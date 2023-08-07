19 Hands-Free Bags Inspired by Celebrities Like Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Garner — for as Little as $13

I love an elegant shoulder bag and a teeny top-handle purse, but sometimes a girl needs to go hands-free.

From quick errands to long travel days, it’s good to have a few wearable bags in your lineup, like crossbody purses, backpacks, and belt bags (formally known as fanny packs). There are even phone cases that come with detachable straps that allow you to wear them like a purse, a style we’ve seen on Blake Lively a number of times, as well as Martha Stewart.

Whether you’re headed to the beach to soak up the sun or are wrapping your mind around back-to-school (and return-to-office), there’s a hands-free bag to make it all a little easier.

MEGA; Bandolier

Phone Slings from $13

Why fish for your phone at the bottom of a tote bag when you could wear it? Celebs like Zendaya and Taylor Swift have been using phone cases with long, removable straps since 2021. More recently, we’ve seen the style — specifically from the brand Bandolier — on Lively, Stewart, and Ariana Madix.

Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody

Bandolier

The celeb-worn brand Bandolier specializes in crossbody phone cases for iPhones. It offers a variety of sizes, colors, and styles plus accessories like a clip-on case for AirPods. The Donna crossbody wallet has a slim card holder that snaps securely closed and a removable strap that can be adjusted between 48 and 52 inches. It’s made from smooth leather and comes in 10 colors including classics like black and ivory, plus neon brights, metallics, and snakeskin.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com; Lululemon

Belt Bags from $23

In case you missed it, “fanny packs” are now going by the much sleeker title of “belt bag.” The concept remains the same: A main compartment just big enough for the essentials on an adjustable strap that can be worn at the waist or across the chest. Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag is the leader of the pack — here in New York City, I see them daily on locals and tourists alike.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Lululemon

Camila Cabello is just one of the Everywhere Belt Bag’s famous fans. She’s worn the bag a couple of times out and about this summer for casual outings. The simple style is 7.5 inches long by 5 inches wide with a depth of 2 inches with an adjustable strap that can be extended as long as 41.5 inches (plus elastic loops to tuck the excess length into). The bag is prone to selling out with different colors coming in and out of stock — right now you can choose from 11 colors including black, navy, and pastel pink.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com; Uniqlo

Crossbody Purses from $20

Crossbody purses never go out of style. Swift has been alternating between brown and black leather crossbody styles all summer, while Sarah Jessica Parker keeps wearing a green canvas bag (though Carrie Bradshaw has opted for wicker). Whether it’s leather, fabric, or a novelty material like rattan, crossbody purses are a no-brainer for day-to-night style.

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Uniqlo

Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing a relaxed crossbody all summer. It looks like her bag is the $1,350 Slouchy Banana Two Shoulder Bag from The Row, designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but you don’t need to blow four figures to get the look. This popular style from Uniqlo, which comes in eight colors, does the trick for twenty bucks. I’ve owned it in the “natural” color for a few years and it comes in handy all the time. It’s surprisingly spacious, has two interior pockets, and is super lightweight.

BACKGRID; Target

Backpacks from $35

Sometimes, nothing will do like a backpack. Whether it’s school, work, the gym, travel, or on the go with kids, a good backpack sets you up with ample room for tech, books, a change of shoes, or whatever else you need. Stars like Garner, Kelly Ripa, and Joanna Gaines show us how it’s done.



All in Motion 17.5-Inch Lifestyle Backpack

Target

This multi-compartment backpack has a polished, minimalist look, but actually contains a ton of functionality. There’s an interior laptop sleeve for devices up to 15 inches, plus not one but two water bottle holders and a front zip pocket. Choose from black, off-white, or slate blue.

There are so many more backpacks, crossbody bags, phone slings, and more to stay hands-free for any occasion. Keep scrolling to shop more.

Gap Leather Belt Bag in Black

GAP

Carhartt Sling Bag in Black

Zappos

Ueebai Lanyard Phone Case

Amazon

Anthropologie Nylon Crescent Sporty Sling Bag

Anthropologie

Calvin Klein Celestine Crescent Crossbody

Amazon

Longchamp Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Backpack in Cognac

Longchamp

