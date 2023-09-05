All the Celebrities Who Attended Beyoncé's Birthday Concert in L.A.

From Meghan Markle to Diana Ross, see all the celebrities who helped Queen Bey celebrate her 42nd birthday, or BeyDey

By Stephanie Sengwe
Updated on September 5, 2023 06:30PM EDT
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Beyonce and Diana Ross. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has been bringing out celebrities all summer long. However, when the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer turned 42 on Sept. 4, the A-list stars turned out by the dozens to help her celebrate — many wearing silver, as the Queen Bey requested.

From Meghan Markle to the Diana Ross to Queen Bey's BFF Kelly Rowland, see all the celebrities who came to dance on BeyDay with the leader of the BeyHive.

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland & Meghan Markle

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Queens only! Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan Markle got together to catch the epic concert.

Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Cynthia Erivo

Kerry Washington also played paparazzi in the audience, snapping selfies with Tina Knowles and a host of other A-listers including Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry and Cynthia Erivo.

Diana Ross

(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Beyonce and Diana Ross.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

As if it wasn't clear that Beyoncé reigns supreme, her big day earned her a special serenade from another living legend: Diana Ross.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Kim Kardashian Instagram Beyonce Jeff Bezos Kris Jenner North West
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and North West.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sànchez snapped a selfie of the couple backstage with Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber

Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin Bieber were photobombed by Jeff Bezos why snapping a pic before the show started.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson.

Darius Jackson /Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson had a great time at the jam-packed show and even participated in the “everybody on mute” challenge, where the entire stadium goes silent when Beyoncé sings the lyric in her song “Energy.”

Vanessa Bryant and Winnie Harlow

Vanessa Bryant at Beyonce's BeyDay Concert
Vanessa Bryant and Winnie Harlow.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant also attended Beyoncé's third night at SoFi Stadium. In a video posted to her Instagram, the mom of four could be seen singing along to "Drunk in Love," accompanied by Winnie Harlow, with a brief appearance by Bey's cousin Angie Beyince. The Monday show was Bryant's second go at the concert. She also attended the Saturday show with her daughters.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith at Beyonce's BeyDay Concert
Jodie Turner-Smith and friend.

Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram

"Happy #beyday to all those who celebrate" Jodie Turner-Smith captioned an Insta Story of her and another guest at the concert. "@beyonce thank you for giving us all your love," she concluded.

Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri

Quinta Brunson at Beyonce's BeyDay Concert
Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri.

Quinta Brunson/Instagram

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri also made the BeyDay show a girls' night. "Hello, I'm going to see Beyoncé" Brunson captioned a carousel of photos which was led by a photo of her rocking silver from head to toe.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry at Beyonce's BeyDay Concert
Katy Perry.

Katy Perry/Instagram

Also in formation was Katy Perry, who topped off her all-silver outfit with matching sunglasses and a matching purse. "Came to 💋 the ring @beyonce thank you for being born so we can all be better," she wrote on Instagram.

Karamo Brown, Lupita Nyong'o and Elaine Welteroth

Karamo Brown at Beyonce's BeyDay Concert
Karamo Brown, Lupita Nyong'o, Fiona Nyong'o, Elaine Welteroth and John Singletary.

Karamo Brown/Instagram

Karamo Brown attended the concert accompanied by Lupita Nyong'o, her sister Fiona, as well as Project Runway's Elaine Welteroth and her husband Jonathan Singletary. "First, LA finally went on Mute! 😂 Secondly we had the best time last night! Words can’t express how much I love these humans! Happy Birthday Beyoncé!" he wrote.

Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa

Yara Shahidi at Beyonce's BeyDay Concert
Yara Shahidi with Francia Raisa and friends.

Yara Shahidi/Instagram

"BEY-DAY was truly a #Renaissance of culture & pure joy🪩," Yara Shahidi wrote under this epic pic with her friends.

Heidi Klum

The supermodel brought her so-grown-up kids to the show (and don't worry, she had a silver tank under that red jumpsuit — scroll to see!).

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie at Beyonce
beyonce-concert-celebs-090523-1.

Nicole Richie/Instagram

Nicole Richie captured a video of the moment to make it extremely clear that she took the "everybody on mute" challenge seriously.

Taraji P. Henson

Also seeing the show for the second time was Taraji P. Henson who was just as elated the second time around. "I was 'On the run' to see #renaissance!!! (See what I did there😏)," she joked, referring to Beyoncé's and JAY-Z's song "Part II (On the Run)".

"@beyonce you are something to behold!!!!!," Henson continued. "I saw the show in Marseille, France in June and again last night in LA aaaaaaannnndddd I was blown away all over again. Happy Birthday 👑!!!"

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan at Beyonce's BeyDay Concert
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

It was date night for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee who came ready in their sparkling ensembles.

Chrishell Stause, Ira Madison III, Lukas Gage, Chelsea Lazkani

Chrishell Stause at Beyonce

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

It was a Selling Sunset sandwich for the show's stars, on either side of the podcast host and actor.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens came ready to perform "Heated" in the stands as the actress was pictured posing with her glittery fan. "I can’t even describe how special tonight was," she later wrote on Instagram. "Beyoncé is the goat 🪩👽🫠 thank you @sofi for having me 🥰 so grateful. So inspired. So full. ♥️"

Frankie Grande

Frankie James Grande at Beyonce's BeyDay Concert
Frankie Grande.

Frankie James Grande/Instagram

Frankie Grande was also ready for the Renaissance in contrasting shades of silver and black, writing, "Mother of the house… I’ve arrived at your birthday party and don’t worry, I’m in dress code. 🪩"

Sophia Bush

Sofia Bush at Beyonce

Sofia Bush/Instagram

"The queen said “wear silver” and we said “yes ma’am.” 🪩🪩🪩," Sophia wrote on her Instagram post.

