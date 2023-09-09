It just keeps getting better and better!

After a strong start to New York Fashion Week — with celebs coming out in droves for some glam pre-parties and starry kick-off events — shows officially began on Sept. 8 with Ralph Lauren drawing the big names for his nighttime presentation and Christian Siriano bringing out tons of adoring fans for his 15th anniversary fashion show.

From Sia's surprise performance to Janet Jackson's hot weather leather moment, here's everything you need to see from NYFW day 4.