Lifestyle Style New York Fashion Week Day 4: Celebrities Come Out for Christian Siriano, Ralph Lauren It was an A-list day in N.Y.C. as the big names stepped out for some very special style celebrations at New York Fashion Week By Stephanie Sengwe Published on September 9, 2023 10:34AM EDT Trending Videos Sia at the Christian Siriano fashion show . Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty It just keeps getting better and better! After a strong start to New York Fashion Week — with celebs coming out in droves for some glam pre-parties and starry kick-off events — shows officially began on Sept. 8 with Ralph Lauren drawing the big names for his nighttime presentation and Christian Siriano bringing out tons of adoring fans for his 15th anniversary fashion show. From Sia's surprise performance to Janet Jackson's hot weather leather moment, here's everything you need to see from NYFW day 4. 01 of 21 Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Quinta Brunson is all smiles at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready to Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on Sept. 8. 02 of 21 Janet Jackson & Sia Janet Jackson and Sia. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Janet Jackson and Sia take a quick pic at the star-studded Christian Siriano show, which also marked the designer's 15th anniversary. 03 of 21 Avril Lavigne Avril Lavigne. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Also at Siriano's runway show is Avril Lavigne, who channels her punk roots in an edgy all-black ensemble. 04 of 21 Sia Sia. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Wrapped in a bevy of ruffles, Sia surprises with a performance on the runway during the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 8. 05 of 21 Laverne Cox & Sasha Colby Laverne Cox and Sasha Colby. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Laverne Cox and Sasha Colby deliver a casual slay while waiting for the Christian Siriano show to commence. 06 of 21 Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Padma Lakshmi opts for a daring gown with simple glam at the Christian Siriano show. 07 of 21 Janet Jackson, Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone & Rosie Perez Janet Jackson, Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone and Rosie Perez. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone, Rosie Perez snag a pic with Janet Jackson at the Christian Siriano runway show. 08 of 21 Molly Gordon, Christina Ricci & Stephanie Hsu Molly Gordon, Christina Ricci and Stephanie Hsu. Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock Molly Gordon, Christina Ricci and Stephanie Hsu pull up in a variety of playful patterns for the Kate Spade New York presentation. 09 of 21 Aoki Lee Simmons Aoki Lee Simmons. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Aoki Lee Simmons brings her preppy best at the Kate Spade New York runway show on Sept. 8. 10 of 21 Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith. Cindy Ord/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith is cool as ever while attending the Helmut Lang fashion show on Sept. 8. 11 of 21 Awkwafina Awkwafina. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Awkwafina attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show with FIJI in a crisp striped shirt dress and knee-high boots. 12 of 21 Venus Williams & Lori Harvey Venus Williams and Lori Harvey. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Venus Williams and Lori Harvey are super stylish at Prabal Gurung's fashion show. 13 of 21 Kiersey Clemons & Maddie Ziegler Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Kiersey Clemons and Maddie Ziegler brave the elements and tuck under umbrellas ahead of the Prabal Gurung fashion show. 14 of 21 Vernon François Vernon Francois. Arturo Holmes/Getty Famed hairstylist Vernon François looks super chic as he attends the Black Beauty Roster lunch on Sept. 8. 15 of 21 Dapper Dan Dapper Dan. Arturo Holmes/Getty Dapper Dan also looks so fresh and so clean at the Black Beauty Roster lunch. 16 of 21 Alek Wek, Elsa Hosk & Sergio Hudson Alek Wek, Elsa Hosk and Sergio Hudson. Roy Rochlin/Getty Alek Wek, Elsa Hosk and Sergio Hudson light the Empire State Building orange with WME Fashion in celebration of New York Fashion Week. 17 of 21 Mackenzie Ziegler, Sofia Wylie, Anna Cathcart & Justine Skye Mackenzie Ziegler, Sofia Wylie, Anna Cathcart and Justine Skye. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Mackenzie Ziegler, Sofia Wylie, Anna Cathcart and Justine Skye make it a girls' day out as they attend the Kate Spade New York presentation at The High Line. 18 of 21 Sarah Jessica Parker Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock At night, the stars come out for The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8, including Sarah Jessica Parker. 19 of 21 Doja Cat Gary Gershoff/Getty for Daily Front Row Also at the awards on Sept. 8, Doja Cat, who has a menswear-inspired high-fashion moment. 20 of 21 Laura Dern, Sheryl Crow and Gabrielle Union Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Friday night, Ralph Lauren draws a bevy of stars for his annual show, including Laura Dern, Sheryl Crow and Gabrielle Union. 21 of 21 Jennifer Lopez Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty A glowing Jennifer Lopez grabs her front-row seat the Ralph Lauren show.