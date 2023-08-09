The Renaissance World Tour is one of the hottest tickets of the summer. After announcing her return to the stage back in February, Beyoncé kicked off her worldwide tour in Europe on May 10 and hasn't stopped globe-trotting since.

The BeyHive has been pulling up in droves and packing stadiums through good and bad weather. Making the tour even sweeter is the fact that Queen Bey has been joined by her oldest child, 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, on stage at almost every stop.

As Beyoncé continues the American leg of the renowned tour, see all the celebrities who've attended the three-hour performance extravaganza this summer.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Crown Royal

“That’s myyyy sister yalllll,” Solange captioned a video of Beyoncé on stage while at the FedEx Field Stadium concert in Maryland. “Forever in awe."

But Solange wasn't only fangirling for her sister. The "Don't Touch My Hair" singer was also screaming and shouting for her niece, Blue Ivy, who joined her mama on stage halfway through the show.

“Address me as blue’s auntie only,” Solange wrote under a clip of the 11-year-old dancing while rocking a sparkling blue ensemble.



Kamala Harris

Beyoncé even had Vice President Kamala Harris come out for her D.C. show — and she was on point. The V.P. wore a sparkling gold button-down blouse, keeping in theme with the BeyHive trend of wearing shimmery costumes to the Renaissance concerts.

"Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!" Harris wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself with husband Douglas Emhoff.

Oprah Winfrey

"I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets," Oprah raved after seeing Beyoncé in concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it 🪩💃🏽"

Gayle King

Also at the MetLife Stadium with Winfrey was her best friend for life, Gayle King, who was amused at the media mogul's seemingly sudden endurance.

"Some things are worth staying up on a school night and it starts with B...BEYONCÉ!" she wrote under a video from the concert. In it, Winfrey, as well as Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, could be seen singing and dancing along to "Break My Soul."

"I see @oprah got over her concern about standing on her feet for 3 hours at a concert...sister girl never sat down! definitely going again, my jaw is still on the floor!"



Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

It's no surprise that BB's lifelong friend, Kelly Rowland, was front and center at her London show. The former Destiny's Child member was seen doing choreography in the stands and singing along to "Break My Soul". Rowland even blew Bey a kiss after she gave her a shoutout.

Zendaya & Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Tugging at all our heartstrings was a viral video of Tom Holland and Zendaya singing "Love on Top" to each other while at the Warsaw, Poland, show in June.

Kylie & Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her girl gang — which included her mom, Kris Jenner — made their way to the Renaissance tour stop in Paris on May 26.

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff was spotted fangirling over Beyoncé while at her Cardiff, Wales, show back in May. In a video taken by actress Tanya Saracho, Groff and Doctor Who costar Ncuti Gatwa fawned over the queen as they waited for the concert to start.

"Jonathan, are you ready to have a religious experience?" Saracho asked the wide-eyed actor, who promptly responded, "Yes." Also in attendance with the crew was fellow actor, Raúl Castillo.

Damson Idris & Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Lori Harvey/Instagram

The Renaissance World Tour made for the perfect date night for Damson Idris and his lady love, Lori Harvey. The latter posted several now-expired videos to her Instagram of their night in London with the Queen.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Ariana Grande pulled up to the Renaissance World Tour in London, rocking her Barbie best in a bright pink ensemble. Internet personality Max Balegde managed to snag a video with the "Love Me Harder" singer backstage, before she was recorded dancing her heart out to a mash-up of "Crazy in Love" and "Green Light" during the packed show.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek. Bryan Bedder/Getty

Always down for a good time, Salma Hayek was seen dancing and interacting with fans as everyone waited for Beyoncé's show to start at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 4.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell had a few words to say following one of Bey's shows in London: "QUEEN !!! B @BEYONCE PHENOMENAL," she captioned a carousel of photos she took.



Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

Ahead of his 81st birthday, the legendary Beatle went to see Beyoncé in action in London, accompanied by his wife Nancy Shevell.

Priyanka Chopra

Also at the same show was Priyanka Chopra, who brought her mom for a pre-birthday girls' night out.

"Damn! What a woman and what a night," the Citadel actress wrote as part of her recap post. She also gave a shout-out to JAY-Z and Beyoncé "for the incredible hospitality," before thanking her hubby Nick Jonas "for the most memorable night!"

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Back in May, Selena Gomez was spotted arriving to a Paris concert donning a black leather trench coat, sleek ponytail and a huge grin as she stepped into the venue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories



Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Not only did Megan Thee Stallion snag some tickets to the coveted tour stop in Paris, but she got to enjoy the show while standing right next to JAY-Z. In a video captured by fans, the fellow Houston native — who collaborated with Beyoncé on the "Savage Remix" — could be seen getting into the groove of "Love on Top" and sharing some laughs with Jay.



Vivica A. Fox

It looks like Meg was in great company, as Vivica A. Fox also posted pics and videos of herself from the concert, some of which included the "Cry Baby" rapper.

(Also at this Paris show were Chris Rock, The-Dream and Natalie Portman.)

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh. Joe Maher/WireImage

The Oppenheimer actress was spotted showing off her fresh buzzcut among hordes of fans at one of the London shows in May. On her Instagram Stories, Pugh was utterly awestruck by Beyoncé.

"The fact that we're on this earth the same time as Beyoncé is ... " she wrote on a Story with the Lemonade singer in the background, per Cinemablend.