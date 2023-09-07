Lifestyle Style New York Fashion Week Begins: All the Stars at the First Two Nights of Parties From Naomi Campbell to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, see all the celebrities attending New York Fashion Week 2023 so far By Stephanie Sengwe Published on September 7, 2023 01:04PM EDT Trending Videos Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson at NYFW September 2023. Photo: Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock New York Fashion Week is back! Celebs are stepping out in style for another week of head-turning runway shows, chic red-carpet moments and ultra-exclusive parties. The week kicked off early on Tuesday night, Sept. 5, with a Naomi Campbell-led runway show celebrating her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing. From there, the good times have kept rolling, with a Wednesday night full of fashion (and famous faces!) from CHANEL, Victoria's Secret and so many more. Before the runway shows begin on Friday, see who has been where — and more importantly, what they were wearing (spoiler: lots of sheer gowns). 01 of 25 Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock At the Victoria's Secret World Tour event on Sept. 6, Priyanka Chopra dresses the part in her peekaboo dress. 02 of 25 Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski. Christopher Peterson/SplashNews Emily Ratajkowski gives Catwoman vibes on her way into the Sept. 6 Victoria's Secret show. 03 of 25 Doechii Eugene Gologursky/Getty Doechii gets the crowd going during her Sept. 6 set at the Victoria's Secret party. 04 of 25 Lourdes Leon Lourdes Leon. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Lourdes Leon bares it all in this sheer number by Ukrainian-born, U.S.-based fashion designer Natalia Fedner, as she attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week event. 05 of 25 Avril Lavigne & Winnie Harlow Slaven Vlasic/Getty Avril Lavigne connects with Winnie Harlow inside the Victoria's Secret event. 06 of 25 Julia Fox Taylor Hill/Getty Julia Fox takes the Victoria's Secret dress code literally, donning wings on the event's red carpet. 07 of 25 Pamela Anderson & Halle Bailey Pamela Anderson and Halle Bailey. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Going back to back, Pamela Anderson and Halle Bailey shine on the red carpet as Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District on Sept. 6. 08 of 25 Martha Stewart Martha Stewart. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Martha Stewart opts for a slim suit and matching hat for The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon on Sept. 6 honoring Gabriela Hearst at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. 09 of 25 Ava Phillippe & Tommy Dorfman Sean Zanni/WireImage Inside CHANEL's Lucky Chance Diner on Sept. 6, Ava Phillippe rubs elbows with Tommy Dorfman (and a host of 20-something celebs!). 10 of 25 Lil Nas X Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Also at CHANEL's Lucky Chance Diner, Lil Nas X, who goes chic in his leather CHANEL. 11 of 25 Charlize Theron Charlize Theron. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Dripping in pearls, Charlize Theron helps open the new Breitling boutique in the Meatpacking District on Sept. 6. 12 of 25 Emily Ratajkowski Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock After joining the A-list at the Victoria's Secret event, EmRata hosts her own party for her AGxEmRata collaboration event at The Highlight Room on Sept. 6. 13 of 25 Naomi Campbell with Victor Anate & Edvin Thompson Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson. Theo Wargo/Getty Designers Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson walk the runway after the supermodel debuts her PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell clothing line on the runway on Sept. 5. 14 of 25 Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski & Tommy Dorfman Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman sit front row at Naomi Campbell's highly anticipated show. 15 of 25 Leni Klum Leni Klum. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Also in attendance: Leni Klum, who stuns in a see-through white dress. 16 of 25 Umar Kamani & Jake Paul Umar Kamani and Jake Paul. Jamie McCarthy/Getty PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani and Jake Paul take a minimalist approach to their red carpet fashions while attending the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani. 17 of 25 Winnie Harlow Winne Harlow. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Also going sheer is Winnie Harlow, who departs the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell fashion show rocking all-black. 18 of 25 Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock It's a night on the town for mom and dad as this fashionable pair dresses to the nines while attending the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style event at Pier 17 on Sept. 5. 19 of 25 Olympia Gayot & Diane Keaton Olympia Gayot and Diane Keaton. Matteo Prandoni/ BFA Diane Keaton and creative director and head of design womenswear at J.Crew, Olympia Gayot, are all smiles at the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style shindig. 20 of 25 Jasmine Tookes Jasmine Tookes. Matteo Prandoni/ BFA Jasmine Tookes is sleek and chic in a black evening gown while at the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style event. 21 of 25 Sadie Sink Sadie Sink. Matteo Prandoni/ BFA A posh Sadie Sink lounges at the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style bash. 22 of 25 June Ambrose June Ambrose. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Pioneering fashion stylist June Ambrose is all smiles while attending the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards at The Apollo Theater on Sept. 5. 23 of 25 Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Kelly Rowland dazzles on the red carpet at Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards, where she received the Fashion Icon of the Year award. 24 of 25 Adrienne Bailon Adrienne Bailon. Courtesy of BFA Adrienne Bailon looks radiant while attending a private dinner on Sept. 5 hosted by Manolo Blahnik, Zachary Weiss and Igee Okafor. 25 of 25 Chanel Iman Chanel Iman. Sabrina Steck/BFA Bumping right along, a pregnant Chanel Iman struts her stuff on the streets of the Concrete Jungle ahead of her dinner with BUMPSUIT at Little Ways restaurant on Sept. 5.