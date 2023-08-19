Weddings Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Celebrity Guests Arrive at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's New Jersey Wedding A source exclusively confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in May 2022 By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines and Erin Clack Erin Clack Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2023 08:15PM EDT Trending Videos Celebrity guests including (from left) Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Taylor Swift attend Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding. Photo: Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com, BACKGRID Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have said, "I do!" After a source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in May 2022 that the couple was engaged after first being linked with one another in August 2021, numerous celebrity friends were spotted arriving at their wedding in New Jersey, on Saturday. Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Are Married While the two have often kept quiet about their romance, Qualley, 28, spoke out about their engagement by sharing since-deleted Instagram images of her engagement ring, alongside a caption that read, "Oh I love him." Taylor Swift enjoys a drink as she attends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding on Saturday. BACKGRID Taylor Swift was one of the first arrivals to the long-awaited wedding, dressed in a pale blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice. She wore her long hair down, and her natural makeup look included her signature red lip. The singer, 33, and Antonoff, 39, have become frequent collaborators since first meeting in 2012. Most recently, the Bleachers musician credited her on TIME's Person of the Week podcast as someone who helped launch his career as a producer. Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline After touching down in New Jersey, Page Six reported that the songstress shut down a major road in Long Beach Island for Antonoff and Qualley's rehearsal dinner on Friday night. A source shared with PEOPLE that the dinner took place at the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Lana Del Rey also was photographed arriving at the wedding. The "Summertime Sadness" singer, 38, opted for a short floral-print halter-style dress with a lace hem detail. She carried a small blue purse and wore platform slides. Lana Del Rey wears a lace-trimmed mini dress to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding. Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com Channing Tatum and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz also were spotted among the guests. Kravitz, 34, looked elegant in a simple black strapless dress, while the Magic Mike star, 43, complemented her in a black shirt and pants with a tan sport coat. Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding. BACKGRID Antonoff and Qualley's wedding ceremony comes months after the couple made a rare public appearance at the New York City premiere of Qualley's comedy Sanctuary in May. The couple began dating in the summer of 2021 and went public with their romance in early 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards. Qualley later shared a few photos from their evening with the simple caption, "Date night."