Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Celebrity Guests Arrive at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's New Jersey Wedding

A source exclusively confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in May 2022

Published on August 19, 2023 08:15PM EDT
Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Wedding 081923
Celebrity guests including (from left) Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Taylor Swift attend Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding. Photo:

 Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com, BACKGRID

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have said, "I do!"

After a source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in May 2022 that the couple was engaged after first being linked with one another in August 2021, numerous celebrity friends were spotted arriving at their wedding in New Jersey, on Saturday.

While the two have often kept quiet about their romance, Qualley, 28, spoke out about their engagement by sharing since-deleted Instagram images of her engagement ring, alongside a caption that read, "Oh I love him."

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift enjoys a drink as she attends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding on Saturday.

BACKGRID

Taylor Swift was one of the first arrivals to the long-awaited wedding, dressed in a pale blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice. She wore her long hair down, and her natural makeup look included her signature red lip. The singer, 33, and Antonoff, 39, have become frequent collaborators since first meeting in 2012.

Most recently, the Bleachers musician credited her on TIME's Person of the Week podcast as someone who helped launch his career as a producer. 

After touching down in New Jersey, Page Six reported that the songstress shut down a major road in Long Beach Island for Antonoff and Qualley's rehearsal dinner on Friday night. A source shared with PEOPLE that the dinner took place at the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven.

Lana Del Rey also was photographed arriving at the wedding. The "Summertime Sadness" singer, 38, opted for a short floral-print halter-style dress with a lace hem detail. She carried a small blue purse and wore platform slides.

Lana Del Rey, Celebrity Guests Are Starting To Arrive At Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Wedding
Lana Del Rey wears a lace-trimmed mini dress to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding.

Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz also were spotted among the guests. Kravitz, 34, looked elegant in a simple black strapless dress, while the Magic Mike star, 43, complemented her in a black shirt and pants with a tan sport coat.

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding.

BACKGRID

Antonoff and Qualley's wedding ceremony comes months after the couple made a rare public appearance at the New York City premiere of Qualley's comedy Sanctuary in May.

The couple began dating in the summer of 2021 and went public with their romance in early 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards. Qualley later shared a few photos from their evening with the simple caption, "Date night."

