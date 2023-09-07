New York Fashion Week Begins: All the Stars at the First Two Nights of Parties

From Naomi Campbell to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, see all the celebrities attending New York Fashion Week 2023 so far

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on September 7, 2023 01:04PM EDT
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attends J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Pier 17, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson at NYFW September 2023. Photo:

Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week is back!

Celebs are stepping out in style for another week of head-turning runway shows, chic red-carpet moments and ultra-exclusive parties.

The week kicked off early on Tuesday night, Sept. 5, with a Naomi Campbell-led runway show celebrating her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing. From there, the good times have kept rolling, with a Wednesday night full of fashion (and famous faces!) from CHANEL, Victoria's Secret and so many more.

Before the runway shows begin on Friday, see who has been where — and more importantly, what they were wearing (spoiler: lots of sheer gowns).

01 of 25

Priyanka Chopra

riyanka Chopra-Jonas Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Priyanka Chopra.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

At the Victoria's Secret World Tour event on Sept. 6, Priyanka Chopra dresses the part in her peekaboo dress.

02 of 25

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a black leather crop top and matching pants on her way to Victoria's Secret Show in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews

Emily Ratajkowski gives Catwoman vibes on her way into the Sept. 6 Victoria's Secret show.

03 of 25

Doechii

Doechii

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Doechii gets the crowd going during her Sept. 6 set at the Victoria's Secret party.

04 of 25

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Lourdes Leon bares it all in this sheer number by Ukrainian-born, U.S.-based fashion designer Natalia Fedner, as she attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week event.

05 of 25

Avril Lavigne & Winnie Harlow

Avril Lavigne and Winnie Harlow

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Avril Lavigne connects with Winnie Harlow inside the Victoria's Secret event.

06 of 25

Julia Fox

Julia Fox

Taylor Hill/Getty

Julia Fox takes the Victoria's Secret dress code literally, donning wings on the event's red carpet.

07 of 25

Pamela Anderson & Halle Bailey

Pamela Anderson and Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Pamela Anderson and Halle Bailey.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Going back to back, Pamela Anderson and Halle Bailey shine on the red carpet as Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District on Sept. 6.

08 of 25

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart at The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon honoring Gabriela Hearst at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Martha Stewart.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Martha Stewart opts for a slim suit and matching hat for The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon on Sept. 6 honoring Gabriela Hearst at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

09 of 25

Ava Phillippe & Tommy Dorfman

Ava Phillippe and Tommy Dorfman

Sean Zanni/WireImage

Inside CHANEL's Lucky Chance Diner on Sept. 6, Ava Phillippe rubs elbows with Tommy Dorfman (and a host of 20-something celebs!).

10 of 25

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Also at CHANEL's Lucky Chance Diner, Lil Nas X, who goes chic in his leather CHANEL.

11 of 25

Charlize Theron

SEPTEMBER 06: Charlize Theron (C) attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Charlize Theron.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Dripping in pearls, Charlize Theron helps open the new Breitling boutique in the Meatpacking District on Sept. 6.

12 of 25

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski EmRata AG capsule NYFW 09 06 23

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

After joining the A-list at the Victoria's Secret event, EmRata hosts her own party for her AGxEmRata collaboration event at The Highlight Room on Sept. 6.

13 of 25

Naomi Campbell with Victor Anate & Edvin Thompson

Designers Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell, and Edvin Thompson walk the runway wearing PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Designers Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson walk the runway after the supermodel debuts her PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell clothing line on the runway on Sept. 5.

14 of 25

Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski & Tommy Dorfman

Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tommy Dorfman attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman sit front row at Naomi Campbell's highly anticipated show.

15 of 25

Leni Klum

Leni Klum attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Leni Klum.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Also in attendance: Leni Klum, who stuns in a see-through white dress.

16 of 25

Umar Kamani & Jake Paul

Umar Kamani and Jake Paul attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Umar Kamani and Jake Paul.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani and Jake Paul take a minimalist approach to their red carpet fashions while attending the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani.

17 of 25

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is seen departing the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell fashion show at Cipriani on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Winne Harlow.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Also going sheer is Winnie Harlow, who departs the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell fashion show rocking all-black.

18 of 25

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

It's a night on the town for mom and dad as this fashionable pair dresses to the nines while attending the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style event at Pier 17 on Sept. 5.

19 of 25

Olympia Gayot & Diane Keaton

J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Olympia Gayot, Diane Keaton
Olympia Gayot and Diane Keaton.

Matteo Prandoni/ BFA

Diane Keaton and creative director and head of design womenswear at J.Crew, Olympia Gayot, are all smiles at the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style shindig.

20 of 25

Jasmine Tookes

J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes.

Matteo Prandoni/ BFA

Jasmine Tookes is sleek and chic in a black evening gown while at the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style event.

21 of 25

Sadie Sink

J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink.

Matteo Prandoni/ BFA

A posh Sadie Sink lounges at the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style bash.

22 of 25

June Ambrose

June Ambrose attends the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row fashion show and style awards at The Apollo Theater on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
June Ambrose.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Pioneering fashion stylist June Ambrose is all smiles while attending the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards at The Apollo Theater on Sept. 5.

23 of 25

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland attends the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row fashion show and style awards at The Apollo Theater on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Kelly Rowland.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Kelly Rowland dazzles on the red carpet at Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards, where she received the Fashion Icon of the Year award.

24 of 25

Adrienne Bailon

September 5, 2023: MANOLO BLAHNIK, ZACHARY WEISS, IGEE OKAFOR, AND THE MACALLAN KICK OFF NEW YORK FASHION WEEK, Adrienne Bailon
Adrienne Bailon.

Courtesy of BFA

Adrienne Bailon looks radiant while attending a private dinner on Sept. 5 hosted by Manolo Blahnik, Zachary Weiss and Igee Okafor.

25 of 25

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman, Bumpsuit x Chanel Iman in New York City
Chanel Iman.

Sabrina Steck/BFA

Bumping right along, a pregnant Chanel Iman struts her stuff on the streets of the Concrete Jungle ahead of her dinner with BUMPSUIT at Little Ways restaurant on Sept. 5.

