christina Ricci & Stephanie Hsu

Molly Gordon, Christina Ricci and Stephanie Hsu Kate Spade Presentation, Spring Summer 2024, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2023
Molly Gordon, Christina Ricci and Stephanie Hsu.

Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

Molly Gordon, Christina Ricci and Stephanie Hsu pull up in a variety of playful patterns for the Kate Spade New York presentation.

09 of 21

Aoki Lee Simmons

Aoki Lee Simmons at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The High Line on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York.
Aoki Lee Simmons.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Aoki Lee Simmons brings her preppy best at the Kate Spade New York runway show on Sept. 8.

10 of 21

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner Smith attends the Helmut Lang fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Jodie Turner-Smith.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith is cool as ever while attending the Helmut Lang fashion show on Sept. 8.

11 of 21

Awkwafina

Awkwafina attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Awkwafina.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Awkwafina attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show with FIJI in a crisp striped shirt dress and knee-high boots.

12 of 21

Venus Williams & Lori Harvey

Venus Williams and Lori Harvey attend the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Venus Williams and Lori Harvey.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Venus Williams and Lori Harvey are super stylish at Prabal Gurung's fashion show.

13 of 21

Kiersey Clemons & Maddie Ziegler

Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler attend the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler brave the elements and tuck under umbrellas ahead of the Prabal Gurung fashion show.

14 of 21

Vernon François

Vernon Francois attends the Black Beauty Roster lunch during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows at Spring Studios on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Vernon Francois.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Famed hairstylist Vernon François looks super chic as he attends the Black Beauty Roster lunch on Sept. 8.

15 of 21

Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan attends the Black Beauty Roster lunch during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows at Spring Studios on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Dapper Dan.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Dapper Dan also looks so fresh and so clean at the Black Beauty Roster lunch.

16 of 21

Alek Wek, Elsa Hosk & Sergio Hudson

Alek Wek, Elsa Hosk and Sergio Hudson light The Empire State building in celebration of New York Fashion Week: The Shows 2023 at The Empire State Building on September 08, 2023 in New York City
Alek Wek, Elsa Hosk and Sergio Hudson.

Roy Rochlin/Getty 

Alek Wek, Elsa Hosk and Sergio Hudson light the Empire State Building orange with WME Fashion in celebration of New York Fashion Week.

17 of 21

Mackenzie Ziegler, Sofia Wylie, Anna Cathcart & Justine Skye

Mackenzie Ziegler, Sofia Wylie, Anna Cathcart and Justine Skye at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The High Line on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York
Mackenzie Ziegler, Sofia Wylie, Anna Cathcart and Justine Skye.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Mackenzie Ziegler, Sofia Wylie, Anna Cathcart and Justine Skye make it a girls' day out as they attend the Kate Spade New York presentation at The High Line.

18 of 21

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Daily Front Rows Fashion Media Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 

At night, the stars come out for The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

19 of 21

Doja Cat

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
Gary Gershoff/Getty for Daily Front Row

Also at the awards on Sept. 8, Doja Cat, who has a menswear-inspired high-fashion moment.

20 of 21

Laura Dern, Sheryl Crow and Gabrielle Union

Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Friday night, Ralph Lauren draws a bevy of stars for his annual show, including Laura Dern, Sheryl Crow and Gabrielle Union.

21 of 21

Jennifer Lopez

Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

A glowing Jennifer Lopez grabs her front-row seat the Ralph Lauren show.

