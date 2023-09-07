New York Fashion Week is back!

Celebs are stepping out in style for another week of head-turning runway shows, chic red-carpet moments and ultra-exclusive parties.

The week kicked off early on Tuesday night, Sept. 5, with a Naomi Campbell-led runway show celebrating her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing. From there, the good times have kept rolling, with a Wednesday night full of fashion (and famous faces!) from CHANEL, Victoria's Secret and so many more.

Before the runway shows begin on Friday, see who has been where — and more importantly, what they were wearing (spoiler: lots of sheer gowns).