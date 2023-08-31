CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2: 'Makes My Heart Happy' (Exclusive)

Caitlin Huey-Burns and Matthew Rodak tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed son Otto in 2021

Published on August 31, 2023 01:02PM EDT
CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2
Caitlin Huey-Burns with sons Ambrose and Otto. Photo:

Caitlin Huey-Burns

Caitlin Huey-Burns is embracing life as a boy mom.

The CBS News political correspondent, 36, and husband Matthew Rodak have welcomed their second baby, a rep for the couple reveals to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple's second baby boy, Ambrose Norman Rodak, was born on Saturday, August 26th, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz. and measuring 20 in. long.

“Ambrose was welcomed home by his big brother, Otto, who turns 2 this week and, so far, shows no signs of wanting to return him," the new mom tells PEOPLE.

"Otto woke up this morning asking to 'see Baby Ambrose' and has observed that he likes 'tickles' and is 'cute.' It makes my heart happy to know these brothers will never remember life without each other," she added.

CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2
Caitlin Huey-Burns and baby Ambrose.

Caitlin Huey-Burns

Joking that “Otto had wanted to name his little brother after his favorite kind of dinosaur," Huey-Burns explains that the name Ambrose "pays tributes to the 'greats' in our families."

“Frank Ambrose Burchfield, Matt’s great grandfather, was a handsome steel man from Canton, Ohio, with a deep laugh, impressive wit, and a love for storytelling," she shared.

"Everyone who knew him reveled in his company, and was made better by it. He was a uniter, who brought generations together, and lived to see his great-grandchildren grow up."

Huey-Burns noted, “Norman Huey was a decorated World War II veteran and a gifted linguist, who volunteered as a paratrooper and a Japanese translator in the Pacific. But I knew him as Grandpa."

CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2
Matthew Rodak with sons Otto and Ambrose.

Caitlin Huey-Burns

"A humble man of the greatest generation, he never talked about himself or the war— and he was never too proud to let his granddaughters put barrettes in his hair. He was a deep thinker, utterly charming, and responsible for many of the happiest memories of my childhood.”

“These were true gentlemen. They loved, and were deeply loved by, their families. And our little Ambrose Norman is their memory turned into a blessing.”

Huey-Burns and Rodak tied the knot in October 2014 and welcomed son Otto in 2021. She joined CBS News in 2018 as a political reporter for the streaming network and played a key role in the outlet's coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Looking back at a year that saw her covering changes in reproductive health policies around the country, the new mom says her year was "such a busy one that I didn't have time to take in the traditional pregnancy milestones."

CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Welcomes Baby No. 2
Otto and baby brother Ambrose.

Caitlin Huey-Burns

Still, she has no regrets, explaining, “I realized something special: I carried this baby through some pretty significant news events. Together, we have covered a historic battle for House Speaker, three indictments of the former president, the indictment of a congressman, interviewed several presidential candidates out on the campaign trail and helped launch a new politics show."

"I love my day job and will miss being away from the campaign trail for the next few months," she notes. "But I also know that being a mom has made me a better journalist, and being a journalist has made me a better mom. And I hope I remain just as curious about the world as my sons are.”

Huey-Burns remains passionate about "reporting on the maternal health crisis in America," which she looks forward to getting back to after settling into her family of four.

“My coverage has focused on the lack of resources and care for women giving birth in this country and solutions for combating the abysmally high maternal mortality rates. What we ask of women in this country doesn't match the resources we provide for them," she says.

“I also feel really, really lucky to have so many incredible colleagues at CBS who are also moms. I'm in total awe of how they do it, and they have been so gracious in sharing their advice, guidance, and support," she adds. "They are role models in every sense of the word.”

