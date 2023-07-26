This ‘Flattering’ Button-Down Shirt Dress That ‘Keeps You Cool’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

A button-down shirt dress is a flowy, comfortable, and stylish staple in any summer wardrobe. This Cctoo Button-Down Shirt Dress is no exception: Its timeless look and breezy feel combine function with fashion. Even better, the highly-rated dress is on sale at Amazon for as little as $25 right now.

The dress has loose, three-quarter length sleeves and a tiered babydoll skirt that make it great for all-season wear, but its lightweight material is especially nice in the summer. One reviewer called it “cool and crisp on a very hot day.” Plus, the buttons go all the way down the front of the dress, which is super useful if you plan to layer the piece or wear it as a beach- or poolside cover-up.

The dress is available in women’s sizes XS through XXL and comes in 20 colors including gingham, polka dot, and solids. Discounts vary depending on size and style, with this green polka dot dress marked down to the lowest price at $25.

Amazon Prime members can try on the dress in up to six colors and sizes before officially adding it to their closet with Try Before You Buy. The Prime perk allows subscribers to freely test up to six eligible fashion items over the course of a week, keep and pay for the items they like, then return the ones they don’t. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its many benefits, which also include fast, free delivery and Prime Video

Tons of shoppers have praised the ‘flowy’ and ‘flattering’ shirt dress. One shopper described it as “super comfortable” and “not see-through” in their review, then added, “The material keeps you cool. It can be dressed up or down.” Another reviewer wrote, “It’s light and airy…perfect for summer!”

A final customer raved, “This is by far the cutest summer dress.” They shared, “I took a trip to Naples (Florida) to meet friends for lunch and two ladies actually rushed up to me to compliment the dress,” then finished off by noting, “You can pair it with sneakers or sandals.”

Snap up the summery Cctoo Button-Down Shirt Dress while it’s marked down at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some other patterns that you can score on sale.

