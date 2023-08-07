Shopping 19 Hands-Free Bags Inspired by Celebrities Like Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Garner — for as Little as $13 Including backpacks, phone slings, belt bags, and crossbody purses By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: BACKGRID; Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com; Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com; Shutterstock I love an elegant shoulder bag and a teeny top-handle purse, but sometimes a girl needs to go hands-free. From quick errands to long travel days, it’s good to have a few wearable bags in your lineup, like crossbody purses, backpacks, and belt bags (formally known as fanny packs). There are even phone cases that come with detachable straps that allow you to wear them like a purse, a style we’ve seen on Blake Lively a number of times, as well as Martha Stewart. Whether you’re headed to the beach to soak up the sun or are wrapping your mind around back-to-school (and return-to-office), there’s a hands-free bag to make it all a little easier. MEGA; Bandolier Phone Slings from $13 Celeb-Worn Brand: Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody in Tan/Gold, $98; bandolierstyle.com A New Day Phone Crossbody Bag in Green, $20; target.com Ueebai Lanyard Phone Case, $12.99; amazon.com 34% Off: Zve iPhone Wallet Case Crossbody, $32.99; amazon.com The 8 Best Dog Backpack Carriers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Why fish for your phone at the bottom of a tote bag when you could wear it? Celebs like Zendaya and Taylor Swift have been using phone cases with long, removable straps since 2021. More recently, we’ve seen the style — specifically from the brand Bandolier — on Lively, Stewart, and Ariana Madix. Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody Bandolier Buy on Bandolierstyle.com $98 The celeb-worn brand Bandolier specializes in crossbody phone cases for iPhones. It offers a variety of sizes, colors, and styles plus accessories like a clip-on case for AirPods. The Donna crossbody wallet has a slim card holder that snaps securely closed and a removable strap that can be adjusted between 48 and 52 inches. It’s made from smooth leather and comes in 10 colors including classics like black and ivory, plus neon brights, metallics, and snakeskin. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com; Lululemon Belt Bags from $23 Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop, $38; shop.lululemon.com Under $25: Old Navy Nylon Belt Bag in Tan, $22.99; oldnavy.gap.com Anthropologie Nylon Crescent Sporty Sling Bag in Black, $49.95 (orig. $68); anthropologie.com Leather: Gap Leather Belt Bag in Black, $98.95; gap.com Coach Coated Canvas Signature Bethany Belt Bag, $195; zappos.com In case you missed it, “fanny packs” are now going by the much sleeker title of “belt bag.” The concept remains the same: A main compartment just big enough for the essentials on an adjustable strap that can be worn at the waist or across the chest. Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag is the leader of the pack — here in New York City, I see them daily on locals and tourists alike. Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Lululemon Buy on Lululemon $38 Camila Cabello is just one of the Everywhere Belt Bag’s famous fans. She’s worn the bag a couple of times out and about this summer for casual outings. The simple style is 7.5 inches long by 5 inches wide with a depth of 2 inches with an adjustable strap that can be extended as long as 41.5 inches (plus elastic loops to tuck the excess length into). The bag is prone to selling out with different colors coming in and out of stock — right now you can choose from 11 colors including black, navy, and pastel pink. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com; Uniqlo Crossbody Purses from $20 Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag in Black, $19.90; uniqlo.com 30% Off: Madewell The Toggle Crossbody Bag in Cherry Wood, $110.60 with code BUILDAFIT (orig. $158); madewell.com & Other Stories Leather Crossbody Bag in Black, $199; stories.com Bembien Nell Bag in Rattan, $195; jcrew.com 40% Off: Calvin Klein Celestine Crescent Crossbody in Mushroom, $88.80 (orig. $148); amazon.com Crossbody purses never go out of style. Swift has been alternating between brown and black leather crossbody styles all summer, while Sarah Jessica Parker keeps wearing a green canvas bag (though Carrie Bradshaw has opted for wicker). Whether it’s leather, fabric, or a novelty material like rattan, crossbody purses are a no-brainer for day-to-night style. Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag Uniqlo Buy on Uniqlo.com $20 Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing a relaxed crossbody all summer. It looks like her bag is the $1,350 Slouchy Banana Two Shoulder Bag from The Row, designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but you don’t need to blow four figures to get the look. This popular style from Uniqlo, which comes in eight colors, does the trick for twenty bucks. I’ve owned it in the “natural” color for a few years and it comes in handy all the time. It’s surprisingly spacious, has two interior pockets, and is super lightweight. BACKGRID; Target Backpacks from $35 All in Motion 17.5-Inch Lifestyle Backpack in Black, $39.99; target.com Kate Middleton-Worn Brand: Longchamp Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Backpack in Cognac, $140; nordstrom.com Carhartt Sling Bag in Black, $44.99; zappos.com On Sale: Adidas Bucket Backpack in Black, $34.60 (orig. $60); zappos.com Leather: Nisolo Daniela Drawstring Backpack in Black, $230; nisolo.com Sometimes, nothing will do like a backpack. Whether it’s school, work, the gym, travel, or on the go with kids, a good backpack sets you up with ample room for tech, books, a change of shoes, or whatever else you need. Stars like Garner, Kelly Ripa, and Joanna Gaines show us how it’s done. All in Motion 17.5-Inch Lifestyle Backpack Target Buy on Target $40 This multi-compartment backpack has a polished, minimalist look, but actually contains a ton of functionality. There’s an interior laptop sleeve for devices up to 15 inches, plus not one but two water bottle holders and a front zip pocket. Choose from black, off-white, or slate blue. There are so many more backpacks, crossbody bags, phone slings, and more to stay hands-free for any occasion. Keep scrolling to shop more. Gap Leather Belt Bag in Black GAP Buy on Gap.com $99 Carhartt Sling Bag in Black Zappos Buy on Zappos $45 Ueebai Lanyard Phone Case Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 Anthropologie Nylon Crescent Sporty Sling Bag Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $68 $49 Calvin Klein Celestine Crescent Crossbody Amazon Buy on Amazon $148 $89 Longchamp Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Backpack in Cognac Longchamp Buy on Nordstrom $140 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Meghan Markle’s Date Outfit with Prince Harry Was a Strapless Dress in Her Go-To Pattern — Get the Look from $30 Make the Friendship Bracelets: Shop Custom Kits for Taylor Swift's Concert Starting at $10 This Cooling Blanket Keeps Hot Sleepers ‘Comfortable All Night Long’ — and It’s Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon